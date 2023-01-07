BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy falls to Gaston Christian in OT

GASTONIA – The Cream of a Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Academy boys basketball team had a four-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Gaston Christian on the road, 67-61, in overtime Friday night.

Concord Academy dipped to 19-4 overall and suffered its first Metrolina Athletic Conference loss of the season, now sitting at 5-1 in league play.

Gaston Christian is 13-7, 5-1 in the MAC.

Junior point guard JJ Moore led Concord Academy with 19 points, and senior forward Avion Pinner totaled 17. Meanwhile, senior center Petar Asceric had 12.

Concord Academy’s other scorers were former Gaston Christian standout Isaiah Tate (seven points), Carson Cooke (three) and Reuben Potter (three).

Corey Gaines paced Gaston Christian with 19 points, with Cameron Newman adding 18 and Gabriel Mabor 14.

Concord Academy plays host to SouthLake Christian on Tuesday. Gaston Christian visits Hickory Grove Baptist that same night.