BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles earn another trip to NCISAA finals after dispatching Cape Fear Academy on the road

WILMINGTON – After some rough going early in the season, state title No. 3 is now in reach for the Concord Academy boys basketball team.

On Tuesday night, the Eagles defeated Wilmington’s Cape Fear Academy on its home floor, 67-53, to advance to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A championship game.

The title game will be held Saturday at Wingate University, where the Eagles will take on High Point Christian Academy at 3:30 p.m.

Third-seeded Concord Academy (16-16) will be going for its third state championship after having won it all in 2015 and 2020.

The Eagles didn’t have the sterling regular season they enjoyed in 2020, when they won a program-record 35 games. This season, they finished third in their conference and they suffered through a pair of losing streaks of at least four games, including one that lasted seven contests in a row.

But they have come together at the perfect time, as Tuesday’s victory over second-seeded Cape Fear (19-4) was their eighth in their last nine games.