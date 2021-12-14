BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders pull away from Carolina International to get back on track

As for the Comets, their efforts were led by junior guard Jayden Stitt. He was tops on the team with 10 points.

Despite the comfortable margin for the Spiders’ victory, Concord head coach Barrett Krueger believes this was far from his team’s best performance.

“The first half felt like it was lethargic,” Krueger recalled. “I don’t know what it is about Mondays. In the first half, we did not look like us.”

Krueger was a bit more pleased with how the team turned it around in the second half.

“I was proud of our effort in the second half,” Krueger said. “I thought we played a lot harder and with more energy. We finally made some shots, and if you shoot good, you play good.”

Krueger has a high standard for his team, but he believes it is deserved.

“It has been a process, and I know it is going to take some time,” Krueger said. “We have a lot of expectations for this team. We have a lot of talent, and I think the boys know that.”