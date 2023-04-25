CONCORD – One thing I pride myself on is my work ethic.

I’ve been holding down jobs since I was 12 years old, first borrowing lawn mowers to spend the day cutting other people’s grass and then bagging groceries for tips only through high school. In many ways, it’s all I know.

I might not be the smartest person or the most creative employee, but I know how to work, bust my butt getting the job done. And when I turned 21 and finally found a job that I actually loved, well, it got worse.

Being a sports writer had been my dream, and nothing could pull me away from it.

Family vacation? My laptop was in tow.

My son’s AAU basketball tournaments out of state? I was filing stories and/or putting out the paper remotely.

Ditto on the holidays.

My amazing wife of 28 years, Sharlene, would implore me to step away from the computer and just rest.

I wouldn’t. I couldn’t. It was like an addiction.

Then, earlier this month, my body – and the good Lord – told me I HAD to take some time off.

I had a stroke.

Crazy thing is it wasn’t my first stroke; it was actually No. 4.

I’ve been a Type I diabetic for 43 years now, so I knew I was high-risk. I just tried to eat as healthily as I could, and I got just enough exercise climbing stadium stairs on Friday nights and walking to and from interviews all over the county.

I wouldn’t let strokes stop me, I thought. I know I probably shouldn’t take pride in this, but I feel good about not missing a day of work when I had the previous three strokes. I wouldn’t whisper a word to my supervisors because I didn’t want to be told to take some time off. I even feared that I wouldn’t be needed at my place of employment anymore.

Stupid, right?

Heck, on Stroke No. 2, I actually wrote stories and put out the Sports section of the newspaper from my hospital bed. I told my supervisor, Mark Plemmons, about that one, and he did his best to convince me to take some time off.

But as my mama used to tell me, I’m hard-headed.

I convinced Mark to let me keep going that day, and although the stroke weakened my left side, I kept on working. And soon, after some intense physical and occupational therapy, I was back on the grind.

But Stroke No. 4 was a doozy.

Having had strokes before, I figured I’d had another when my speech was slurred one Saturday night. Then, I got up to go to the bathroom, and I couldn’t walk. My legs were so weak that I just collapsed on our hardwood floors. It was 3 a.m., and my wife heard me go down as I grabbed for the walls and came running to my aid.

“I’m taking you to the hospital!” she said.

But being the stubborn you-know-what that I am, I found the strength to argue with her and convince her I was fine, that my blood sugar was just low. Some orange juice would do the trick.

But I knew in my heart what it was: this was No. 4.

For nearly six days, I worked to convince Sharlene I was OK. I played the childish role of trying to be “a man’s man,” refusing help whenever I fell, laughing at TV shows as we ate dinner, all with my head throbbing and my vision blurred.

It was the dumbest thing I’ve done in my life. And, well, I’ve done some dumb things.

Finally, on a Friday, Sharlene wouldn’t take no for an answer. We were going to the emergency room, whether I liked it or not.

Me being me, though, I packed my laptop, just in case.

I never got to touch it.

Doctors and nurses scolded me for not coming in sooner. I had been lucky, they said, but quite wrong for not coming in as soon as I experienced my symptoms. I might’ve worsened my situation while waiting. I was playing with my physical condition and my life.

What was I thinking?

That first night at Atrium Health Cabarrus, they watched me like a hawk: No walking. No going to the rest room by myself.

And, boy, was there blood work.

Plus, by the next day, I’d had a CAT scan and six MRIs.

Let me just say that the doctors and nurses at Atrium Health Cabarrus, especially on the Neurosciences Ward, are thorough – at the time, I thought TOO thorough -- and amazing. They were friendly, caring, but tough.

While I was ready to go home on the first night, I soon came to grips with why I was there. I wasn’t feeling great. I was fortunate that my speech was slowly returning. But it was still a struggle to walk, and I wasn’t feeling great.

The laptop would stay in my bag for more than a week.

I can’t lie: Work was on my mind. I thought about the stories I was missing, the kids I promised to write about. But being around for my family suddenly became most important.

How could I have been so selfish, let alone so ignorant? What was I thinking?

I guess that’s why I’m writing this column and admitting so much. There’s a message I want to get across.

I know there are guys out there, especially men, who are just like me: Proud. Stubborn. Scared.

All with a bold sense of “I can get through this.”

But let me tell all of you: You need to listen to your body. If you’re not truthful with anyone, be truthful to yourself. No matter your age, if something doesn’t seem right, get it checked out. Just to be safe.

For me, I was blessed. I won’t use the word “lucky” because I know there was a higher power at work. And I'm so grateful for the few people who knew about my situation and sent prayers my way.

So on Monday, I proudly got back to work for the first time in a while. I use a cane, and extensive physical therapy starts soon. I will continue to work hard for you because that’s what I do, and you, as readers, deserve it.

But every now and then, I will, for the first time in my life, take time to take a deep breath, listen to my body, and rest.