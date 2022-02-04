C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: A.L. Brown's college signees feted with 'a day that they've earned'

KANNAPOLIS – The spacious media center at A.L. Brown High School was close to capacity Wednesday evening.
A few people were seated, mainly so they could keep their cell phone cameras nice and steady, but many in the room were standing, doting admirably at the five men-children sitting anxiously on a dais about to announce their college destinations.
No one was doting more than the master of ceremonies, A.L. Brown football coach Mike Newsome.
Not even the enormous gray mask he wore to try to minimize the effects of COVID-19 could hide that grin.
This was the second phase of National Signing Day. No games to play, no practices to coach. Just good, ol’ basking in the glory of this special day for his players headed to college to continue their athletic and academic careers.
It wasn’t that Newsome was new to this. By his estimation, he’s been through 28 national signing days in his time as an assistant and head coach.
But each year he gets to announce the names of players who are headed off to begin the rest of their lives is just like the first time all over again. And you could tell as he beamed with pride while regaling the crowd with stories about each young man.
There was Trent Thompson, who was headed to prestigious Davidson College.
Then it was Louis Segreti, the undersized receiver who was going down East to N.C. Wesleyan.
Next was Erwil Anthony, the massive and decorated lineman who wouldn’t be too far away at Wingate University.
There was the Florida-bred linebacker Antarron Turner, who announced he was going to stay in North Carolina and play for the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Finally, there was the brilliant but eclectic Brock Morgan, who, well, wanted to leave a little suspense before he announced where he was going.
Newsome playfully poked fun at Morgan, but he gave the teenager his moment. Because that’s what this day was about – all of their moments, from Wednesday until they came back to Kannapolis as grown men capable of taking care of themselves and their families.
And Newsome, known for his gruff demeanor in the throes of a football Friday night, was downright giddy.
“In 28 years of signing days, it never gets old,” Newsome said as he stood in the media center after the ceremony. “It never gets old to see these opportunities happen for these kids, and it’s great for these kids to look at coaches – not only myself but all of them – and say, ‘Thank you, Coach’ and ‘I appreciate you, Coach.’
“But really, it’s just a testament to these kids. They’ve put themselves in this position. They’ve worked hard. This is a day for them. This is a day that they’ve earned, not only on the field but in the weight room and the classroom. So it’s an exciting day every single time we have signing day.”
By Newsome’s count, he’s had 195 different players sign to play college football at some level. That number includes 18 who have gone on to play at the professional level, including his time as a coach at Matthews Butler, where he won two state championships before arriving in Kannapolis.
On Wednesday, it was five fortunate Wonders seated on the dais. They technically had already signed their National Letters of Intent at 7 that morning, so that evening’s ceremony in the media center was about the parents and other supporters who wanted to share the moment.
Down the line Newsome went, extolling the virtues of just how hard each player had worked to get to that dais with that familiar Kannapolis ‘K’ hanging in the backdrop. He said it wasn’t just about Friday nights; it was about want-to: wanting to study, wanting to improve their lives, wanting to be better.
And here they were: college men.
“You take Trent Thompson,” Newsome said of the linebacker. “He signed with Davidson. Davidson College is one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the Southeast. A lot of people call it the ‘Harvard of the South.’ Well, maybe Harvard is the ‘Davidson of the North.’”
Newsome fought back his emotions as he continued to talk about what going to Davidson meant for Thompson.
“The great thing about Trent is he’s going to be a first-generation college student, and he’s getting the opportunity to go to a school that’s about $60,000 a year, and he’s going for free, and it’s mostly because of his academics,” the coach said. “He’s a great football player, but he is an unbelievable student and a great young man.”
Then the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Segreti became the subject of the discussion.
Who’d have thought that someone of that stature – who wasn’t a kicker or punter – would have such a moment in the sun coming from a football powerhouse like A.L. Brown?
Newsome, that’s who.
“If you look at him, Louis probably doesn’t match the size and the height that everybody looks for in a football player or the weight that everybody looks for in a football player,” Newsome said, “but Louis Segreti is one of those kids where you can’t measure his heart by looking at him.
“He played great for us this season, and getting an opportunity to continue his academic and football career at North Carolina Wesleyan is great for him.”
The most accomplished Wonder at the dais Wednesday was the 6-4, 300-pound Anthony, who has the physical attributes of a bouncer but instead is a gentle soul. Well, except when he’s moving people out of his way on Friday nights.
“Erwil was one of my top offensive linemen,” Newsome said of the Wingate signee. “He played in the Queen City All-Star game and was also a Shrine Bowl selection, so he’s got all the accolades of being a great football player. I just feel blessed to see him get that opportunity.”
Then it was on to Turner, who didn’t grow up in Kannapolis like most of his Wonder brethren but instantly became a part of the family like he was homegrown.
Newsome, who also grew up in the Sunshine State, has high expectations for Turner, who he believes just might become pro No. 19 down the line.
“Antarron Turner was a kid who moved up from Florida in his 10th-grade year,” Newsome explained. “He probably got hurt more than anybody with COVID and the transfer portal because when he moved in, no recruiting could happen because of COVID. And then we didn’t play football until the spring (of 2021), and he didn’t have any film at all until the end of his junior year.
“I really feel like he was a guy that the ACC-type schools missed on. But he’s going to go to Western Carolina University, and I think he’s going to be an all-star. I think he’s got a very bright future. I think he’s the kind of guy who could definitely have a future in the NFL if he goes to Western and plays the way he’s capable of playing.”
The day was so special that no one minded that a player from a rival school -- Jay M. Robinson quarterback/linebacker Blue Monroe -- had shown up to offer support. Like Turner, Monroe signed with Western Carolina, and he, too, walked around sporting a purple and gold Catamount T-shirt under his jacket.
And it was all good because it was National Signing Day, and there were no more games for these players to win or lose.
It was all love.
The closing act of the ceremony belonged to Morgan, and he had the crowd captivated. Instead of outwardly wearing paraphernalia of his college of choice, he instead sported a hoodie zipped up tightly to his neckline.
He began thanking people who had helped him get to where he is, and loved ones proudly mentioned that he’d been accepted to 22 different colleges.
Finally, concluding his Oscar-length speech and said, “With that being said …”
It prompted some light-hearted sighs and heckling from his teammates seated beside him, and the crowd laughed.
At that moment, Morgan reached down and pulled on a blue and white baseball cap and unzipped his hoodie revealing his choice: Howard University, the famed historically black college in Washington, D.C.
Newsome joined the crowd in a round of applause for Morgan.
And he had the highest of praise for his future.
Like, really high.
“Brock Morgan is another young man who, because of his academics, had several great opportunities,” Newsome began. “He’s going to one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country. Howard University is in Washington, D.C., surrounded by all the politics. And Brock’s one of those kids that I truly believe could be the President of the United States one day. I really, truly can see it, and I think other people will see it as well.
“He’s a great football player and a great young man,” Newsome continued. “The linebacker coach is Warren Belin, who played at Forest Hills High School in Union County and then went to Wake Forest. It worked out where a North Carolina young man gets to go play for a North Carolina man, so I’m excited about that.”
Additionally, the Wonders’ most outstanding player this year, linebacker Torren Wright, wasn’t present, but he, too, signed. Wright, however, graduated from A.L. Brown early and enrolled at N.C. State for the spring semester.
“I’m proud of all my guys,” Newsome said, “whether they joined the military or are just successful men and dads in life. That means so much to me. I love all of them.”