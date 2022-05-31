BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE: Coach follows through, guides Cougars to state title game – which they won

CONCORD — The 2019 season had been a tough one for the Cannon School boys lacrosse team.

Really tough.

With a roster that was laden with freshmen, the Cougars lost 12 of their 15 games that year. Eight of those defeats were by eight goals or more, with the outcome of many being a forgone conclusion by halftime.

When that 2019 campaign was completed, and the Cougars had lost their seventh consecutive game, Cannon coach Steve Schattner assembled the ninth-graders from the team and made a promise.

“That’s not going to happen again,” the veteran leader said flatly.

Schattner knew the Cougars had a talented young corps of players coming up the ranks. He knew the freshmen on that 2019 squad were a remarkable group themselves.

He was going to see them succeed.

He was willing to make a vow.

“I promised them if they trust the process, with what we had coming up, I would get them to the state championship before they graduated,” Schattner recalled last week. “I didn’t promise (winning a state championship) or anything prophetic like that. I just said I would get them there.”

He did one better.

On May 21, the Cougars won the whole dang thing.

Playing in their home stadium, on the turf of Randy Marion Field, the Cougars defeated Arden Christ School, 14-9, to win the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship.

What’s more, it was the first state title in Cannon’s lacrosse history, and the Cougars, who finished with an 18-2 overall mark, established a school record for victories in a season.

Cannon also stormed through their conference with a 10-0 record and finished the year ranked 31st nationally by MaxPreps.com, higher than any team in North Carolina.

THAT’S how good this batch of Cougars turned out to be.

Three years ago, Schattner, who has spent 26 years as a lacrosse coach, knew his Cougars had something special in them, but he also knew it was going to take sweat equity.

He said that’s exactly what the players gave him, and the result was a state title.

“Those freshmen (from the 2019 team) were good, and I knew how good the guys we had coming up were,” Schattner said. “Our 2024 class is phenomenal. And then they DID the work.

“I will unequivocally deny credit for anything. I didn’t play one minute of any of these games. I just managed them. I motivated the kids, but they went out and did the work. This is 100% about the kids and how they did everything.”

It wasn’t easy, but the Cougars kind of made it look that way.

The Cougars were seeded No. 1 in the state playoff bracket and received a first-round bye. They began play in Round 2 by dominating eighth-seeded Greensboro Day, 17-5.

In the third round, which was the state semifinal, Cannon faced a familiar foe, fourth-seeded conference rival Charlotte Country Day. That resulted in another big win, this time 12-4.

It was on to the title game, where Christ School, the No. 2 overall seed, awaited.

It would be the teams’ second meeting this season. In the first matchup back in April, the Cougars defeated the Greenies, 10-4. This one had a closer final score, but the result was the same.

With grander consequences.

Christ School, which has traditionally been a highly regarded team, actually jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. That didn’t last long, though, as a cutting Brevin Wilson — one of those talented members of the Class of 2024 — took a pass in front of the goal and scored to tie things up.

Then, another Cannon sophomore attackman, Cole Frood, shook an opponent near midfield, gathered a head of steam, and fired one past the Christ School goalie from about 10 yards out to make it 2-1, Cougars.

Then, Cannon senior Brody Schleck showed athleticism and dexterity by running to his left, leaping off his right leg, and sending in his own 10-yard goal.

It would become familiar behavior for the day for the Cougars and a sign that two major things had paid off for them going into this season.

For one, Schattner had put together an uber-tough schedule to prepare for moments just like these. During the regular season, the Cougars faced national heavyweights such as Maryland’s Calvert Hall, the nation’s No. 6-ranked team; Washington, D.C.’s St. Albans; Georgia’s Roswell High, a semifinalist in that state and the nation’s No. 49 team; and Tennessee’s McCallie School.

The Cougars’ schedule also included in-state powers such as Cornelius Hough, Huntersville Lake Norman Charter, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and, yes, Christ School.

“I was purposeful in my scheduling to keep our guys challenged throughout the year,” said Schattner, who just completed his 13th season at Cannon after stops at Charlotte Providence Day and Lake Norman Charter.

The other thing the Cougars wanted to do this season was play fast and furious, not giving their opponents a chance to catch their breath, let alone react.

“Our plan all year was to play very fast, play very aggressive, and control the tempo of every game we were in, so we practiced that way,” Schattner said. “Our goal was to control the tempo in all aspects of the field. Even on defense, we would attack the opposing team’s offense. Instead of letting them come after us, we would just go after them.”

That was in full effect in last Saturday’s state title game, when the Greenies employed a 3-3 zone defense in an effort to slow down the tempo and neutralize the well-conditioned Cougars’ motion-based offense. But once the home team started rolling, it was just too much to handle.

It started with Cannon junior Will Crispino, who had been a force all season, when he won more than 65% of his faceoffs. He amped that up even more in the title game, winning a whopping 89% of his faceoffs and giving the Cougars a chance to get in attack mode right away.

From there, the Cougars forced the action — literally — against Christ School.

“I pushed our guys in transition to create more opportunities before (the Greenies) could even set up in their zone,” Schattner said. “We kind of attacked it. So the beginning of the game was a little slower because they sat in the zone, and we were just trying to adjust to it.

“Between the first and second quarters, I just told our team, ‘We’re just going to go at them as fast as we can in the transition game and not even let them set up in their zone,’” Schattner added. “And that’s what we did. Our transition game was phenomenal from the defensive and offensive end.”

And, well, it really helps that the Cougars have some of the most talented and coveted players around.

The headliner is junior goalie Brayson Wilson, who is Brevin Wilson’s older brother. According to most scouting services, Brayson Wilson — who had 126 saves at a 64% clip this season — is ranked among the top three goalies in the Class of 2023. And in some instances, he’s ranked No. 1.

NCAA rules limit college coaches from making official contact with recruits until Sept. 1 of their junior seasons. At midnight last September, Schattner said, Brayson Wilson’s cellphone and e-mail and social media accounts went into a frenzy with the top programs in the country reaching out to him.

About a week later, he chose the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The scary thing is Brayson Wilson isn’t the only talented goalie on the team. His “backup” is sophomore Conor Nelson, who would be a starter on many high-level teams. Nelson registered 34 saves, and Schattner said it’s likely he played more minutes than Brayson Wilson in conference games this season. That’s because the Cougars were usually ahead by at least 10 goals in the second half, forcing a running clock.

On the season, they scored 247 goals and allowed 110.

Another Cannon standout, senior defenseman Miles Edmiston has signed to play at Monmouth University in New Jersey, and he led the Cougars with four takeaways and collected 52 groundballs this season.

“Edmiston is arguably the best defenseman in the state,” Schattner said. “Actually, I won’t say arguably; he is the best. I know I sound biased, but other coaches say it, too. He can transition the ball, he’s lightning fast, he’s got a ridiculous motor, and he can see the field. He creates opportunities for us in transition.”

Senior Dillon Casey is a talented defenseman as well. He had the option of playing college lacrosse but instead opted to enroll at the University of Georgia to focus solely on academics. A pair of sophomores, Ben Maynor and Liam Gibbons, rotate starting there and making an impact, too.

Senior Aidan Swartz has signed with Salisbury University, another school in Maryland. A long-stick midfielder, Swartz was tasked with covering the opposing team’s best midfielder.

“And he basically shut them down,” Schattner said.

On offense, Brevin Wilson might only be a high school sophomore, but he’s a professional scorer. He topped the Cougars in goals (55) and assists (45). In two seasons of action, he has tallied 146 career points — a feat that normally takes players four years to achieve. Schattner calls him “the quarterback of the offense,” and Cannon assistant coach, Brett Frood, Cole Frood’s dad, has dubbed Brevin Wilson “the straw that stirs the drink.”

Speaking of Cole Frood, his specialty is transitioning the ball, as he did in the title game.

“He basically can run by almost anybody who covers him,” Schattner said. “He’s just a strong player.”

Another Cannon attackman, and one of the most successful athletes in Cabarrus County history, is senior Riley Venos.

Last week’s victory made Venos the only athlete in Cannon’s history to win three state championships in his senior season, when he did it in football (with the Cabarrus Warriors), wrestling and lacrosse. He actually is a two-time titlist in wrestling, and he averaged two goals per game for the lacrosse Cougars this spring.

Many other players made contributions this season. Sophomore Will Swartz — all 6 foot 5 and 220 pounds of him — is a physical presence who can heave the ball more than 90 mph toward the goal when he’s on the run.

And while senior Duncan MacFadyen wasn’t a major goal scorer, finishing with 16 on the season, he was an impactful one. Schattner noted that, “When he scored, he scored big time in big games for us.”

Other stars in their roles for the Cougars this year included freshmen J.T. Murphy and Colby Dry, along with sophomore midfielder Will Jones.

In the state championship game, Brevin Wilson led the Cougars with four goals and two assists. Cole Frood had two goals and a pair of assists, while Venos and Crispino added two goals apiece.

Cannon’s other scorers included Will Swartz (one goal), Schleck (one goal and one assist), JT Murphy (one goal), Aidan Swartz (one goal), Edmiston (two assists) and MacFadyen (one assist).

Brayson Wilson made 11 saves.

With all the contributions, the Cougars closed out the season with a 13-game winning streak, and they colored most postseason award teams Cannon Maroon and Gold.

On the all-conference first team, seven of the 11 players selected were Cougars: Casey, Crispino, Edmiston, Cole Frood, Aiden Swartz, Brayson Wilson and Brevin Wilson.

The second team included Venos, Maynor, Liam Gibbons, MacFadyen and Will Swartz.

On the 15-man all-state team selected by the NCISAA, seven Cougars earned spots: Casey, Crispino, Edmiston, Cole Frood, Aiden Swartz, Brayson Wilson and Brevin Wilson.

When the Cougars’ work was done against Christ School last Saturday, the post-game meeting was a bit more upbeat than the one in 2019.

There were smiles and some tears of joy. It was a scene of serenity — but not satisfaction.

“I told them to be proud for setting the goal and going out and achieving it,” Schattner said. “I told them these are lifelong lessons and to utilize what they learn here as they progress forward in life. I said, ‘Now is the time to celebrate,’ because we didn’t celebrate throughout the year because we had continuous goals.”

The coach paused before driving home one final point.

“My other message,” Schattner said, “was now it’s time to come back. For the returning class, this is what our program goal is: to do the best that we can and achieve the best possible results that we can every year. And if we have the talent and the ability to go win it again, we’re going to go win it.”

And one thing is clear: When it comes to his lacrosse players, Schattner keeps his promises.