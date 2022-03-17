BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Northwest's Burris breaks through as top performer at SPC match

SALISBURY – Tuesday was a Cooper Burris kind of day.
In a field of close scores, the Northwest Cabarrus sophomore boys golfer rose to the top, as Burris registered a nine-round total of 34 to win medalist honors in the third South Piedmont 3A Conference match of the season.
Burris’ performance, which was assisted mightily by the second-place-tying finish of teammate Talan Harrison (35), helped the Trojans take second place in the team standings.
The rest of the top-five individual finishers included Huntersville Lake Norman Charter’s Ben Bailey (35), East Rowan’s Landon Merrel (35), Lake Norman Charter’s Brady Rowland (38), and Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton (38).
Lake Norman Charter (154) was first in the team standings and was followed by Northwest Cabarrus (157), West Rowan (168), Carson (176), East Rowan (177), Concord (193), Central Cabarrus (185) and South Rowan (204).
Other Cabarrus County golfers who posted scores of 48 or lower were Northwest Cabarrus’ Logan Swanger (44) and Calvin Slawter (44), Concord’s Zack Barbee (47), Central Cabarrus’ Logan Rice (47), and Concord’s Zack Guerrero (48) and Ayden St. John (48).
The next SPC match will be held at the Warrior Golf Club in China Grove on March 24.