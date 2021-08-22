C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: ‘An unstoppable force,' Hobbs reveals rare quality as player for whom there is no antidote

CONCORD – What I’m about to write, although it might sound a little awkward, I mean as the most sincere compliment I can pay an athlete, especially one who has two years of high school left:

(Deep breath … Sigh …)

Daevin Hobbs is a mutant.

Like, he can be anything he wants to be, especially athletically.

If he wants to be his conference’s best basketball player, he can be that – and he was last year, when the Jay M. Robinson star was named the South Piedmont 3A Player of the Year as a 10th-grader.

And if Hobbs wants to be the best football player on the field, well, he can be that, too, as he showed Friday night when he scored two touchdowns – one on offense and one on defense – and wreaked havoc everywhere else while leading the Bulldogs to a 20-0 victory over Concord.

With all due respect to the other hard-working and talented players on the field at Bulldog Stadium Friday night, Hobbs just looked to be in a whole ’nother echelon.

If he wanted to get his hands on Concord quarterback Zack Jenkins, he did it.

If he wanted to run down smaller, speedy running backs, he did it.