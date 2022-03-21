BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune reveals its Cream of Cabarrus champions

In recent years, boys high school basketball in Cabarrus County was highlighted by the individual player.
The teams here were always good, but some of the names in recent years were just so big and highly recruited that they simply couldn’t be ignored.
It was the Wendell Moores, the Leaky Blacks. the Lavar Batts Jrs., the Jairus Hamiltons.
All four of of the aforementioned players were all-state-caliber, and all four signed with ACC schools in recent years. And that doesn’t include several other Division I signees, such as Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Ray Kowalski, Kyran McClure, Francis Sio, Jaylen Stowe and Jackson Threadgill.
This season, though, was clearly more about the teams, not the individuals.
And, boy, were there some good ones here.
The 2021-22 season produced three conference champions, one state champion, and several teams that honestly were good enough to go all the way. It’s what made choosing our Cream of Cabarrus Boys Basketball Rankings such a tough process each week.
But one team wound up on top, and we present our final rankings today:
1. Jay M. Robinson (28-3)
Opening ranking: No. 2
State champions.
The Bulldogs put on one of the best displays of wire-to-wire basketball that we’ve seen in this county in a while, probably since Cox Mill won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 with Moore and Black leading the way.
The Bulldogs were not only excellent all season long, they actually seemed to play even better as the competition got tougher.
They plowed through the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference – and its league tournament – with the greatest of ease, and then they won four of their six state tournament games by double-digits.
It all ended with the jewel of all jewels in North Carolina: a state championship.
In the Class 2A title game, the Bulldogs bested a team, Farmville Central, that had won three consecutive state championships, and they came out on top in every critical phase of that contest – rebounding, assists and field goal percentage.
This team had it all, and now it adds the Cream of Cabarrus title.
The scary part is we could be writing the same thing this time next season.
2. Central Cabarrus (30-1)
Opening ranking: No. 1
One of the best stories – and the saddest – this year was the story of the Vikings.
Man, this team was good!
I don’t care who you’re playing, winning your first 30 games of the season – and most of them by 40 points or more – is an amazing feat.
Quite honestly, watching the Vikings was like watching the high school version of the Golden State Warriors, minus the 3-pointers from darn near halfcourt.
But the way the Vikings passed the ball, moved without it, and showed discipline on both offense and defense was next level stuff.
No wonder they were No. 1 in our rankings for the entire regular season.
The sad part comes when you consider that the Vikings’ season ended a week before the Class 3A state championship game, which was where most of us thought they’d end up.
But perennial power West Charlotte halted the dream story when it beat the Vikings in the semifinals, en route to winning the state championship.
The Vikings will be favored to be just as good, if not better, next year, when their young players are more seasoned. Hopefully, they can last a week longer.
3. Cox Mill (20-8)
Opening ranking: No. 3
For a team in its first season as a Class 4A team, the Chargers were fantastic.
The Chargers won the Greater Metro 4 Conference championship, and they went three-rounds deep into the state playoffs before succumbing to eventual champion Weddington, which took its second title in a row.
And the Chargers did it all with one of their top performers, senior Titus Ivy, out for much of the season with an injury.
The Chargers had the ability to do so much. They went up-tempo when they needed to, and they had the ability to set up their offense and run effective sets.
At a school like Cox Mill, there’s always a high standard, and this group kept the legacy going strong.
4. Concord (22-6)
Opening ranking: No. 4
One team that few other squads, especially in Cabarrus County, wanted to face was the Spiders.
The Spiders were a problem.
Jay M. Robinson and Central Cabarrus were known for getting up and down the floor quickly this season, and the Spiders had that same type of ability. Plus, they had size.
In fact, the state-champion Bulldogs and state-semifinalist Vikings were responsible for four of the Spiders’ six losses this season.
The Spiders reached the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament title game and went on to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament, where they fell to Greensboro Ben L. Smith.
They return a strong nucleus next season, and they’ll be in the hunt to challenge Central Cabarrus for the SPC title.
5. Cannon (16-15)
Opening ranking: No. 5
The overall record might show that the Cougars were a single game above .500, but by any measure, they had another outstanding season.
The Cougars entered the season having lost a Pac-12 recruit (Stanford signee Jarvis Moss) and a 7-footer destined for the ACC (Christian Reeves, a Duke commit who transferred to Oak Hill Academy) from a team that had won back-to-back private-school state championships.
All while playing one of the toughest schedules in the county.
Still, the Cougars managed to reach the Final Four, taking down the champions of their conference to do it, and advancing farther in the postseason than any other team from the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.
Only quality teams do things like that.
And, man, there’s plenty left in the cupboard for next season.
6. West Cabarrus (14-13)
Opening ranking: No. 6
The Wolverines almost pulled off something really, really special.
A good team that had struggles with consistency for much of the season, they got things together at the right time and came within four points of winning the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament.
It was something to behold.
All season, the undersized Wolverines showed their promise, often playing bigger than they were supposed to in order to compete with the GMC’s upper-echelon teams. They were especially rugged and determined on defense, it just didn’t always come together at the right times.
Next season, the Wolverines will be entering Year 3 of their existence, so we expect them to sustain the discipline and promise they showed at the end of this one.