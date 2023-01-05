BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs blow past tough Mount Pleasant, stay perfect in YVC

CONCORD – For Jay M. Robinson, this is the school’s final year participating in Class 2A athletics.

Starting in the fall, the Bulldogs will again be members of the South Piedmont 3A Conference, but they don’t want to leave the 2A ranks without having state-title medals draped around their necks for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday night, they certainly looked as if they were on a good path toward that goal, even though their coach thought they could’ve played better.

The homestanding Bulldogs routed Mount Pleasant, 96-58, Tuesday and, in the process, tightened their stronghold on first place in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

Jay M. Robinson moved its overall record to 8-4 while improving to 2-0 in the YVC against a Mount Pleasant team that just might be the Bulldogs’ toughest competition in league play.

The Tigers fell to 9-6 overall and suffered their first conference loss of the season, dropping to 3-1.

The Bulldogs are also vying for their second consecutive YVC title, but the ultimate goal is the state crown.

On Tuesday, their swarming defense and feline-quick moves to the basket for buckets was too much for Mount Pleasant to overcome, although the Tigers put forth great effort, aggressively challenging the Bulldogs inside, especially in the second half.

Jay M. Robinson excelled in the up-tempo style, but the Bulldogs were also turnover-prone at times. But even after losing possession of the ball, they often recovered quickly on defense, hustling down to block shots or create turnovers for Mount Pleasant.

By halftime, the Bulldogs led by 25 points.

“We wanted to execute, and we wanted to have fewer turnovers,” said Jay M. Robinson senior guard Jermaine Gray, who led all scorers with 21 points.

“Early in the season, we’ve really had a high turnover rate, but we’re still trying to find ourselves, so we’re just trying to execute everything as best we can.”

Yet veteran Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. said the Bulldogs can be much better.

“We played OK,” Batts Sr. said. “I’m not satisfied with our defensive principles. We set certain goals for this game, and I don’t think we met a lot of our goals.

“I’m happy with the win. Playing Mount Pleasant, Coach (Jody) Barbee always does a great job with his teams. They played hard. But we’ve got to work on us and not worry about who we’re playing against. I preach that day in and day out. I don’t think we did that for four quarters tonight.”

Added Batts Sr., “All we’re focusing on is getting better. We really want to get back to the state championship game.”

While Tuesday night might not have the Bulldogs’ best, it was more than enough against the Tigers, who lost their fourth game in a row as several players work their way back into action after missing time in last week’s Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic tournament.

Senior guard Adam Sheperis led Mount Pleasant Tuesday with 11 points, including draining a couple of deep 3-pointers throughout the night. Meanwhile, fellow senior guards Easton Leonard and Brett Estep added nine points apiece.

On the other side, a bevy of Bulldogs displayed their talent.

Gray often muscled inside for tough baskets, while junior guard Londen Roseman revealed both springy legs and a quick-release jump shot that led to a 14-point night. Senior center Terrell Parker often swooped in to alter shots or block them altogether on defense, and he got putbacks and dunks that saw him wind up with 13 points.

Zi’Kei Wheeler, Camden Camp and David Frazier put up eight points apiece for the Bulldogs, who were playing without star senior forward Daevin Hobbs, who was injured during a tournament last month.

During that tournament, the Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin School, the Bulldogs lost two games to a pair of the state’s best teams – Matthews Carmel Christian and Concord Academy.

Batts Sr. said this season has marked the Bulldogs’ toughest non-conference schedule as they focus on being at their best to make another state championship run.

They’ve also had matchups with powerhouses Cannon School and West Charlotte, and a game with Winston-Salem Christian awaits on Saturday.

“I want to give these guys the best competition, playing games that are going to make us work and compete, especially when we’re trying to get to our goal,” Batts Sr. said. “When we get to the playoffs, there are no cupcakes, it’s no cake walk. People talk down about 2A, but there are some really good teams in 2A.

“Going back to the SPC is going to be great for the county, great for us by not having to travel like we’ve been doing and having better crowds. For us, it’s just going to be great.”

But before their return to the SPC and the 3A ranks, the Bulldogs have some other business, Gray said.

“We plan on playing on March 11,” Gray said, referring to the date of the Class 2A state title game. “That’s the goal. Everything else is just stuff on the way.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Mount Pleasant 18 6 18 16 – 58

Jay M. Robinson 31 18 24 22 – 95

MOUNT PLEASANT – Leonard 9, Barbee 3, Latney 2, Moose 2, Scott 4, Estep 9, Adam Sheperis 11, Braylen Cheek 2, Smith 5, Little 4, Kaleb Cheek 7

JAY M. ROBINSON – Wheeler 8, Brooks 6, Terrell Parker 13, Harlee 5, Rowe 7, Camp 8, Londen Roseman 14, Jermaine Gray 21, Frazier 8, White 2