CONCORD – The nationally ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team essentially turned a second-round playoff game into a routine regular-season rout, sprinting past North Henderson, 104-46, Thursday at Coach Mason Court.

It was the 28th consecutive win for the Vikings, who eclipsed 100 points in a game for the sixth time this season. Averaging nearly 89 points per game on the season, Central Cabarrus has scored at least 90 points in eight contests.

Central Cabarrus has won its games this year by an average of 40 points.

The Vikings, the West Region’s top seed, is now set to face eighth-seed Southern Guilford in the third round of the Class 3A state tournament Saturday on their home floor.

Thanks to its stellar defense, Central Cabarrus (28-0) – collecting nearly 20 steals per game as a team – didn’t need to come close to its season’s scoring average to take out 15th-seeded North Henderson.

Nonetheless, the Vikings had plenty of offensive firepower.

Senior forward Eli Ford scored 21 points to lead six Vikings in double figures. The others were Jaiden Thompson (19 points), Carson Daniel (13), Chase Daniel (12), D.J. Kent (12) and Adriel Miller (11).

Other Vikings to get in the scoring column were Gavin Bullock (seven), Noah Edmisten (six) and Cayden Smith (three).

North Henderson (19-10) got a team-best 14 points from Noah Pierce, while Micah Pierce had 13. Bryson Rowe added nine.