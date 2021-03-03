C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Against the odds, Cannon boys truly earn a second straight state title

MATTHEWS – If you’ve ever seen any of Che Roth’s social media posts about his beloved Cannon School boys basketball team, then you know the hashtag he uses to close each one.
#EarnIt
It’s a mantra he uses to motivate his players to work hard, even beyond the hardwood, and never before was there a greater example of the Cougars embodying that hashtag than this postseason.
On Saturday evening, the Cougars completed a rigorous playoff run that required them to win games on the home floors of three of their four opponents, defeating Matthews Carmel Christian, 94-85, on the last leg to claim their second consecutive state championship.
This was a Cannon team that started the season a tad underrated, partly because it lost one of the nation’s best point guards in Jaden Bradley, who transferred to a basketball factory in Florida, and partly because repeating in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, especially at the 4A level, is one of the hardest things to do in high school sports.
But these Cougars pulled it off. They earned it. They did it with grit, talent and teamwork.
Standing at center court, with the Carmel Christian still rocking and a championship medal draped around his neck, Cougars star guard Jarvis Moss was happy to be No. 1 again, but he seemed more pleased with the WAY his team got back to the top: in a hostile environment and against many odds.
“I actually don’t know how to feel, but it’s just an amazing feeling,” said Moss, who has committed to play for Stanford University. “We won back-to-back. We worked hard for it. A lot of people doubted us, but we just proved a lot of people wrong.
“Of course, we lost Jaden, but it’s a next-man-up mentality with this team. Everybody had a bigger role, but nobody complained. We just put our heads down and got to work.”
That was particularly the case when the game was truly in the balance.
Cannon had big leads at different times of the game, thanks to a breakout second quarter that helped the Cougars take a 49-36 lead at halftime. Going into the fourth quarter, they had stretched that margin to 18 points, and another state title seemed like a certainty.
But Carmel was on its home court, its fans were rabid, and the team rode a wave of momentum in the fourth quarter to make things interesting.
Carmel began to heat up.
Jump shots that had been errant in the first three quarters started falling. The Carmel players began to draw fouls when they penetrated. And when Carmel’s Glenn Bynum Jr. followed a shot and was fouled, he went to the line with 2 minutes, 48 seconds left and a chance to trim Cannon’s lead to seven points.
Instead, he missed. And over the next two minutes, Cannon showed its championship mettle.
Carmel began to foul Cannon players, and they repeatedly stepped up to the challenge. During that final two-minute stretch, Cannon made 11 of its 14 foul shots. Each time, Carmel went down and made a shot to slice into the lead, Cannon responded by knocking down free throws, and the air slowly began to seep out of the gym for Carmel.
Moss started off sinking two in a row, then DJ Nix – who amazingly was 12-for-12 from the line on the day – hit four in a row.
The free throw shooting contest was interrupted by a monster slam from 7-foot-1 Cannon center Christian Reeves, but then Cannon was back at it, as Nix hit two more foul shots.
Austin Swartz, a freshman, took his turn and went 3-for-4 over the final 11.6 seconds. After that, it was a wrap. Cannon had repeated. The crown would remain in Concord.
They earned it. They had to.
“Our team is resilient,” Moss yelled in the still-noisy gym. “It doesn’t matter if (an opponent) is going on a 10-0 run or a 20-0 run, we find a way to come together and make it work.
“This was definitely a different season. We had to wear masks in games, but we didn’t complain. We put our heads down and went to work and proved everybody wrong. We deserved this. Everybody worked hard, everybody put in extra hours in the gym. We just did it.”
They all did. This might sound like an exaggeration, but every Cougar who stepped on the court played rose to the occasion. It was masterful.
In his final game, senior forward Elijan Ormiston was huge. He’s 6 foot 8, but he seemed to get taller whenever Carmel players ventured inside for what they thought would be simple layups, only for Ormiston to appear and alter their shots.
Ormiston was a threat offensively, too, finishing with 18 points, going to the hoop with authority.
Defensively, when Ormiston wasn’t making Carmel players redirect their shots, Reeves was. The junior center had 12 points, and his ridiculous wingspan seemed to grow as the game became more intense.
“I’m really excited,” Reeves said. “Last year, I was coming off injury and I was out of shape, and I didn’t contribute as much, so this one means a little bit more to me. It’s just a great feeling.”
The loud Carmel fans didn’t bother him, either.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been too lucky with where we had to play, because we had to play (Charlotte) Latin at Latin, Greensboro (Day) at Greensboro and Carmel at Carmel. But it just feels great to get it here.”
There were so many other Cougars who starred in their roles.
Speaking of which, senior guard Deuce Rolle scored 12 points, but more impressive might’ve been his tough defense and timely assists in the late going. He was also perfect from the line (4-for-4).
Both Rolle and junior Karon Boyd – a pair of unsung heroes on this team, along with Ormiston – left it all on this Matthews court, using all five of their fouls while going against Carmel’s talented and aggressive players.
It was all of them, down to the freshman Swartz, who stepped to the line when Carmel players fouled him intentionally and showed the moxie of a veteran, calmly knocking down his free throws.
Moss (14 points) and Nix, the team’s two leading scorers this season, were their usual big-game selves. You could see that each of them wanted the ball as the game got tighter, not to be individual heroes but to help their team.
They were that confident, that in control.
When Moss went to the free throw line with 2:07 remaining, the Carmel students did what all wisecracking fans do to distract a star player from another team: They started chanting, “Overrated! Overrated!” at the future Pac-12 player.
It didn’t bother Moss at all.
Swish and swish.
His two free throws pushed the Cannon lead to 10 points, then it was back to the other end to play defense.
Enough said.
And Nix?
Please.
The kid was so confident while he was shooting free throws, at one point in the final minutes, as soon as he released the second of two foul shots, he was basically headed back down the court. He knew it was going in.
It made the repeat that much sweeter.
“Oh, my goodness!” Nix said afterward. “This only happens once for most people, but for me, it’s happened twice now. I can only say it’s like eating your favorite food over and over again. It’s so good, and I’m just happy to be here again. Words can’t even describe it.”
You just did a pretty good job, DJ.
But what impressed me the most about Nix all night weren’t his team-high 20 points or perfect free throw shooting. It was something he did after the game was over.
As a veteran sports writer, it’s still hard for me to see young players hurting when they lose big games. And the Carmel players had a really tough task after they’d lost and received their runner-up medals: In order to get to their locker room, they had to walk right past the Cannon players, who were celebrating with their own student section that made the trip from Concord.
In the midst of it all, Nix looked to the side and saw all the opponents walking past, heads hung low. Nix stepped away from his own celebration and took the time to shake the hands and pat the backs of every Carmel player and coach he could.
THAT’S a champion.
Cannon finished its season with a 27-5 record. It won a second consecutive Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association title. And, of course, it got its second state title in a row.
Cannon’s coach was a proud man.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Roth. “I just feel so much joy and happiness for our players. They’ve been so resilient all year. They’ve stuck together, weathered storms. This whole year, to even get to this point, is a blessing. But to come away and win a championship, back-to-back, it’s just a testament to our kids and how tough they are and how resilient they are and how together they are.
“We’ve been battle-tested,” he added. “We’ve played a big schedule the last several years, and (our players have) been in these moments. And big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments, and we had a lot of kids step up tonight and make big-time contributions. It’s 100 percent a team championship. This team is just special.”
The scary part, I believe, is that Cannon is just starting to take off. I truly see a dynasty emerging, which is hard to establish in the NCISAA. But that’s what I believe we are witnessing.
Yes, players like Moss and Ormiston will be going on to college ball, but we see what the team did this season, even after Bradley took his talents to IMG Academy. (And for the record, Bradley is a great kid who deserves everything good he gets.)
Still, nothing stopped this team.
And with guys like Nix, Reeves and Boyd coming back for their senior years, and Swartz and Jaylen Claggett only going into their sophomore seasons … my goodness.
And I hear there’s some other young talent coming through the Cannon ranks. There always is, as most of the players from this year’s team played middle school ball together at Cannon.
But for now, all that matters is what these Cougars did this year, putting together a truly magical season.
Asked Saturday evening how he would sum up what his team did this season, Roth channeled his inner DJ Khaled.
“We’re the best,” he said with a broad smile. “Our kids didn’t bat an eye. Every challenge, they stepped up. It was guys playing big, guys playing small. They didn’t care; it was next man up. They competed their tails off.
“We’re the best, and we had to earn the right to say that.”
Of course, they did.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cannon School 19 30 18 27 – 94
Carmel Christian 22 14 13 36 – 85