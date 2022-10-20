C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down Week 10 high school football games

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s Week 10 games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus:

No. 1 Hickory Ridge (5-3) at No. 2 Cox Mill (6-2)

Does it get any bigger than this?

Our top two ranked teams – and the county’s two biggest schools – going head-to-head in a Greater Metro 4 Conference game that means so much?

The winner moves into sole possession of second place in the league standings, which could affect playoff seeding and maybe – depending on what happens in next week’s Lake Norman-Mooresville showdown – a run at the conference title.

To the respective teams, of course, the biggest concern is the GMC race.

But to the respective fan bases?

I get the sense that the folks from one school simply want to shut up the folks from the other.

As I’ve written several times lately that no Cabarrus County team has beaten the Ragin’ Bulls since 2019.

Of course, as a nice family reminded me in the grocery store a few weeks ago, Hickory Ridge also is no longer a member of the Cabarrus- and Rowan-centric South Piedmont 3A Conference and doesn’t have to face Central Cabarrus, Concord or Northwest Cabarrus anymore.

But we also can’t pretend the Ragin’ Bulls have been slumming it out, simply playing games that are budgeted wins.

Since Northwest Cabarrus defeated Hickory Ridge in September of 2019, the Ragin’ Bulls have butted heads with 4A intra-county squads like A.L. Brown and Cox Mill on the regular; behemoths like Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance), Charlotte Catholic, Matthews Butler, Mint Hill Independence, Charlotte Myers Park and Charlotte Providence; as well as GMC foes Lake Norman and Mooresville.

During that same span, the Ragin’ Bulls have either finished in their conference’s upper tier or won it outright.

Hickory Ridge still hasn’t threatened to win a state title during that time, but it’s clearly been the best team in the county.

Cox Mill – winner of three in a row – wants to change that, and the Chargers really do have a chance to alter that narrative this season.

Heck, it almost happened last year when the two teams met in Harrisburg.

The Chargers were playing well and held a 17-7 lead at halftime. The upset was there for the taking. Cox Mill contained what was then the county’s most lethal offense most of the night, and the score was making waves across the state.

But in the second half, Hickory Ridge scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and escaped with a 28-17 victory that allowed it to seal a share of the GMC title. The Ragin’ Bulls clinched the crown the following week when they beat West Cabarrus.

Last year’s game was the fifth straight time the Bulls had beaten the Chargers, and Cox Mill hasn’t come out on top in the series since 2013.

Hickory Ridge leads the all-time series with the Chargers, 8-2.

Tonight, Hickory Ridge is looking to prove it’s still the superior team, and Cox Mill is trying show that it deserves to be mentioned right alongside the Ragin’ Bulls.

There will be playmakers all over the field, especially among the players catching the ball.

Hickory Ridge has a wide receiver – senior UNC commit Christian Hamilton – that pretty much every college in the state wanted, and it has another – junior Jalen Harris – that pretty much every one will want soon.

The Ragin’ Bulls also have a pair of junior receivers in Connor Shulman and Micah Littlejohn who slide below the radar, mainly because Hamilton and Harris are just dynamic, but still have shown big-play ability.

For Cox Mill, senior Kendall Harris is a speedster who has committed to Mercer University in Georgia, as has running back Tyrell Coard, who can line up in the slot or the backfield and run crisp routes and make plays, a la Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Junior Saxon Jenkins is a dangerous, sure-handed deep threat, and then there’s 6-foot-5 senior Titus Ivy, who’s known more for his basketball skills but has the jumping ability, timing, and soft hands to “Moss” defensive backs in short-yardage situations.

Also, junior Zaiyon Evans and freshman Jordan Cleaves can turn a short pass play into a 75-yard score justlikethat.

Engineering it all are a pair of big, strong-armed quarterbacks in Hickory Ridge junior Caden Haywood, who I think is going to be the county’s next huge recruit, and senior Dymere Edwards, a Chambers transfer who’s done a good job standing in the pocket and distributing the ball.

I don’t expect a defensive battle. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be great defense played in the game. The athletes on that side of the ball are just good.

But with so much on the line, I expect all the imagination that offensive coordinators Nick Entas (Hickory Ridge) and Jonathan Grice (Cox Mill) can conjure up to be revealed to its fullest.

So get all the concession-stand popcorn ready that you can.

Or, if you’re going to be watching or listening from home, break out the Jiffy Pop and enjoy an old-school shootout!

(Of course, with me expecting fireworks all night, watch this one turn out to be a 7-6 clock-management game.)

Either way, it’ll be a good one.

Among other games:

South Stanly (0-8) at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (7-1)

Spoiler alert: This one will end ugly with a Bulldogs victory and perhaps a shutout.

Jay M. Robinson has been rolling, having won its last six games. On top of that, the Bulldogs have been unstoppable, offensively and defensively, in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, where they are scoring 47 points per game and allowing 7.5 each night.

South Stanly, meanwhile, has been shut out five times this season and scored just six points (total) in YVC games.

One word: yikes!

No. 5 Cannon Cougars (6-2) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-5)

The Cougars are hot, and they’ve won their last four games in a row by wide margins. But Metrolina Christian, despite its losing record overall, is often a dangerous opponent for the Cougars, and both teams have a 2-0 mark in Piedmont Athletic Conference play this season.

That makes tonight’s matchup a league championship game, as it was when they met last year.

The Cougars have played well in all facets lately, and they haven’t forgotten about finishing second in the conference – behind Metrolina Christian – in 2021.

Of course, the Concord co-op team went on to win a state championship right after that.

Sniff, sniff – I smell another blowout win for the Cougars.

They’re too good and too motivated.

Mooresville (7-1) at No. 6 (tie) A.L. Brown (5-3)

The Wonders have put together a two-game winning streak, and their sophomore quarterback, C.J. Gray, is playing with more confidence.

The Wonders also have played a tough schedule – their only losses are to No. 1 Hickory Ridge, No. 2 Cox Mill and highly respected Lake Norman (which was undefeated two weeks ago until running into the Bulls and Chargers). But tonight’s opponent is one of A.L. Brown’s toughest matchups of the season, with the Blue Devils’ only loss coming to state-title contender Cornelius Hough.

The key to success for the Wonders tonight is finding a way to contain Mooresville’s three-headed monster of Jawarn Howell (1,113 yards and 16 TDs), Kyjuan Westmoreland (696 yards, nine TDs rushing) and quarterback Jamere Cherry.

No. 6 (tie) Mount Pleasant (6-2) at North Stanly (5-3)

For the Tigers, tonight is about playing against a solid team and not looking ahead to next week’s potential YVC championship matchup with No. 3 Jay M. Robinson.

Mount Pleasant, not Jay M. Robinson, leads the conference in scoring (51 points per game), and the Tigers’ defense is playing well. It’ll need it all against a North Stanly team whose only conference loss was to -- you guessed it! – Jay M. Robinson and will be motivated by the fact that it ruined Mount Pleasant’s season when it defeated the Tigers around this time last year.

Mount Pleasant also has a four-game winning streak on the line.

Concord (3-5) at West Rowan (6-2)

Concord will be looking to put last week’s tough 26-22 loss to Northwest Cabarrus in the rearview mirror and get back to using its potent run-based offense to stay in the playoff picture.

No matter the Spiders’ record, that offense remains something to behold, and it will be interesting to see if the Falcons – who have allowed the second-fewest points in the South Piedmont 3A Conference behind Northwest Cabarrus – can solve it.

Still, the Spiders, with two games remaining, are on the verge of having a pair of 1,000 yards rushers in quarterback Keyon Phillips (851) and senior running back Jerell Redick (811).

Central Cabarrus (3-5) at China Grove Carson (3-5)

The Vikings are still looking for that consistency. They’ve actually had the ability to defeat most of the teams on their schedule, and they’ve led at halftime in multiple games. But they’ve struggled to finish.

They’ll need to fix that against Carson in a battle of SPC fourth-place teams, as both are 2-2 in league games.

The Vikings have a dangerous combination in quarterback Kaden Kline and receiver Adriel Miller, and we’ll see how it fares against a Carson team that’s had a pretty good defensive season, save for a 48-0 loss to Northwest Cabarrus.

Cornelius Hough (6-2) at West Cabarrus (0-8)

The Wolverines are simply looking for something – anything –good to happen.

To say the least, it’s been a tough season for West Cabarrus.

Not only are the Wolverines the only Greater Metro 4 Conference team to not score 100 points on the season (they have 69), but their closest losses have been by at least three touchdowns.

Clearly, West Cabarrus is in rebuilding mode, but that doesn’t bode well at all with the vaunted Huskies – the No. 1-ranked team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com – coming to town.

Here’s hoping the Wolverines can shake up the world.