C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Against the odds, Cannon boys truly earn a second straight state title

Enough said.

And Nix?

Please.

The kid was so confident while he was shooting free throws, at one point in the final minutes, as soon as he released the second of two foul shots, he was basically headed back down the court. He knew it was going in.

It made the repeat that much sweeter.

“Oh, my goodness!” Nix said afterward. “This only happens once for most people, but for me, it’s happened twice now. I can only say it’s like eating your favorite food over and over again. It’s so good, and I’m just happy to be here again. Words can’t even describe it.”

You just did a pretty good job, DJ.

But what impressed me the most about Nix all night weren’t his team-high 20 points or perfect free throw shooting. It was something he did after the game was over.

As a veteran sports writer, it’s still hard for me to see young players hurting when they lose big games. And the Carmel players had a really tough task after they’d lost and received their runner-up medals: In order to get to their locker room, they had to walk right past the Cannon players, who were celebrating with their own student section that made the trip from Concord.