KANNAPOLIS – Jaxson Hale knows there will be stress with his new job as A.L. Brown boys soccer coach.

Competing in the uber-tough Greater Metro 4 Conference, making his debut as a mentor at the high school level, all after losing some of the Wonders’ top point producers from last season isn’t exactly the ideal situation.

But two things are working in his favor: 1) The Wonders still are expected to have some very talented players returning next season, and 2) Hale is extremely accustomed to handling a stressful job.

That’s because his other job requires him to deal with gang members, people who only wish their biggest worry was winning a soccer game.

As a probation parole officer with the Department of Adult Corrections Gang Unit, Hale works to help recently released offenders find housing and otherwise stay on the straight and narrow.

It’s a tough job but one he’s loved ever since he joined the Department of Public Safety nearly three years ago. However, Hale’s equally excited about his latest endeavor as A.L. Brown’s soccer coach.

Last month, the 25-year-old Hale was hired to replace Sean Szakal, who stepped down after 11 years as the Wonders’ leader.

A 2015 Northwest Cabarrus graduate, Hale comes to A.L. Brown after spending the past two years coaching U-11 players with Charlotte Soccer Academy.

Hale said he was ecstatic when A.L. Brown Principal Sarah Newell and athletics director Empsy Thompson chose him to take over the program that, despite some lower-half conference finishes the past few years, had experienced a great deal of success under Szakal.

“I’m very excited,” Hale told the Independent Tribune. “I think it’s going to be a great challenge. It’s a tough conference. And since they’ve moved up to 4A, there are a lot of good teams. But we’re going to get some summer workouts in and see where we are. I want to see what type of players we have and see what we’re working with.

“I know there’s a good core of players. I’ve watched some of their games because a lot of them play for Charlotte Soccer Academy in the older groups for (Concord) coach (Todd) Tinsley. It’s a good core that we’re working with. I’m excited to get after it.

‘Born into it’

Soccer has been a part of Hale’s life for as long as he can remember. It’s literally in his genes.

His dad, Marcus, was an accomplished soccer player, having competed at the semi-professional level on teams in Canada and Wisconsin.

Marcus’ playing days were essentially done by the time Jaxson was born, but the junior Hale said he still has fond memories of his father on the pitch.

“I remember watching some of his old tapes back in the day on VHS,” Jaxson Hale said with a smile. “I guess I was just born into it, really. I think I started playing at age 4, so I’ve been around the game pretty much my entire life.”

Hale was actually born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but moved to the Concord area when he was really young and attended kindergarten at Winecoff Elementary School. He continued to play at the club level, even when he got to Northwest Cabarrus.

As a center back for the Trojans, he was one of the team’s top scorers. He even had some good performances against the team he now coaches, when the schools shared a conference – the South Piedmont 3A.

He was asked how it feels to now be walking around town in green and white paraphernalia, sporting that “K” that’s become familiar across the state. He wears it proudly, although he probably could’ve never envisioned it when he was a teenager.

“It’s definitely different! It’s definitely a different color on me, for sure!” Hale said with a laugh. “But at the end of the day, there’s no bad blood between either school. And starting out my head coaching career at a great school like A.L. Brown in a 4A conference with great competition is very exciting. I look forward to it.”

And, for the record, the Wonders and Trojans faced each other twice during Hale’s playing career. Perhaps fittingly, each team won one game.

A labor of love

Hale’s playing career ended at Northwest Cabarrus. After graduation in 2015, he matriculated to East Carolina University, where he focused solely on academics, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in drug and alcohol studies.

In college, he interned with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. And shortly after earning his degree, he joined the Department of Public Safety. About a year later, he became a part of the Gang Unit, supervising local gang members on probation and post-release parole.

“It’s a little bit different from being the head coach of the A.L. Brown soccer team,” Hale said, “but I enjoy it. It’s tough sometimes. You see a lot of things that the everyday person doesn’t see. But I try not to take that stuff home with me, as much as possible. You have a different mindset now going through life, working in that type of field. But it’s fulfilling work.”

With his job as a probation parole officer, Hale mostly sets his own schedule, so he doesn’t believe it will interfere with his role as the Wonders’ coach. He doesn’t expect to have conflicting times for practices and games.

He relishes the opportunity to lead the program and believes there’s potential to be good next season, despite the graduation of the GMC’s third-leading goalkeeper Angel Vazquez, the versatile David Cabello, the Wonders’ leading scorer Adan Ballesteros, and Benji Landaverde, who led the Wonders in assists and was tied for second in scoring.

Eligible to come back to the Wonders is rising senior Cody Gomez, who led the team in goals per game. Other key players who could return are rising junior Erik Soto-Flores, rising senior Johan Mejia De Los Santos and rising sophomore Alex Hesiquio-Vargas.

Hale plans to approach the Wonders’ soccer team with the same vigor he has for his other job. A love for the game and making a difference in young peoples’ lives, he said, is why he got into coaching in the first place.

“Really, I just like getting involved in the community, getting kids to enjoy the game of soccer as much as I do,” Hale said. “And I can’t wait to do that at A.L. Brown. I really enjoy getting the most out of kids, especially if they want to play at the next level. That’s something I want to preach to these kids now: ‘If there’s something that’s there for them at the next level, I want to do everything within my power to get them there.’ And academically, I want to make sure they’re on track with that, of course.”

As he makes the transition to his new life, Hale said he’ll continue to embrace the help Szakal, who’ll remain as a social studies teacher at the school, has given him thus far.

“He’s been kind of helping me out behind the scenes, as far as scheduling and things like that,” Hale said of Szakal. “That’s big, especially with this being my first high school job because there’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes that has to be taken care of.”

When he left Cabarrus County eight years ago and became an East Carolina Pirate, Hale never imagined he’d end up doing either job he has now: being a soccer coach, let alone in green and white, or working with gang members.

“When I went to college, all I knew was that I wanted to get into some kind of law enforcement,” said Hale, who turns 26 in May. “Eventually, I’d like to do something in the federal ranks. That’s my end-goal there. But right now, I’m very happy where I am.”