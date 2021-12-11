BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings wake up to wear out Spiders in battle of SPC unbeatens

CONCORD – What the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team couldn’t do at the start of the first quarter it more than made up for to open the next two periods.

Priding themselves for the way they “get out of the gate,” the Vikings struggled to score early in their South Piedmont 3A Conference showdown at Concord Friday. But junior point guard Jaiden Thompson scored 24 of his game-high 26 points over the second and third quarters – igniting Central Cabarrus runs at the beginning of each – as the Vikings won their seventh straight game to start the season, 80-50, over the Spiders at Rimer Gymnasium.

Regarded as an early conference showdown between two of the conference’s top teams, Central Cabarrus (2-0 conference) and Concord (4-2 overall, 1-1 SPC) both knew which tactics to expect from one another entering the game. But the Vikings’ paltry 6-3 lead through more than the first four minutes gave the game a sense that the teams were still trying to feel each other out.

But once Central Cabarrus brushed off its shooting struggles, it did what it does best: capitalized on turnovers to eventually force its opponent into submission.