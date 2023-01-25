BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers survive Minard’s big night to continue impressive play in GMC showdown

CONCORD – High on the Cox Mill boys basketball team’s priorities Tuesday against West Cabarrus was not only winning the game but the two things the Chargers felt they needed to accomplish to obtain the bigger prize.

As usual, coach Ty Johnson implored his team to dictate a fast pace. Secondly, he charged his Chargers with preventing West Cabarrus scoring machine Trey Minard from beating them.

Per the contest’s outcome, a 58-55 nail-biting victory, Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cox Mill was successful.

But claiming victory was the only thing Minard didn’t achieve for the No. 4 Wolverines.

Sinking five tape-measure 3-pointers, Minard, a 6-foot-3 do-it-all guard, scored 31 points, pulled in eight rebounds, drew three charges, and was an inch away from sending the game to overtime with a last-heave 3-pointer. The off-balance attempt brushed the rim as time expired, ending an affair in which the leading team’s advantage rarely surpassed four points.

The loss dropped West Cabarrus (11-5 overall, 5-2 conference) from a first-place tie with Lake Norman in the Greater Metro 4 and kept alive the Cox Mill (13-7, 6-3) hopes of a league championship.

In victory, the Chargers’ redeemed one of their conference losses: an overtime loss to the Wolverines in December in which two Cox Mill starters were missing because of injuries.

“It’s a huge win for us,” said Johnson. “Because any time you can beat a (good) team like that in January or February, when we don’t play our best offensively, is big. We’ve won seven of our last eight since we’ve had everyone healthy. We’re starting to find ways to play better together, win together and win ugly, which some you have to win ugly.”

The less-attractive elements of Tuesday’s game included low scoring production, especially in the first half when Cox Mill led 10-9 and 27-24 at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively. An excess of fouls, especially the offensive variety, also slowed the game’s pace.

An exciting fourth quarter, highlighted by the play of Cox Mill’s D.J. Boyce and Sean Dunn and Minard, who scored the Wolverines’ first eight points of the period, rescued the game’s entertainment value.

Minard’s trey (his make beyond the arc, not his moniker) off a pump fake and dribble from the right wing, put West Cabarrus up 43-42 with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game. His defensive rebound and coast-to-coast layup gave the Wolverines their first lead of three points or more since the midway part of the first quarter.

“He is the focus of our team,” said West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams, who added that Minard is averaging around 22 points per game. “He’s really scoring the basketball. He’s scoring unselfishly. He’s just playing at a high level right now. He’s just trying to continue to carry us.”

But Boyce, whose eight points in both the second and fourth quarters totaled his team-high output, tied the game 48-48 with his third triple of the game off Dunn’s baseline drive-and-dish assist. Dunn (11 points and a team-high seven rebounds) scored the Chargers’ next seven points on a 3 from the left corner and a fadeaway mid-range jumper from the same side.

“Sean did what we need him to do, and that’s make a play when we need it,” said Johnson. “He struggled (early) … but he played well for us down the stretch in the fourth (quarter).”

With Cox Mill ahead 54-53, Dunn, however, missed the front end of a one-and-one with just under 20 seconds remaining. Langston Boyd, one of the Chargers’ starters who missed the first game with West Cabarrus, battled the Wolverines’ Gianni Vines for the rebound on the right side of the rim.

Boyd went low to the floor to come away with the loose ball and exploded up to the basket. Vines challenged the shot and fouled Boyd as he laid it over the rim. The junior swingman dropped in the ensuing free throw for a 57-53 advantage with 18.5 seconds to go.

Minard scored his 12th and 13th points of the quarter on a left-side layup, and Boyd was fouled in the backcourt shortly after receiving the inbounds pass from Dunn. Boyd converted the first but failed on the second attempt, and Vines (12 points, five assists) quickly delivered an outlet pass to Minard after he rebounded the miss.

Starting with 5.6 seconds, Minard drew a lot of defensive attention as he dribbled up the right side of the court. He cut toward his left as he reached the depth of the 3-point arc but couldn’t contain his momentum as he thrust an off-balance attempt from the top of the key.

“I saw my teammate (Vines) get the rebound, and I called for it,” said Minard, who produced a school record 41 points against South Iredell on Friday. “I was looking for the 3 but missed.”

Both teams continue conference play Friday with Cox Mill travelling to A.L. Brown and West Cabarrus playing host to Lake Norman.

SCORING

WEST CABARRUS – Johnson 4, Hall 4, Trey Minard 31, Gianni Vines 12, Boshears 2, Black 2

COX MILL – D.J. Boyce 16, Ivy 8, Sean Dunn 11, Bright 4, Milton 2, Anders 2, Brown 6, Boyd 9