C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: A.L. Brown's college signees feted with 'a day that they've earned'

The most accomplished Wonder at the dais Wednesday was the 6-4, 300-pound Anthony, who has the physical attributes of a bouncer but instead is a gentle soul. Well, except when he’s moving people out of his way on Friday nights.

“Erwil was one of my top offensive linemen,” Newsome said of the Wingate signee. “He played in the Queen City All-Star game and was also a Shrine Bowl selection, so he’s got all the accolades of being a great football player. I just feel blessed to see him get that opportunity.”

Then it was on to Turner, who didn’t grow up in Kannapolis like most of his Wonder brethren but instantly became a part of the family like he was homegrown.

Newsome, who also grew up in the Sunshine State, has high expectations for Turner, who he believes just might become pro No. 19 down the line.

“Antarron Turner was a kid who moved up from Florida in his 10th-grade year,” Newsome explained. “He probably got hurt more than anybody with COVID and the transfer portal because when he moved in, no recruiting could happen because of COVID. And then we didn’t play football until the spring (of 2021), and he didn’t have any film at all until the end of his junior year.