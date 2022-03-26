 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Northwest’s Burris and Harrison tie at the top

CHINA GROVE – The Trojans are trending.

Two weeks ago, Northwest Cabarrus’ Talan Harrison won a South Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match, and the week after, fellow Trojan Cooper Burris came out on top.

On Thursday, they both did.

During the fourth SPC match of the season, this time at The Warrior Golf Club, Burris and Harrison tied for medalist honors among individual golfers, with both shooting a nine-hole score of 34 to help the Trojans take home second place in the team standings.

Burris is a sophomore, while Harrison is a freshman.

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter golfers took the next three spots, with Brady Rowland shooting a 35, and Ben Bailey and Wilson both finishing at 36.

Rounding out the top 10 were Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton (37) and Northwest Cabarrus’ Logan Swanger (37); and East Rowan’s Landon Merrel (38), South Rowan’s Jackson Black (38), West Rowan’s Gage Ludwick (38) and Owen McGwire (38); and Lake Norman Charter’s Garson Long (38).

The next-highest finishers among Cabarrus County golfers were Concord’s Zack Guerrero (42); Northwest Cabarrus’ Gavin Slawter (44); Concord’s Gabe Hinson (45); Concord’s Zack Barbee (46); and Central Cabarrus’ Ayden Rogers (49), Concord Ayden St. John (49) and Jason Shoe (49); and Northwest Cabarrus’ Jacob Pasch (49).

Lake Norman Charter (145) was first place among teams, followed by Northwest Cabarrus (149), West Rowan (160), Carson (174), South Rowan (181) and East Rowan (181), Concord (183) and Central Cabarrus (194).

The next SPC golf match will be held on Monday at Salisbury’s McCanless Golf Course.

