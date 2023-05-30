Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HARRISBURG – Grace Bechtol dug her cleats into the earth Thursday evening and directed her gaze toward the pitcher.

Bechtol, the lead-off batter for the Hickory Ridge softball team, has her tried-and-true routine at the plate, and in this, the biggest game of her life, she was sticking to it: Don’t swing at the first pitch.

It’s a philosophy she adopted a while ago as a way to make sure her timing at the plate is right, plus it puts the pressure on the pitcher to throw a strike. And it served Bechtol well, to the tune of a team-leading .517 batting average and five home runs in her senior season.

Marvin Ridge ace Anna Phifer wound up and delivered the first pitch, and Bechtol’s strategy paid off: ball outside.

Bechtol stepped out of the batter’s box and looked toward Hickory Ridge head coach Justin Davies, who gave her the sign to swing away this time.

She stepped back in the box.

The second pitch came, and Bechtol was tempted to swing, but she held back. Good eye. Ball 2, low and outside.

She looked toward Davies again, and the fifth-year coach advised, “Look for your pitch.”

Back she stepped into the box and took a deep breath before Phifer reared back and sent another pitch toward the plate.

It was perfect – for Bechtol, that is. This was indeed her pitch. Put it this way: If “Knock the Heck Out of Me” was a softball, this one was it.

“I saw that pitch, and I said, ‘I can’t pass this one up,’” Bechtol recalled.

With the focused vision of a hunter seeking its prey, something Bechtol’s actually done, she swung with all her might.

Boom!

The sphere careened off her bat, and the thump was pure and sweet, that unforgettable sound a ball makes when it connects with the fattest part of the bat.

Bechtol had a feeling that the ball wouldn’t be seen again, at least until someone retrieved it on the other side of the fence and brought it back to her in the Hickory Ridge dugout, because this one was surely gone.

How confident was Bechtol it was gone?

“I started watching the ball (as it flew into the air),” she said. “It came off the bat, and I said, ‘That one felt really good!’ So I kind of watched it, and I was like, ‘Go, ball, go!’ Then it went over the fence, and I had this rush of emotion. I was excited, I was pumped up.

“And then I looked over at my teammates, and they were all sprinting out of the dugout, clapping and yelling, and everybody was screaming in the stands.”

There was more reason for the Ragin’ Bulls to cheer than they actually knew.

Bechtol’s solo shot in that first two minutes of the game turned out to be the only run in a decisive Game 3 victory over the Mavericks in the Class 4A Western Regional finals. What’s more, the win thrust Hickory Ridge into the state softball finals for the first time since the Harrisburg school opened its doors in 2007.

But the yellow ball that flew out of Marvin Ridge’s stadium that day was even more than that, really.

It was a metaphor for just how far Bechtol, a 5-foot-5 dynamo, has come in the years since she was a kindergartner on her T-ball team, tiny legs carrying her around the Harrisburg Elementary School diamonds as her mom and dad proudly cheered her on.

Bechtol has come a very long way.

She’s gone from that wholesome T-baller to a rec-league team member to a teenager who wasn’t quite sure of herself to one of those special players who signed to play in college last fall.

Bechtol’s still the fun-loving young lady who smiles at everyone and giggles at virtually everything when she's happy. But she’s also one of the roughest, toughest competitors around, someone who never leaves the field with a pristine uniform – a blue-collar mindset she picked up doing the thing she loves most when she’s not playing softball: hunting and fishing.

But before she heads to Radford University to study physical therapy in a matter of weeks, Bechtol and her Hickory Ridge teammates have got that championship series against Apex High coming up. And as sweet as it was, she doesn’t want that homer last week to be the highlight of her high school career.

She wants to finish her journey with a state title.

“I can’t wait,” Bechtol said. “If it could’ve been this weekend, I would’ve been ready. It’s going to be a new experience for all of us, because we’ve never done something like this. We’ve never been to states, we’ve never had this opportunity to play in such a big game.

“I know everybody’s excited. Everybody’s talking about it in our group chat, and everybody (in Harrisburg) is asking about it – where it is, what time it is, and stuff like that. It’s exciting because the whole community is excited for us and asking us about it and supporting us. It’s going to be quite the experience.”

Where it all began

Bechtol isn’t sure how she found her way to those fields at Harrisburg Elementary. She doesn’t know if it was the idea of her parents, Chris and Magan, or if she asked to play T-ball.

All she knows is that she’s glad she was out there, competing against the boys, the first step in discovering her passion. It later helped her develop some lifelong relationships, too, as she teamed with current Hickory Ridge teammates Chloe Woodward and Karcen Burnette in the Harrisburg Park and Rec softball league.

She briefly gave volleyball a try in middle school, but it just didn’t bring her the satisfaction that the sniff of a new glove or a fresh pair of cleats gave her, so continued to make her climb through the ranks, joining a travel ball team.

But while she showed immense talent, she also lacked confidence, and she wasn’t sure she could keep climbing with the rest of her peers.

Was the next level for her?

“I had played on the travel team, and they told me they were going to start playing showcase,” Bechtol said. “I had always thought it might be cool to do that, but I never really thought I could.”

Officially a Highlander ✍️

Grace Bechtol

• Harrisburg, North Carolina

• Shortstop/ Utility#RiseandDefend pic.twitter.com/qF3t51B6FH — Radford Softball (@RadfordSoftball) November 14, 2022

Then something she didn’t expect happened.

“I got into showcase, and our coach told me, ‘You’re good enough to play,’” Bechtol recalled.

She could indeed. She was skilled in the infield, fast on the base paths, and she had surprising power at the plate for someone her size.

Davies could see that, too. And when Bechtol reached Hickory Ridge as a ninth-grader, Davies played her on both the JV and varsity teams, mostly on varsity, as a second baseman.

Still, Bechtol was a little unsure of herself.

She was trying to build her confidence and find her way on a strong, veteran team, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. Bechtol only got six varsity at-bats that year, finishing with a .167 average and an RBI.

She said the season would have been a lot tougher had it not been for assists from some of the upperclassmen on the team, especially then-junior Kasey Spease, who’s now an infielder at Lees-McRae.

“I had some teammates that were older than me who really helped me get into the program and into the team because I didn’t know a lot of the girls on varsity,” Bechtol said. “Kasey Spease kind of took me under her wing and introduced me to everybody and helped me learn the ropes. She was a big part of my freshman and sophomore years before she graduated.

“Being a freshman on varsity can be very intimidating to know you’re on varsity with these older girls and the coach picked you to be in that position for a reason. It’s constantly feeling like you have to perform. I put a lot of pressure on myself. But to have somebody there who was older and would look out for me when I didn’t quite know what was going on, it was big.”

Bechtol’s sophomore year was a whole different story, performance-wise.

By then, Bechtol was confident, and she played like a future college athlete. While adjusting to some new positions, right field and pitcher, she moved her batting average up to .442, adding nine RBIs and tying for the team lead with seven doubles.

She was rewarded with all-conference and all-district distinctions as the Ragin’ Bulls made the third round of the playoffs.

The hunter

It helped that Bechtol already had a background in going after what she wanted, whether it was softball, a eight-point buck deep in the woods, or a fish deep in the Atlantic.

The latter two hobbies are something she fell in love with while hanging with her father as a little girl, and she still relishes each time they can go on their daddy-daughter trips and conquer the great outdoors.

“I love to hunt and fish with my dad,” Bechtol said, her voice getting more excited with every word, “and I’ve been fishing for as long as I can remember. Me and my dad like to take deep sea fishing trips together. Spring break we went on a deep sea fishing trip.

“We’ve gone out of Destin in Florida, and my favorite place to go is Calabash, North Carolina. We go offshore and fish all day and then come back in. It’s really relaxing and kind of calming.”

And Bechtol’s not just reeling in minnows when she’s out there. She targets the monsters of the ocean. She said one time she brought in an Amberjack, a highly sought after predatory fish known for how hard it fights to be hauled in. There’s an old fisherman’s tale that declares a lifetime of fighting Amberjacks will lengthen your arms by several inches.

Bechtol’s not sure how big her Amberjack was, but their average size is 2½ feet and 10-15 pounds, although they can be as long as 6 feet and weigh 40 pounds.

But that’s not even her prize catch.

“The coolest thing I’ve caught before was a shark,” she said, her voice seeming to rise another octave. “I caught a little shark one time, and that was really cool. It was near Fort Myers. That’s where my dad’s family lives.”

As far as hunting deer goes, Bechtol has years of experience in that, too, but she admits that she’s not as proficient as she is with a reel and rod.

“I’ve only shot one deer in my life, but I’ve gone hunting with my dad a lot,” she said. “When I was younger, I would just go with him and sit in the tree stand and stuff.”

But there’s a greater goal on all these trips, she said: just spending quality time with her father.

Bechtol and her dad, who grew up playing baseball, talk about softball a lot when they’re alone in the stand or on a boat. But then there are just the general conversations about life. It’s helped her know the man he really is. It’s helped her know the young woman she’s become.

Priceless.

“We talk about everything,” she said. “Softball is quite the conversation most of the time, and when we meet people on the boats we go out on, we just talk, make conversation.

"I’ve definitely gotten closer to my dad over time doing that stuff because it’s just time that we have together, time to learn. Just having some alone time, which is nice.”

And now, Bechtol’s a true five-tool player: She can hit for average, hit for power, throw strikes, AND she can catch dinner and bring it home.

No longer unsure

By the time her junior season came around last year, everybody locally, and many people regionally, knew who Bectol was. She moved back to what now is her current position, shortstop, and added some more hardware as an all-conference performer who led the Bulls in batting average (a career-best .548), RBIs (a career-best 51) with three homers.

The Bulls even reached the third round of the playoffs again, this time falling to South Mecklenburg by a single run.

“But I think it really set us up for this year,” Bechtol said.

This season, Bechtol led Hickory Ridge in batting average for the second straight year, exhibiting her speed on one homer that was the inside-the-park variety with the bases packed.

And she continued to showcase her skills in the pitcher’s circle, serving as the Bulls’ third arm in the rotation along with Anna Dew and Kristyn Embler. In her eight innings pitched, Bechtol struck out 14 batters and allowed no earned runs. She even combined with Dew for a no-hitter – for the second time in their careers.

Sounds like more individual awards are coming.

And, thus far, the special moment of the season was the home run last week against Marvin Ridge, helping earn the Bulls that elusive trip to the state finals.

Even now, nearly a week later, it all seems surreal to Bechtol.

“It was amazing,” said of her homer. “It’s hard to put into words because starting the game as the lead-off, you have to be that spark for the rest of the game. To start the game with something like that, it changes the whole game. To put that fire in my team … I can’t put it into words.”

Asked where the homer ranks in her distinguished softball career, Bechtol wouldn’t entertain it being her best moment.

“That’s really high up there because it was the only run of the game,” she began. “The only one that ranks above it is when we finished that game, getting the last out and going to states. It means a lot.

“At the beginning of the season, (assistant) coach Kevin (LaRousa) said, ‘We’re going to go to the state championship.’ I don’t know if any of us truly believed him when he said that, but now we’re going to the state championship. We are the first Hickory Ridge softball team to do that. And then for it to be my senior season, the last time I’m going to put on a Hickory Ridge jersey is going to be for the state championship, that’s really cool.”

The Bulls (26-2), who won the Greater Metro 4 regular-season title and are the West Region’s No. 1 seed, enter this weekend’s championship series on a six-game winning streak after falling short in the league tournament. They’ll face off against Apex (20-7), the East Region’s eighth seed, at Duke University at 7:30 p.m., and Game 2 will follow on Saturday at 2 p.m. If Game 3 is necessary, the teams will play at 8 p.m. that same day.

When her career with the Bulls is complete, Bechtol hopes with a state title en tow, she’ll pack up and head to Radford, a picturesque campus located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Fishing and hunting opportunities won’t be hard to come by when Bechtol has free time, but she plans to work diligently toward a doctorate in physical therapy and another strong softball career.

It’s been a dream how far she’s traveled over these years, but it’s shown her what hard work and finding strength in oneself, even if others see it in you first, can do.

“It’s great,” Bechtol said. “I never would’ve thought way back in rec ball, and my parents agree, that it would turn into this: going from playing in the rec fields of Harrisburg Elementary to signing in college and playing in the state championship this weekend.

“It’s fun to see how far I’ve come.”

And just how far she can go.

