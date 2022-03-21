BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune reveals its Cream of Cabarrus champions

Opening ranking: No. 1

One of the best stories – and the saddest – this year was the story of the Vikings.

Man, this team was good!

I don’t care who you’re playing, winning your first 30 games of the season – and most of them by 40 points or more – is an amazing feat.

Quite honestly, watching the Vikings was like watching the high school version of the Golden State Warriors, minus the 3-pointers from darn near halfcourt.

But the way the Vikings passed the ball, moved without it, and showed discipline on both offense and defense was next level stuff.

No wonder they were No. 1 in our rankings for the entire regular season.

The sad part comes when you consider that the Vikings’ season ended a week before the Class 3A state championship game, which was where most of us thought they’d end up.

But perennial power West Charlotte halted the dream story when it beat the Vikings in the semifinals, en route to winning the state championship.