BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: This Jay M. Robinson quintet wants to go out on top in ‘The Last Dance’

“I’ve only had him for one year, but I have a special place (in my heart) for that kid,” Batts said of Jackson. “Finally being with us this year matters to him, and he’s spoken over and over about how glad he is to be here and have this much success in one year. He’s been one of our leaders on the floor.”

Batts sighed.

“I’ve got five really good seniors that are going to be missed after this year,” he said.

How important is a good senior class? Batts said it’s critical, whether they play the majority of the game or whether they’re the most enthusiastic high-fivers and towel-wavers when the team is making a surge or needs a pick-me-up.

The younger players, he said, are always watching for the example.

“It means everything because there are guys looking up to them, looking up to their leadership, knowing that one day they’re going to be in those exact same shoes,” Batts explained. “And I think this is a really solid senior group that I have. I hate to lose them because they’ve brought so much to this team, on and off the court. It’s been amazing.