BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders speed away from South Rowan
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders speed away from South Rowan

CONCORD – Fresh off a holiday tournament title, the Concord High School boys basketball team showed no signs of easing up on the accelerator, as the Spiders rolled past visiting South Rowan, 79-36 , Tuesday night at Rimer Gym.

The Spiders also earned their sixth consecutive victory while improving their record to 10-2 overall, including a 2-1 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Concord won the Comet Christmas Classic at Pfeiffer University last week.

South Rowan lost its 12th straight game, falling to 0-12 on the season, 0-4 in the SPC.

The Spiders received team-highs of 14 points each from Brayden Blue and Johnakin Franklin.

Also for Concord, Jeremiah Howard put up 12 points, and Jerrell Reddick had 10. Making additional contributions for the Spiders were Aiden Aldridge (nine points), Kobe Watts-Williams (eight) and James Smith (seven), while DeMichael Lyerly had five.

Gabe Pozyck led South Rowan with 17 points, and Jacob Ritchie added nine points.

Concord visits Northwest Cabarrus on Friday, while South Rowan travels to Lake Norman Charter that same night.

