BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders pull away from Carolina International to get back on track

CONCORD – The Concord High School boys basketball team got back in the win column Monday when it defeated Carolina International School by a score of 70-45 at Rimer Gym.
The Spiders were coming off a South Piedmont 3A Conference loss to Central Cabarrus last Friday night, but they found their way in their non-conference game against the Comets on Monday.
It was a slow start for both offenses as turnovers and missed shots were aplenty, and points were at a premium in the first quarter.
The Spiders (5-2 overall) creeped out to a 12-6 lead over the Comets (1-6) after the first period.
The offenses began to roll in the second quarter, as the two teams went back and forth prior to the Spiders heading into halftime with a 29-19 lead.
The Spiders came out of the halftime break with a fire lit under them, as they exploded for 22 third-quarter points to take full control of the game.
Heading into the final quarter with 21-point lead, the Spiders were able to bring some reserve players into the game for extended minutes as they cruised to the victory.
Leading the way for the Spiders was senior guard Johnakin Franklin, whose smooth shooting stroke propelled him to a game-high 18 points. Junior forward Kayin Thompson poured in 15 of his own.
As for the Comets, their efforts were led by junior guard Jayden Stitt. He was tops on the team with 10 points.
Despite the comfortable margin for the Spiders’ victory, Concord head coach Barrett Krueger believes this was far from his team’s best performance.
“The first half felt like it was lethargic,” Krueger recalled. “I don’t know what it is about Mondays. In the first half, we did not look like us.”
Krueger was a bit more pleased with how the team turned it around in the second half.
“I was proud of our effort in the second half,” Krueger said. “I thought we played a lot harder and with more energy. We finally made some shots, and if you shoot good, you play good.”
Krueger has a high standard for his team, but he believes it is deserved.
“It has been a process, and I know it is going to take some time,” Krueger said. “We have a lot of expectations for this team. We have a lot of talent, and I think the boys know that.”
In addition to Concord’s energy issues in the first half, Krueger believes the Comets – led by head coach Derix Bell – came into the game with a solid defensive plan to throw off the Spiders’ offense.
“(The Comets) mixed up a lot of defenses on us,” Krueger said. “They confused our guys a bit by throwing in some traps. They are a tough team.”
The Spiders’ next matchup will be against another set of Comets – this one from North Stanly. They will face the Comets in a non-conference matchup at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
As for Carolina International, it will play its first Metro 8 Conference matchup of the season against Cabarrus Charter at home on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
Carolina International 6 13 11 15 -- 45
Concord 12 17 22 19 -- 70
CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL – Jayden Stitt 10, Wais 8, Featherston 8, Solomon 7, Power 6, Phannavong 5, Brewton 1
CONCORD – Johnakin Franklin 18, Kayin Thompson 15, James Smith 10, Blue 8, Garland 8, Reddick 4, Lyerly 3, Aldridge 2, Howard 2