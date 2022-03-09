BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Trojans’ Harrison wins medalist honors at Irish Creek; Vikings’ Masterton fourth

KANNAPOLIS – Northwest Cabarrus boys golfer Talan Harrison had the best round of his young high school career and took medalist honors Monday in a South Piedmont 3A Conference match at The Club at Irish Creek.

Harrison, a freshman, fired a nine-hole round of 33 at the Cabarrus County course and helped the Trojans finish second overall as a team.

Another local product, Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton, took fourth place with a 37.

East Rowan’s Landon Merrel (34) came in second place, Lake Norman Charter’s Ben Bailey (35) was third, and West Rowan’s McGwire Owen (38) rounded out the top five.

Among teams, Lake Norman Charter (158) came out on top and was followed by the Trojans (163), West Rowan (167), Carson (177), East Rowan (177), Concord (180), South Rowan (197) and Central Cabarrus (203).

Other Cabarrus County individuals who finished their rounds with scores of 45 or lower were Northwest Cabarrus’ Cooper Burris (41), Concord’s Zack Guerrero (42), Concord’s Ayden St. John (44), Northwest Cabarrus’ Gavin Slawter (44), Concord’s Zack Barbee (45), Central Cabarrus’ Logan Rice (45), and Northwest Cabarrus’ Logan Swanger (45);

The next SPC match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, at Salisbury’s The Revival at The Crescent Golf Course.