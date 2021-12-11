BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings wake up to wear out Spiders in battle of SPC unbeatens

CONCORD – What the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team couldn’t do at the start of the first quarter it more than made up for to open the next two periods.
Priding themselves for the way they “get out of the gate,” the Vikings struggled to score early in their South Piedmont 3A Conference showdown at Concord Friday. But junior point guard Jaiden Thompson scored 24 of his game-high 26 points over the second and third quarters – igniting Central Cabarrus runs at the beginning of each – as the Vikings won their seventh straight game to start the season, 80-50, over the Spiders at Rimer Gymnasium.
Regarded as an early conference showdown between two of the conference’s top teams, Central Cabarrus (2-0 conference) and Concord (4-2 overall, 1-1 SPC) both knew which tactics to expect from one another entering the game. But the Vikings’ paltry 6-3 lead through more than the first four minutes gave the game a sense that the teams were still trying to feel each other out.
But once Central Cabarrus brushed off its shooting struggles, it did what it does best: capitalized on turnovers to eventually force its opponent into submission.
“Out the gate, we wanted to put them away early so we could … (play) not as hard as we usually do,” said sophomore guard Carson Daniel, whose four steals in the first quarter (six in the first half) aroused the Vikings’ defensive effort. “We try to take out the energy, push the intensity, push the pressure, and just win the game.”
Central Cabarrus missed eight of its first 10 shots, including all five of its 3-point attempts. What seemed to pick the Vikings up was when Thompson pulled in a defensive rebound and launched a long pass to Daniel, who laid in a fastbreak shot for an 8-3 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
One minute and 19 seconds later, Daniel’s final steal of the quarter turned into an assist to brother Chase Daniel’s fastbreak layup, which turned in to a three-point play after he was fouled. Chase Daniel’s pretty Euro-step reverse layup in the period’s final seconds gave his team a 17-10 advantage heading into the second quarter.
“We knew what was coming (from Central Cabarrus), we just didn’t execute,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger, whose team committed 30 turnovers. “That’s a good team, let’s face it. I’m a little disappointed in how we showed up to play them tonight.
“I don’t know if they were intimidated. Maybe it was the environment (near-capacity crowd), which was awesome tonight. But we just looked overwhelmed.”
Keyed by three layups from Thompson, Central Cabarrus scored 10 of the second quarter’s first 12 points.
The lead reached 34-14 on a play that started with Carson Daniel’s inbound pass from under his own basket. It reached Gavin Bullock on the right side near midcourt, but his only option was to smack it to his left to Adriel Miller, who quickly dished to Thompson down low for an uncontested lay-in.
It was almost two minutes later, but the game’s next bucket came when fresh-off-the-bench Emerson Baker retrieved a defensive rebound that he batted to himself as he headed up court. A behind-the-back dribble after crossing midcourt quickly led to a short pass to Bullock, who dropped a 3-pointer from the left wing.
“We don’t prepare (for specific teams),” said Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker. “It’s just ‘this is how we’re playing,’ and we’ve sort of come to this identity that we’re not going to let you run an offense, and we’re going to play and run and share the basketball, and our kids have bought into it 1,000 percent.”
With Central Cabarrus holding a 39-20 halftime lead, Bullock scored the first four points of the second half by twirling in a layup and tipping in his own miss. Thompson scored the next 10 points for the Vikings, including a nifty off-balance reverse layup and two 3-pointers. Thompson’s 16-point third quarter helped Central Cabarrus open a 68-36 lead.
Thompson also led the Vikings with eight rebounds. Bullock scored eight of his 13 points in the second half and added six rebounds. Miller chipped in with 12 points, five steals and four assists.
Central Cabarrus made just 14 of 35 field goal attempts in the first half but rebounded to finish near 50 percent for the game (31 of 63).
James Smith split his team-high 12 points for Concord evenly between the first and second halves. Justin Garland scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter when he grabbed most of his team-best eight rebounds.
The SPC schedule takes a hiatus until next Friday when Concord travels to China Grove Carson and Central Cabarrus visits South Rowan. In the meantime, the Spiders host non-conference opponents Carolina International and North Stanly on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 17 22 28 12 -- 80
Concord 10 10 16 14 -- 50
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 26, Chase Daniel 8, J. Baker 3, Adriel Miller 12, Diaz-Cruz 6, Carson Daniel 7, Gavin Bullock 13, Johnson 3, E. Baker 2.
CONCORD – Aldridge 3, Thompson 4, Blue 6, Franklin 6, Reddick 5, James Smith 12, Howard 4, Justin Garland 10.