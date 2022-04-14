C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bringing in energetic Shepherd was a hire for the ages for Spiders

CONCORD – Concord High School’s new football coach is young.

Real young.

Darren Shepherd, who was hired Tuesday to lead the Spiders, is still more than a year removed from his 30th birthday – he won’t turn 29 until Monday. And based on the high-octane, calisthenics-like antics he displays on the sidelines, he has just as much energy as the teenagers he’ll be coaching.

But then again, high school football in Cabarrus County is a young man’s game.

Of the 10 men leading varsity programs in the county, only four – A.L. Brown’s Mike Newsome, Hickory Ridge’s Jupiter Wilson, Northwest Cabarrus’ Eric Morman and Mount Pleasant’s Daniel Crosby – have more head coaching experience than Shepherd.

Gone are the days of old-school coaches in white tube socks jacked way too high and Bike shorts worn waaaaay too short.

Lord, we can only hope.

Today, it’s a world full of coaches doubling as social-media influencers, promoting their players and programs from Cabarrus County to Cabo.

And in terms of age, personality, passion, and experience at successful programs, Shepherd is the perfect hire for Concord right now. Just perfect.

As Concord athletics director Greg Liddle said, bringing Shepherd on board is “a home run.”

Liddle, Concord Principal Adam Auerbach, and a committee of administrators and staff members who will work closely with the new coach picked Shepherd to replace Marty Paxton, who resigned last month to spend more time with his family. Cabarrus County Schools athletics director Bryan Tyson also was part of the process, Liddle said.

Shepherd was chosen from a pool of more than 30 applicants, according to Liddle.

In stepping in for Paxton, Shepherd isn’t just replacing a football coach; Paxton was a beloved figure, a proud Concord alumnus with experience at two other highly regarded programs (Hickory Ridge and Mooresville), and a man who won the South Piedmont 3A Conference Coach of the Year Award last season after leading the Spiders to their first league title in six years.

But with his charisma, maturity that belies his age, and especially his knowledge of the Spiders’ program after making that a priority in the days leading up to his interview, Shepherd separated himself from the pack.

“When you sit in an interview, you get a lot of guys saying the same things,” Liddle said. “What stood out about Coach Shepherd is that everybody in the county knows we’re losing 20-some seniors. That came across in every single interview. His comment about it was, ‘You’re losing 27 seniors, but I know what you’ve got coming back, and you won a conference championship last year, and that’s what I expect to do this year.’

“He recognized what we had coming back, he was able to give some numbers and names. He knew our team and had done his homework. Yeah, we’re losing a lot, but when you really dig deep into what we had, we’ve got an awful lot coming back, too, that can help us. And he knew that.”

Liddle sounded giddy as he described bringing Shepherd to the Class 3A Spiders after he spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at another Cabarrus County school, 4A Hickory Ridge.

“I’m excited,” Liddle exclaimed. “From going through his application and talking to people in the county and around the area, and just having interactions with him over the last week and a half, I’m really excited for our kids. I’m excited for our football program, and I’m excited for all the kids at our school. Because everybody I talked to said, ‘Yeah, he’s going to touch the football players and all those guys in a special way, but he’s a guy who ingrains himself in a school and community, and becomes part of it.’

“That really excites me and makes me feel like we hit a home run with him. We’ve got a good one. I think we’re in good hands.”

Cabarrus culture club

Although Shepherd has only been in Cabarrus County for three years, he’s made quite a name for himself in that time. Part of it is because he’s become such a part of Hickory Ridge and the Harrisburg community as a whole.

On autumn Friday nights, he has called the Ragin’ Bulls football team’s defense, which has been ranked among the top three in its conference each year he’s led it, including being No. 1 last season when Hickory Ridge won the Greater Metro 4 title and allowed just 12 points per game.

Then, in the winters, Shepherd has been an assistant coach with the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team. In the spring, he switched over to track and field as an assistant.

In each instance, he built tight bonds with the school’s students, knowing just when to crack jokes with them, when to scold them, and when to simply give them a listening ear.

For someone who isn’t from the county, he understood its culture, its people, and that’s one of the things that made him such a popular presence. Even though he was from a metropolis populated with palm trees and beachfronts, he could converse with local citizens as they sipped sweet tea and tried to find cool spots in the shade.

Shepherd grew up in football-crazed South Florida, and although he wasn’t the biggest or the fastest, he fell right in line. In high school, he was a three-year starter on the gridiron, and he excelled academically at an academically challenging Catholic college preparatory school, Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida.

His combination of grades and athletic talents earned him an opportunity to play college football at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, the first small town he lived. And while he wasn’t a star on the field, although he was a solid contributor to the Cougars as an undersized (5 foot 8) wide receiver, Shepherd flourished in the classroom, graduating in 3½ years and earning a spot on the Academic All-Conference Team.

It was also at Averett that he met the woman who would become his wife, Lauren, who ultimately was responsible for his landing in North Carolina.

It’s fun to stay ... in Gaston County

In 2015, Lauren decided that the Tar Heel State – no offense, Duke fans – would be a much more affordable option than her native Oakland, California, so she and Shepherd packed up their things and moved to the Gastonia area.

While there, Lauren worked tirelessly toward her goal of becoming a pilot, and Shepherd started working at the Gaston County Family YMCA. At the Y, Shepherd was a jack-of-all-trades. One day he was a fitness coordinator, another day he was a water aerobics instructor, and the next he was an after-school counselor. Then, as if that wasn’t enough, he picked up a job as a substitute teacher at Southwest Middle School in Gastonia.

It was also at the Y that he met a member named Butch Blalock, who had been a highly revered basketball coach at Highland School of Technology in Gastonia, a high school whose academic emphasis was much like the one Shepherd attended. Blalock – who is the father of Central Cabarrus girls basketball coach Brandon Blalock – told Shepherd about a football-coaching job at Highland Tech.

Before long, Shepherd was sitting in front of that school’s administrators impressing the heck out of them, just like he would Liddle and Co. at Concord years later.

Shepherd got the position, his first as a coach, but there was a caveat: While he would have some head-coaching duties, he would effectively be “head coach-in waiting.”

“I was offered the job under the condition that I work under coach Jerry Jordan for one more year to kind of act like a bridge person for the job because I was so young,” Shepherd said.

He was 21.

“That first year, Coach Jordan just kind of mentored me and taught me how to be a head coach,” Shepherd said. “He managed things with the administrative side and just kind of let me take care of the football side of it. I was offensive coordinator.”

On the field, it was a tough introduction to high school football.

That year, 2015, Highland Tech lost all of its games and scored just 15 points. But the next season, when Shepherd was in full control, things were a lot different.

Again, a man who had a knack for connecting with students, Shepherd helped the Rams’ roster increase to 43 players. At the time, that was the most athletes the school had ever had in any sport. When he first arrived, there were 17 players in the football program.

See, Highland Tech was far from a school like, say, Mallard Creek, where Division I football players fall off the bus every morning. The Highland Tech hallways were filled kids who dreamed of being doctors, scientists or Silicon Valley leaders who retire at 25. Forbes was the magazine cover they wanted to grace, not Sports Illustrated.

But Shepherd managed to make them competitive football players.

His first year as solo head coach, the Rams scored 48 points, which was a major accomplishment by their standards, and even won a game. Granted, that single victory came by forfeit, but it was a win, nonetheless, and the Rams were competitive in many other games.

His third season at Highland Tech, the Rams won three games and broke a 34-game losing streak.

It had been trial by fire, but it was also signs of success in a hurry from the new young coach. The students began to feel better about themselves as athletes, and college football recruiters even became occasional visitors on campus.

“It was great,” Shepherd said of his time at Highland Tech. “We had great kids, great coaches that worked with me. The kids gave me everything they had every single day. I really feel like I grew the most as a coach at that time. At that school, you’re not necessarily developing a baseball kid into being a football player or a basketball kid into being a football player; you’re coaching a kid that may not have ever done anything athletically in his life to be a football player.”

One of Shepherd’s greatest individual success stories is Highland Tech graduate Patrick Wiggins, who hadn’t played football since elementary school but joined the team and became an all-conference safety. Wiggins went on to play at Gardner-Webb – on the golf team.

The Golden Lions touch

The only problem with Shepherd’s time at Highland Tech is that he wasn’t on the school staff. He wasn’t certified for a full-time job, so he continued to substitute teach.

Finally, in his third year at Highland Tech, Shepherd secured a job via lateral entry as a P.E. teacher at James Love Elementary School in Shelby, which was located in neighboring Cleveland County.

It was tough getting from Shelby to Gastonia in time for practices and games, but he managed.

And then he didn’t have to.

During his stint at Highland Tech, Shepherd befriended a number of people in the coaching industry, including decorated Shelby High coach Lance Ware, who at the time had led the Golden Lions to four state championships.

Pretty soon, Shepherd had some things to think about: stay at Highland Tech, a program he was molding into respectability, as head coach or go work as an assistant for a legendary coach at one of the best programs in North Carolina.

“I ran into Coach Ware, and we hit it off,” Shepherd recalled. “He offered me a job as (defensive backs) coach. I thought about it and prayed about it. It was a great opportunity to teach and coach in the same county and join a tradition-rich program like Shelby High School.”

The next season, Shepherd was on the Golden Lions’ sideline. The year ended with a state championship, but more important, invaluable experience about what it takes to make a top-notch program.

“Shelby was huge,” Shepherd said. “It was exposure to one of the best programs in the entire country and getting to see how the kids worked and the coaches worked, and the community support was outstanding. That added a lot of fun.”

But it was a short stay.

After the season, Ware left Shelby to take a job at Appalachian State, his alma mater, as senior assistant to the head coach. Shepherd would need to seek coaching work elsewhere.

And then he found a home in Cabarrus County.

Spider man

In 2019, Jupiter Wilson was named the new head coach at Hickory Ridge. He needed a defensive coordinator and offered the position to Shepherd, who was all of 25.

And Shepherd was up to the task.

In his first season with the Ragin’ Bulls, they were a top-30 defense in the state, producing four all-conference players from the unit.

In his second campaign, Hickory Ridge was a top-25 defense and made the state playoffs. Last season, the Bulls defense was the best in the conference and top 20 in the state. Five all-conference defensive players came from the league champions, and that side of the ball was a huge reason some thought Hickory Ridge could threaten for the 4A crown.

“These have been the most fun three years of my career, teaching and coaching at Hickory Ridge,” Shepherd said. “I’ve been excited to come to work every day. I really thank Coach Wilson for giving me the opportunity. I worked with some great guys on my staff on the defensive side of the ball. It was a great admin staff, very coachable kids.”

Things were going really well for the Shepherds as a couple, too. They sold their house in Charlotte and bought a new one in Harrisburg last October. Lauren had reached her goal and become a corporate pilot for Lowe’s, and Darren was a highly thought of coach who many believed would eventually get his shot to lead a program again.

His chance came when he least expected it.

Most head-coaching jobs become available immediately after the season, when schools and coaches generally decide whether to make changes or go with the status quo. And there was no sign that Concord’s job would come open, especially since it had been more than four months since Paxton led the Spiders to the SPC title, and it looked as if he was poised to get ready for his fifth season at what he often described as his “dream job.”

But then the need to spend more time with his wife and two kids began to weigh on Paxton, and he decided it was time to step down.

What, for years, has been one of the most coveted jobs in the state was now vacant.

Although it had struggled in recent seasons, Concord – which has won four state titles and produced numerous college and pro players – was still one of THOSE jobs. But it wasn’t a place that Shepherd kept an eye on for a future landing spot. However, once the job became available, he immersed himself in the program’s history, past and present.

“When I was at Hickory Ridge, my mindset as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator was one week at a time, one opponent at a time, and attacking (the opposing team’s) offense,” Shepherd said. “I will say I was very surprised to see the job open the way it did, but it was a job that incited intrigue, excitement, pushing me to do research on Concord High School.”

That shined through when Shepherd interviewed with the Spiders. And just three weeks after Paxton made his stunning announcement, Liddle made a statement of his own by introducing Shepherd as coach.

At 28 years old, one of the most tradition-rich programs in the county, if not the state, had a new leading man.

Talk about huge.

“I think it’s a big hire – a real big hire because it does a lot of things for us,” Liddle explained. “For one, we’re younger. Our coaching staff got a lot younger today, and in a lot of ways, that’s a good thing because of those relationships with kids. (Shepherd) played college football, and he just graduated in 2014, so he’s been in it.

“He’s also coming into a situation where we’ve got a chance to build on what we have. We’ve only got 950 kids walking the building right now. I don’t think a lot of people realize that; we’re the second-smallest school in Cabarrus County. So he’s going to have to get in those hallways and get those athletes that we have out (on the football field), and I think he’s going to do that.”

This is something new for Concord. For one, it’s the first time someone outside the Spider family has been hired to lead the team in 42 years, when Concord alum E.Z. Smith replaced W.A. Cline as head coach.

For the record, when he took over in 1980, Smith also was a really young coach – just 26 years old – with lots of energy and a love for the athletes. That worked out pretty well, as Smith went on to coach the Spiders for 29 seasons -- more years than Shepherd has been alive -- and become Cabarrus County’s all-time winningest football coach with 254 victories. The field where the Spiders play is named after him.

When Smith retired in 2009, he was replaced by former Concord assistant Glen Padgett. Then came former Spiders player Paxton.

Now it’s time for Shepherd, who is the program’s first African American head coach. He is now one of six Black head football coaches in the county.

A tip of the hat to Tyson and athletics directors in the county for being willing to be progressive and open-minded.

Shepherd’s also not afraid to step into the pressure cooker that is Concord football. He embraces it.

“The first thing I said to Coach Liddle was that it was an opportunity,” Shepherd said. “It’s an opportunity in the role of head coach to organize a staff and have us all work together to give these kids a football experience they’re proud of – while they’re at Concord and after they leave.

“Some of the things I spoke to the kids (Tuesday) about was it’s going to be a place where your brothers and sisters, your nephews and nieces, your mom and your dad not just enjoy coming to games on Friday night but also some of the things we’re going to be doing in the community from a fundraising standpoint, from an event standpoint, just from an overall presence in the elementary schools and the middle schools.

“It’s the opportunity that the structure of a high school with the history of Concord provides for an athlete that they look back on four years of playing football and they flat out enjoyed their experience.”

When the 2022 season kicks off in late August, Shepherd will be the youngest head coach in the county. The only one close is Jay M. Robinson’s 30-year-old Darius Robinson, who has led the Bulldogs to a 15-5 record and a pair of playoff appearances in two seasons.

Robinson, too, was 28 when he took over his Cabarrus County program.

Now that his second stint as a head coach has arrived, Shepherd believes he’ll be even better. He knows, more than anybody, that Concord fans are expecting him to be – no matter how young he is.

But because of how far he’s traveled in his coaching journey in seven short years, he feels he’s prepared.

“My wife asked me about that,” Shepherd said. “and I said that I think more so now with the experience that I have, I’m really a reflection of the mentors that I’ve been with over the last seven years. There’s a little bit of Jerry Jordan in me, there’s a little bit of Butch Blalock in me, there’s a little bit of Lance Ware in me, there’s a little bit of Jupiter Wilson in me.

“These guys are what allow me to feel as confident as I do that being a head football coach I can lead young men and a staff whose overall goal is to provide student-athletes with a football experience that they’re proud of on and off the field.”

I have to be honest: I don’t think it will be easy for Shepherd at first. We’re living in an age where we don’t really know WHO will be returning to a school the following year, even if they are underclassmen.

But I believe the new coach has what it takes: knowledge, passion, love for his players, and youthful enthusiasm.

He’ll be fine.

As long he doesn’t pull out the long tube socks and tiny coaching shorts.