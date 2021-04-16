C. JEMAL HORTIN COLUMN: ‘Quarterbacker’: Tigers’ tough-as-nails Tyson is a quarterback with linebacker sensibilities

MOUNT PLEASANT – His promising football career almost ended right there on the Mount Pleasant Lions Club field several years ago.
No orange slices, juice boxes or other postgame treats team parents hand out were going to be enough to convince Ryan Tyson otherwise.
He was ready to be done, hang up his cleats and his Lions Club Cowboys jersey, and maybe pursue the other sport he grew up loving: baseball.
But football?
Deuces. Peace out. Buh-bye.
The sport just wasn’t fun for Tyson, not at the positions he had to play being one of the biggest kids in the league – 5 foot 8 and 135 pounds in the 10- to 12-year-old division.
“I played defensive end and tight end in the rec leagues, and I hated that so much,” Tyson recalled. “I wasn’t going to play football anymore. They had a weight limit of 120 pounds, and I was a big kid, so I had put my hand in the ground and hit people.
“I just got tired of it, and blocking people just wasn’t for me.”
As Mount Pleasant’s starting quarterback, Tyson doesn’t have to block people these days, although he does it sometimes because, well, in a twist, he actually likes the contact. In fact, he often initiates it, something that makes the Tigers’ coaching staff a bit nervous at times.
But Tyson’s background is in hard hits – before he finally became a full-time quarterback, he had to play some linebacker at Mount Pleasant Middle School and later for his first two years at the high school – so maybe old habits really are just hard to break.
Hence, Tyson plays quarterback with a bit of a linebacker’s mentality – a “quarterbacker,” if you will. One minute, he’s dropping back and lofting sweet spirals into the hands of some of his top receiving threats: Bryce Parker, Hank Allen or Max White. The next, he’s muscling his way for a short-yardage touchdown or first down for the Tigers.
The latter is fun, he said – especially now, since it’s collision by choice, not by job description.
“I love hitting people,” Tyson said. “That’s something that’ll never go away. It’s a different feeling running through somebody.”
A dual-threat
Perhaps it’s no surprise that Tyson, after growing up a Peyton Manning fan, said he now models his game after a quarterback who, to this day, is known more for running through traffic than passing over it.
“I like watching some old Florida (Tim) Tebow, watching him run into people and sling ‘em,” Tyson said, his eyes lighting up. “(That physicality as a quarterback) gives you another level that the defense has got to prepare for. They don’t know what you’re going to do.”
That’s truly the quandary opposing defenses face when they take on Tyson and the Tigers, because for all his power and success as a runner, he’s so much more than that.
Crowd the box against Mount Pleasant if you want, and you’ll pay – big time.
Exhibit A: Among the teams that include their statistics on MaxPreps.com, Tyson ranks first in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference in passing with 1,127 yards in just seven games to go with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
For perspective, Tyson has thrown for six more touchdowns and nearly 350 more yards than the No. 2 passer listed, Forest Hill’s Jayden McDougall, in the same number of games.
Tyson has been especially hot over his last two outings. In a 35-0 win over Montgomery Central on April 1, he completed 13 of his 15 passes for a career-best 277 yards and four touchdowns. In last week’s close win over West Stanly, Tyson was 16-for-20 with 169 yards and three touchdowns.
I don’t know many linebackers who can do that.
The overall result, of course, has contributed mightily to Mount Pleasant being Cabarrus County’s only undefeated team at 7-0 entering tonight’s home playoff game against West Lincoln (5-2) as well as the Rocky River champion.
“With Ryan’s development, he’s just getting better every week,” said Tigers coach Mike Johns. “It’s fun to watch when you see a young man really work on things and improve. He’s been really focused.”
Home at last
Though Tyson felt like walking away from football as a pre-teen, he stuck with the game. He loved competing, he loved being part of a team with his buddies, and, of course, there was that itch for contact that was getting scratched every Saturday morning.
Heck, it all might’ve even made the postgame juice boxes even sweeter.
Not that Tyson still wasn’t tempted to “retire,” but when he was finally old enough for middle school ball, thus making him free to play other positions besides the line, he figured he’d give it one more shot.
It made all the difference in the world.
“Over the summer of seventh-grade year, I wasn’t going to play, and the first day, I came out and played fullback and got the ball and ran all over people,” Tyson recalled. “Just getting the ball and running over people was a lot of fun.
“The next year, I started quarterback, and it went on from there.”
Tyson was a good quarterback, too. Really good. He just had a knack for the position. He knew when to make plays himself, and he knew when to allow his playmakers to be playmakers. Two of his top receiving weapons on that eighth-grade Mount Pleasant Middle School team were current Tiger Britton Weems and Central Cabarrus star Elijah Horton.
“It was great!” Tyson said. “I just threw it up, and one of them would go get it.”
From that point on, Tyson was in love with football, and he said he remembers really studying the game from a quarterback’s perspective around that time.
Back when he was in the Lions Club league, he’d go to games at the high school and spend most of his time off to the side, not even watching the action, instead throwing the ball around and playing pickup with other kids
By eighth grade, Tyson would come to Tiger Stadium, and his eyes rarely left Larry Honeycutt Field. He was studying, watching the Mount Pleasant quarterback for things he could learn and employ in his own game.
“I loved to come out here. I think it was my eighth-grade year that Chance Daquila had just started (at quarterback),” Tyson said. “I loved watching him sling it and run around. It was a lot of fun.”
Duty calls
The problem was – if you want to call it that – Tyson was still a big, strong kid for his age, and he was really good at linebacker. He was able to use speed and great form tackling to make plays, and he was a smart defender, too.
So Tyson’s freshman year, while he was the JV starting quarterback, he also filled in some at linebacker. He was so good at linebacker that he got called up to the varsity squad for the playoffs that season and ran with the Tigers’ scout team defense, which was a huge compliment, being a ninth-grader invited to mix it up with that group.
But his sophomore year, he was almost exclusively a varsity linebacker, and he produced, ranking fourth on the team in tackles as the Tigers went undefeated in the Rocky River on the way to the league title.
By then, Tyson didn’t necessarily mind where he was playing because he was a key contributor on a championship team – as an underclassman. Besides, in many ways, he was preparing for his future at quarterback.
“(The positions are) pretty similar, honestly,” Tyson said. “You’ve got to know where everybody’s going, know what everybody’s doing, and direct everybody. I played outside (linebacker), but I had to know receivers and run coverages and routes and everything.”
The next year, when he took over for Daquila as Mount Pleasant’s starting quarterback, he was finally back in the saddle. Although it was a rough ride in the early going.
In 2019, the Tigers lost their first three games – all to bigger, Class 3A squads. Mount Pleasant finished 4-8 but tied for second place in the conference. And after missing some games, for reasons he admits were partly due to his rugged playing style, Tyson came back and helped the Tigers beat West Stanly in a win-or-go-home regular-season finale and make the state playoffs.
For Mount Pleasant, 4-8 seasons don’t happen much. Tyson played pretty well when he was under center last year, making plays with his strong right arm and his feet, but he vowed to be better – so his team would be better – going into his senior campaign.
So he worked. Hard,
Hungry for more
During the offseason, Tyson could be seen on social media lifting weights – heavy amounts rare for a high school quarterback. But he also knew he needed to work on the little things that would make him a better passer.
The work away from the Friday Night Lights would make the difference, Tyson figured. So he began doing the types of things that the quarterback he first admired – Manning – used to do. Years ago, I used to cover Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, and the star quarterback often would meet with receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne to improve their timing and rapport.
Over the summer and fall, Tyson would send text messages to his Mount Pleasant wide receivers, and a group of them would gather on Sundays and work together. Many times, it would be Tyson, Parker, White, Allen, Xander Lamb, Layton Honeycutt and Sawyer Osborne, as Tyson’s father – Cabarrus County athletics director Bryan Tyson – put them through the route tree and other drills after consulting with Mount Pleasant offensive coordinator Craig Kean.
The sessions improved them all as players and created a symbiosis that manifested itself on several occasions this season. The receivers knew what Tyson was thinking in certain situations, and he knew exactly what they were going to do, based on the defense.
Because they had already played out the scenarios on Sundays when no one was watching.
It was particularly evident that it was a successful formula when Tyson linked up with the sure-handed Parker at Montgomery Central this season.
“We’d been working on the slant corner with Bryce about every Sunday for a good while,” Tyson recalled. “We had to check to that, and it connected for a touchdown.
“It was great. There’s nothing better than knowing what you’re doing is paying off. (Parker) reads my mind a lot. He knows where (the ball is) going to be, and thankfully I can put it there.”
No passing fancy
While Parker is the team’s leading receiver with 16 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Tyson has been a wonderful distributor of the football. A total of 10 Tigers have caught passes this season, with five different players hauling in touchdowns.
Overall this season, Tyson’s thrown for the most yards for a Mount Pleasant quarterback since Daquila in 2017 (1,925 over 14 games).
“It was more of a mental game for me,” Tyson said. “I had to get to knowing the offense a lot better and get out of being a brute and learn the position, what everybody’s doing.”
Ah, but Tyson’s still a major threat toting the rock. He’s rushed 57 times—a little more than eight carries per game – this season, second only to dynamic Tigers running back Dalton Miller, for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also run for a two-point conversion.
Johns, his head coach, appreciates Tyson’s myriad skills, but it wouldn’t bother him to see his quarterback slide more often, kind of like Cam Newton finally started doing – albeit awkwardly, kind of like a first-grader in Little League – in his latter years with the Carolina Panthers.
“He’s about fullback size!” Johns said of the 6-foot, 205-pound Tyson. “He’s doing better, but he still puts his shoulders down some – probably more than we want him to.
“But he’s got that tough mindset. We’ve given him some linebacker reps in practice in case of emergency, and (defensive coordinator Rich) Williams looked at me and said, “Wow! He picked that up fast!”
But more than the flattened defenders or touchdown passes, Tyson will look back on his time with the Tigers and remember the camaraderie, the relationships.
The game he almost walked away from years ago has turned out to be truly good to him.
And doing it as the Tigers’ quarterback?
Well, that’s made it even better.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Tyson said. “I love it, and every day out here is just a blast. I get to run around and sling balls for two hours. It’s great.
“Everything has been great – all the fun we’ve had in between drills or just messing around in the locker room and getting it altogether, and then coming out and whooping tail on Friday nights.”
Spoken like a true quarterbacker.