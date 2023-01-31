BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy misses chance to clinch MAC title with second loss to Gaston Christian

CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team can still get its conference championship.
The Eagles just might have to share it.
On Tuesday night, with a chance to clinch the Metrolina Athletic Conference, Concord Academy fell to Gaston Christian for the second team this season, losing by a narrow margin of 49-47 at home.
Gaston Christian defeated Concord Academy, 67-61, in overtime about three weeks ago in Gastonia.
Concord Academy and Gaston Christian now each have two conference defeats. Concord Academy (26-6, 11-2 MAC) has one league game remaining, and Gaston Christian (19-8, 10-2 MAC) has two.
Senior forward Avion Pinner led Concord Academy with 17 points, Jake Benham had nine and Isaiah Tate eight.
Other scorers for Concord Academy were JJ Moore (five points), Noah Van Bibber (four) and Petar Asceric (four).
Preston Shuford and Corey Gaines paced Gaston Christian with 12 points apiece, and Joe Ryan had 11.
Concord Academy’s final regular-season game is Friday at Huntersville SouthLake Christian, and Gaston Christian goes to Charlotte Northside Christian Thursday before finishing up at home against Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist Friday.