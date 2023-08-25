CONCORD – In sports vernacular, particularly among the young folks, one of the most popular ways to describe an athlete who had a big game is to say, “He was eatin’.”

And Jay M. Robinson football player Na’Ledge Wright’s chiseled belly was full last Friday night when the senior running back shook up the state by rushing for a Cabarrus County-record seven touchdowns in a victory over Hickory Ridge.

Days later, Wright is still eatin’.

Literally.

This week, Wright was in line at a local restaurant, ready to pay for his food, just like everybody else. All of a sudden, an employee recognized Wright and made it clear he WASN’T like everybody else and shouldn’t have to pay.

“Somebody just yells out from the back, ‘Oh, yeah, he had seven touchdowns!’” Wright recalled with a laugh. “It was crazy.”

Thank goodness for the new N.C. High School Athletic Association-approved rules, which now make it permissible for high school athletes to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness.

Wright certainly has the name, and his coach says he has the image, to go as far as he wants.

What’s in a name?

Shamonica Jeffries knew her baby boy was going to be special, so she wanted to give him a special name. A fan of the 1998 urban thriller “Belly,” she particularly liked the names of two of the movie’s characters, “Knowledge” and “Sincere.”

Thus, Na’Ledge Sincere Wright was born, except she put her own twist on the spelling of his first name.

“She changed it up,” Wright said. “Why not? It’s different. I love it.”

He loves it so much that the only person who can get away with calling him anything other than Na’Ledge is his grandmother, Millie “G-Ma” Jeffries, who prefers to call him Sincere.

She gets a pass because, like Wright, she’s pretty special, too.

“That’s G-Ma,” he asserted.

In elementary school, teachers struggled to pronounce it the first day they called roll – “Nuh-LEDGE” was the most common mispronunciation. Wright politely corrected them because, well, he knows his name is uncommon.

But even as a little boy, he embraced his name’s uniqueness. Actually, he wore it as a badge of honor.

“My first name is Na’Ledge, and my last name is Wright,” he says. “If you have that type of name, you have to hold yourself to a higher standard.”

And for as talented as he is with a pigskin in his hands, first-year Jay M. Robinson head coach Jason Seidel said it’s truly that higher standard that makes Wright special.

Asked the first thing he noticed about Wright when he took over the Bulldogs in the spring, Seidel makes it clear it wasn’t Wright’s fancy moves or the fact that at, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, he bench-presses 305 pounds.

“No. 1, it was his character,” Seidel explained. “I’m big on that, and you could see that about him. He’s just a good dude, and he’s going to do what he’s supposed to be doing. That’s the first thing I Iook for.

“Ability-wise, that was in the first practice. I knew he was special, but you see a lot of kids with talent that maybe don’t do the right things. He always does the right thing.”

Do the Wright thing

Wright was doing the right thing a lot last Friday night.

In a game that was back-and-forth all night, Wright finished with 40 carries for 304 yards and those seven touchdowns.

The entire Bulldogs offense had been clicking all night. In Jay M. Robinson’s first game as a Class 3A team in three years, the offensive line cleared paths against the 4A Ragin’ Bulls for both quarterback Isaac Lee and Wright.

Lee was an efficient 8-for-12 passing, and Wright kept making those spectacular jaunts to the end zone.

Seidel kept feeding him, and Wright kept on eatin’.

“After that first drive or two, I knew we had some ability to run it,” Seidel said. “Na’Ledge got hot as the game got going, and I’m not going to stop what we do. It was the same couple of plays, but I’ve learned the hard way that you don’t change what’s working, so we kept it moving.”

That was the mindset with less than a minute left and the game knotted at 41 with the Bulldogs on the 12-yard line.

It was Wright left.

Touchdown No. 7, the game-winner and the county record all in one.

Wright said he craved the ball in the final moments.

“On the field,” he said, “if I’m making the yards, ‘Give it to me.’ If I’m not tired, ‘Give it to me.’

“But going into the game, my mindset was, ‘I’m not worried about scoring. I’ll play my part, and whatever leads to a touchdown, that’s good for the team.’ But as the game went on, I was hungry for the ball because everything that Coach Seidel was doing, it was working. Why change something if it’s working?”

Wright’s seventh touchdown also tied him for No. 3 on the state’s all-time list, and it was the best single-game performance for a North Carolina runner since North Moore’s Justin Dorsett had eight in the COVID-shortened 2021 season.

Wright first took up football when he was 5 years old after his father, Kenta Wright Sr., took him to one of his brother’s practices. He said he’s only been in that kind of zone on the field one other time in his life – last year in the Bulldogs’ first-round playoff win at Mount Pleasant, when he had 144 yards and two touchdowns in a down-to-the-wire win.

“But this was kind of different,” Wright said. “I mean, it was Hickory Ridge. That’s the big talk. Everybody was there. It was all or nothing, so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

“So my best day on the field, I would say was Friday. And the reason I say that is because we could depend on each other to uplift each other, and we could stick together and not break. We kept our heads up, even when we got scored on or we turned the ball over.”

Wright on time

Since entering the record books, Wright’s world has been upside down. A low-key guy, he says he’s gotten more than his fair share of the spotlight.

People stop to talk to him, and his Instagram followers have jumped from 960 to well over 1,000.

“That’s a pretty good jump for me,” Wright said. “Normally it takes a while for me. I don’t usually get that much attention on social media. But the last couple days, it’s been like, ‘Wow! Seven touchdowns!’”

And even though Wright was eatin’ last Friday, don’t expect him to get full of himself. He has things in his life to prevent that.

“Family and God,” Wright said. “I always tell myself, ‘You’ve got to be humble. You can’t think too much of something, you can’t let it get to your head.’”

And with his humility, work ethic and skills as a runner, Wright's coach isn’t afraid to declare him destined for even more greatness.

“I think he can be one of the best to come through this county,” Seidel said. “I really do.”

If that happens, Wright might not have to pay for a meal in Cabarrus County for quite a long time.

