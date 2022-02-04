BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant marksmen walk away with a win at Albemarle

ALBEMARLE – Jadon Carnes started off the night warm from the field and then closed it out with scorching shooting from the free-throw line, helping the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team walk away with a 72-64 victory at Albemarle Thursday night.

Carnes, a senior forward, ended the game with a double-double, scoring 30 points and snatching 10 rebounds as the Tigers captured a crucial Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference win.

Junior guard Easton Leonard also achieved upper-echelon play for the Tigers, scoring 20 points, and junior Adam Sheperis had 13 points.

Mount Pleasant upped its overall record to 13-7 while improving its YVC mark to 7-2, which had them in the second place in the standings going into Friday’s home game against second-placed North Stanly (8-2).

The Tigers have three regular-season games remaining.

Leonard, Sheperis and Carnes were all hot in the first half Thursday night, as they combined for 32 of the Tigers’ 38 points in those initial 16 minutes of the game -- Leonard and Sheperis had 11 each, while Carnes added 10.