BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: This Jay M. Robinson quintet wants to go out on top in ‘The Last Dance’

CONCORD – They are good.
Scary good.
The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs are so good, in fact, that not only do many in Cabarrus County believe they can win the Class 2A boys basketball title on Saturday, there are already forecasts that the underclassmen-laded squad can be state champions NEXT season.
But for five Bulldogs, Saturday is all they have.
The members of Jay M. Robinson’s senior class will don the maroon, white and black for the final time, so while the entire team desperately wants to win, there’s a different type of urgency for these guys.
Simarion Hughes. Jaylan Jackson. Jak Kilzi. Pierce Carter. Andrew Jordan.
They make up the Bulldogs’ senior class, and they help the team in myriad capacities, everything from high scoring responsibilities to role playing to rebounding to practice players who get some game time here and there on a squad that’s, quite frankly, stacked.
But as they prepare to take on Farmville Central in the state championship game Saturday at the University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center, they are all the same: crucial and oh so hungry to return to Concord with first-place medals draped around their necks.
“We’ve evolved a lot because we went from not being a winning team to where we are now,” said Hughes, who starts at guard. “My sophomore year, we lost in the second round, and we felt like we should’ve gone farther with the team we had. But we kept working … and we feel like this is the year we can go get it.”
Although the Bulldogs are clearly one of the best teams in North Carolina this season, these five seniors haven’t always experienced winning. Actually, this is the first time.
Carter, Hughes, Jordan and Kilzi have all been in the program for four years – two seasons mostly playing JV ball and two seasons on varsity. Jackson, the newest member of the class, played on sub-.500 teams at Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus before transferring to Jay M. Robinson.
In the three seasons before this year, the Bulldogs posted records of 9-17 (2018-19), 13-14 (2019-20) and 6-7 (during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign).
This season’s 27-3 record that included Jay M. Robinson’s first conference championship since 2016 – the year it won the Class 3A state title – was hardly a surprise after the mega-talented Bulldogs dropped down to 2A, but it whet the seniors’ appetites even more to bring it all home.
“It’s just an amazing feeling being so close, but we talked about it all year,” said Carter. “We knew we were going to be here. We put in a lot of work. Each game, we’ve learned from our mistakes, and we’ve gotten better.”
And the whole quintet – starters and non-starters, program veterans and the neophyte – has captured a special place in head coach Lavar Batts Sr.’s heart.
He explains why:
“Kilzi, he’s special,” Batts said. “Not only does he have a 4.4 GPA, if you tell Jak to run through a brick wall, he’ll run through a brick wall. Pierce is the same kind of kid. He’s a quiet kid, but he’s a coach’s dream. He’ll do anything you need him to.”
Then Batts describes the two football players in the senior class: The 6-foot-4 Jordan, who has signed to play along defensive line at Appalachian State, and the 5-11 Hughes, a speedy player who will join Johnson C. Smith’s gridiron program.
“Big Drew, he’s our big, soft, mean teddy bear,” Batts said. “He’s been big for us these last couple years. When you need grit and the dirty work to get done, he’s always available for that.
“Simarion is a football stud like Drew. He’s gritty, plays hard defense. He has that dawg in him. He plays extremely hard, and he’ll do anything for you. He plays 100 miles an hour.”
Lastly, it was Jackson, who arrived at the start of the school year and, thus, didn’t get to play a full summer with the Bulldogs as they built chemistry. Nonetheless, he has fit in seamlessly and made an impact as their second-leading scorer.
“I’ve only had him for one year, but I have a special place (in my heart) for that kid,” Batts said of Jackson. “Finally being with us this year matters to him, and he’s spoken over and over about how glad he is to be here and have this much success in one year. He’s been one of our leaders on the floor.”
Batts sighed.
“I’ve got five really good seniors that are going to be missed after this year,” he said.
How important is a good senior class? Batts said it’s critical, whether they play the majority of the game or whether they’re the most enthusiastic high-fivers and towel-wavers when the team is making a surge or needs a pick-me-up.
The younger players, he said, are always watching for the example.
“It means everything because there are guys looking up to them, looking up to their leadership, knowing that one day they’re going to be in those exact same shoes,” Batts explained. “And I think this is a really solid senior group that I have. I hate to lose them because they’ve brought so much to this team, on and off the court. It’s been amazing.
“We usually have some intense practices because these guys are pushing the underclassmen to be great. And the underclassmen want to send them out right. For me, it would mean the world to win it with these five guys.”
Even more, the seniors want to do whatever they can to go out the right way. They won’t allow the underclassmen or themselves to be content just because they’re in the state championship game.
“We’re not finished,” said a determined Jordan. “We’ve accomplished a goal that we were striving for (by winning the West Regional title last week), but that wasn’t the biggest goal that we had. That’s winning that state championship and getting that ring on our fingers.
“We’ve just got to give 110 percent. We can’t back down from anything. We’ve got to go in there with the most energy that we’ve had all season, and I think we’ll bring it home.”
Although the Bulldogs have made many of their games this season look like easy victories, Hughes assures that they weren’t. So on Saturday, he and his fellow seniors want to put an exclamation point on the season of all their dreams.
“I feel like we’ve put in the work all year, so we just all want to be rewarded for it,” Hughes said. “We went through a lot as a team that most people don’t know about. We fought to overcome all types of obstacles, even being down 12 (points), being down 15. And we gave away some games, honestly. We lost games we feel like we should have won.