C. JEMAL HORTIN COLUMN: ‘Quarterbacker’: Tigers’ tough-as-nails Tyson is a quarterback with linebacker sensibilities

“It was great!” Tyson said. “I just threw it up, and one of them would go get it.”

From that point on, Tyson was in love with football, and he said he remembers really studying the game from a quarterback’s perspective around that time.

Back when he was in the Lions Club league, he’d go to games at the high school and spend most of his time off to the side, not even watching the action, instead throwing the ball around and playing pickup with other kids

By eighth grade, Tyson would come to Tiger Stadium, and his eyes rarely left Larry Honeycutt Field. He was studying, watching the Mount Pleasant quarterback for things he could learn and employ in his own game.

“I loved to come out here. I think it was my eighth-grade year that Chance Daquila had just started (at quarterback),” Tyson said. “I loved watching him sling it and run around. It was a lot of fun.”

Duty calls

The problem was – if you want to call it that – Tyson was still a big, strong kid for his age, and he was really good at linebacker. He was able to use speed and great form tackling to make plays, and he was a smart defender, too.