BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Trojans finish third behind Knights, Falcons in opening SPC match

SALISBURY – East Rowan boys golfer Jaden Sprinkle took medalist honors in the first South Piedmont 3A Conference match of the season, shooting a nine-round score of 32 Tuesday at Salisbury’s McCanless Golf Course.

The Huntersville Lake Norman Charter Knights (154) finished first in the team standings, followed by West Rowan (159), Northwest Cabarrus (161), East Rowan (167), China Grove Carson (169), Concord (174), Central Cabarrus (205) and South Rowan (208).

Among individuals, Sprinkle’s Mustang teammate, Landon Merrel, took second place with a 34, with the rest of the top five including Lake Norman Charter’s Will Dalton (35), Northwest Cabarrus’ Cooper Burris (36) and Talan Harrison (37), and West Rowan’s Justin Cole (37).

Other strong Cabarrus County golfer scores included Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton (41); Northwest Cabarrus’ Logan Swanger (41); Concord’s Ayden St. John (42), Zack Barbee (42) and Gabe Hinson; and Central Cabarrus’ Logan Rice (45).