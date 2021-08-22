C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: ‘An unstoppable force,' Hobbs reveals rare quality as player for whom there is no antidote

CONCORD – What I’m about to write, although it might sound a little awkward, I mean as the most sincere compliment I can pay an athlete, especially one who has two years of high school left:
(Deep breath … Sigh …)
Daevin Hobbs is a mutant.
Like, he can be anything he wants to be, especially athletically.
If he wants to be his conference’s best basketball player, he can be that – and he was last year, when the Jay M. Robinson star was named the South Piedmont 3A Player of the Year as a 10th-grader.
And if Hobbs wants to be the best football player on the field, well, he can be that, too, as he showed Friday night when he scored two touchdowns – one on offense and one on defense – and wreaked havoc everywhere else while leading the Bulldogs to a 20-0 victory over Concord.
With all due respect to the other hard-working and talented players on the field at Bulldog Stadium Friday night, Hobbs just looked to be in a whole ’nother echelon.
If he wanted to get his hands on Concord quarterback Zack Jenkins, he did it.
If he wanted to run down smaller, speedy running backs, he did it.
If he wanted to get a step on linebackers and out-race defensive backs to the end zone, he absolutely did it.
It just seemed like if there was a big play going down Friday night, at some point you’d see big No. 35 for Jay M. Robinson rising out of the rubble and slapping five with his teammates in celebration.
What’s crazy is Hobbs is just really learning about the game of football, on a serious level anyway. Remember: His time has often been split between the basketball court. Nonetheless, he was still a good football player last year, when he was all-conference in that sport and nearly helped the Bulldogs to an SPC title.
But after a summer that included football visits to the Tennessee and North Carolina, his eyes were opened to his greatness in another sport. And on Friday, he showed it.
Boy, did he show it.
“I feel like my ceiling’s way high because I haven’t really put in that much work,” Hobbs said. “I’m just really learning the game, so now I can just keep advancing my game and get better and better.”
Well, that’s spooky.
Ask the valiant Concord kids who were charged with attempting to show Hobbs down, no matter what he was doing, Friday night.
The first highlight came when the Spiders were doing an excellent job keeping the game close. Early in the second quarter, no one had scored, so Hobbs lined up at tight end.
Jay M. Robinson quarterback Blue Monroe took the shotgun snap, and Hobbs was gone, blowing past a defender to find an opening in the middle of the field. Monroe’s pass was money, and Hobbs squeezed the ball into his hands and then sprinted for the touchdown.
Six-nothing, Bulldogs.
Momentum changed.
“That was a play we’d been working on all week,” Hobbs explained. “It was a one-step slant. I got it, it worked perfectly, and nobody was near me. It was a good pass, and I ran it in.”
Simple enough for most 6-foot-6, 240-pounders right?
Yeah, if you’re an NFL tight end.
His coach grinned proudly as he discussed the play.
“That slant for a touchdown, he can run any route on the route tree,” Bulldogs head man Darius Robinson gushed. “We can put him backside, we can put him at wide receiver and tight end, we can put him in the backfield. He’s a phenomenal athlete, and we’re expecting a big year out of him.”
After his initial score, for the next little while, Hobbs was content dominating on defense, finding ways to stop the run and the pass. A kid of Hobbs’ size running toward you with bad intentions will make even the toughest tackle tingly at times.
In fact, that aspect of his night is what seemed to make Hobbs happiest, not the touchdowns. He credited Jay M. Robinson defensive line coaches Gerald Holt and Maurice Evans for, in layman’s terms, helping him get better at harassing folks in the backfield.
“Coach Mo and Coach Holt have been teaching me better ways to get to the quarterback quicker, and I’ve been listening to them,” Hobbs said. “They’ve been guiding me, and I feel like it’s working. I want to be better at those things. I want to be a complete player.”
But the game still stayed close as the fourth quarter arrived, and something had to give.
Unfortunately, for the Spiders, it was Hobbs giving it to them.
With Concord on the move across midfield, Jenkins was simply doing his job, trying to gain tough yardage in traffic to give his team a chance. And it seemed to be working until he got just a little too close to Hobbs.
Here’s how Hobbs remembered the play, which took place with some help from teammates Lorenzo Morgan and Elias Martinez:
“Zo is holding (Jenkins), Elias grabbed his arm and was like, ‘Strip it! Strip it! Strip it!’” Hobbs said. “So I went and stripped it, and then ball ended up on the ground, and I picked it up and started running.”
Hobbs used every part of the 4.7-second 40-yard dash he ran at Wake Forest’s camp this summer to reach pay dirt untouched 51 yards later.
Again, crazy for someone his size.
“I kept thinking, ‘Don’t get caught! Just keep running!’” Hobbs recalled. “I started getting a little tired, but I was like, ‘Just keep running.’”
He did, and his touchdown put the Bulldogs up two scores with 10:28 remaining, which meant everything in this game.
With sweat still dripping from his dark curls, Hobbs stood outside the Bulldogs’ locker room after the game and explained that it was all done with a purpose.
“We were struggling at first,” he said. “I was thinking of ways to stretch the game. I caught that ‘tuddy’ and then got the strip, and then the momentum of the whole game got switched, and we all got turned.”
What he said.
I know, I know: It was Week 1 football, where game nights are usually filled with more cramps on the field than first downs. But some things, you just know.
And from the way, Hobbs controlled the game in all facets Friday – he even punted for the Bulldogs – it was easy to tell that Cabarrus County has another football freak on its hands.
(Speaking of local football freaks, former Central Cabarrus star DeAndre Boykins was on hand after the game visiting his former Vikings defensive coordinator, Robinson, now Jay M. Robinson’s head coach. Let’s just say Boykins, who signed early with the University of North Carolina, has muscles popping out of his muscles now. I didn’t know they made tank tops with arm holes wide enough to fit those cannons through!)
Anyway, Hobbs displayed those special qualities that players like Boykins and current New York Jets rookie Hamsah Nasirildeen (of Concord) once used right in this stadium to prove their major-college promise.
Partly because of his stature, Hobbs looked like that one kid in Pop Warner whose parents used to have carry around his birth certificate because other folks would swear he’d aged out.
Except with Hobbs, unlike many of those kids who simply get tired of dominating at a young age and go on to different things in life, he seems to want it more on the gridiron because it’s still fresh and new.
Not that Jay M. Robinson boys basketball coach Lavar Batts Sr. needs to worry; Hobbs still loves his hoops, and he cherishes the fact that the Charlotte 49ers and Queens University of Charlotte are also showing interest in his services on the court.
But the horizons have been broadened. At times Friday night, it seems as if Hobbs took his massive hands and pulled back the horizons himself to reveal potential greatness, right there in front of everybody in Bulldog Stadium.
“It finally clicked for him this offseason when he started to get some notoriety from these big-time schools,” Robinson said of Hobbs. “He was like, ‘I could actually be a big-time football player, not just a hooper who’s playing football.’
“And now that that’s happening, I expect him to be – and he knows this – an unstoppable force each and every Friday night, on both sides of the football. So we expect way more games just like this over the next couple of years.”
The question is: Will anyone be able to come up with an answer for slowing down this mutant version of a Bulldog during that time?