C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: COVID takes away crowd, but it can’t take away the spirit of this rivalry

KANNAPOLIS – There are a lot of tragedies that have occurred because of the coronavirus, specifically the 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives.
So missing a basketball game doesn’t exactly qualify.
But to the kids – and some adult fans – involved in sports, it doesn’t rank too far behind an all-out tragedy.
Sports have always been our respite in this country. Always. There’s a reason baseball has long been known as our national pastime, and that’s also why folks wanted football games to go on so soon after the 911 attacks in 2001 and why a single baseball game – and a few choice words from David “Big Papi” Ortiz – was so symbolic after the bombings at the 2013 Boston Marathon.
So, yeah, a basketball game means something more, especially when it involves community high schools and two teams that measure themselves athletically by how well they do against their archenemy.
In this particular case, we’re talking about the A.L. Brown-Concord boys basketball rivalry.
What I quickly learned when I became the Independent Tribune sports editor six years ago was that whether it’s the famed Battle for the Bell game or a paper football game on a McDonald’s table along the city borders, when it’s A.L. Brown vs. Concord, it always matters. And something special usually happens.
That’s why Thursday’s boys basketball game between the schools at storied Bullock Gym was so … surreal.
I walked in the building late after hustling from putting the paper out, and I received a warm welcome from A.L. Brown athletics director Empsy Thompson. Nothing new there; Empsy’s, like, the coolest.
But from there, I was blown away.
Sitting room only
Let’s just say I’d seen YMCA gyms at 0-dark-thirty with more people in them.
This was what the place was supposed to be like for this game?
I could literally count the people in the gym. I didn’t, but I truly could have. It was that empty.
A by-product of the dreadful coronavirus.
The high school state associations have understandably limited the number of spectators to certain family members and required the players to wear masks, so this is our new normal: teams playing in near-empty gyms as if they’re scrimmaging, yet they have to wear their full game uniforms.
Anyway, once I got over the initial shock, my attention immediately turned toward the action on the floor.
Yeah, I could hear the echo from the ball bouncing on the hardwood and grunts from the bodies banging under the backboards --experiences you don’t traditionally get in non-COVID conditions, where gyms are packed.
And no, there were no cheerleaders, no crowds of parents riding the referees -- although some of the ones in attendance did do that and were pretty successful at giving the stripes the level of grief a packed house would provide.
But you know what?
The only difference you could tell in how the players were going about their business and the coaches were coaching was those masks covering three-quarters of their faces.
These boys played with passion, just as teams all over the county have this season. They still fouled each other hard. They still said a few (ahem) “choice” words when they didn’t like what was happening. They still put it all on the line for their schools.
Quality basketball
A.L. Brown won the game, 66-48, evening the season series with the Spiders at one apiece, which is the way a good rivalry should be. It will be a longshot for either team to make the state playoffs, but you couldn’t tell that by the quality of basketball that was taking place.
First-year A.L. Brown coach Andy Poplin had his players sharp, overcoming an early deficit, and Wonders junior Kheni Briggs was brilliant, putting up 22 points and effectively scoring or making great passes or strong rebounds or timely steals whenever he wanted.
Briggs was in control out there.
What the Wonders were doing didn’t come without some pushback from the Spiders, though.
Concord had a 14-7 lead early, but then A.L. Brown came roaring back, with five different Wonders scoring points in the first quarter to give them the lead.
In the second quarter, the Wonders were even better, using their tight defense to force Concord into six turnovers and 2-of-9 shooting from the field. And when the Spiders fouled, A.L. Brown made them by pay by going 9-for-9 from the free throw line. The Wonders went into the locker room with a 37-21 lead.
The Spiders?
Well, they had to huddle in a corner of Bullock Gym at halftime before taking the court a few minutes later – and a lot sooner than the Wonders – to warm up for the second half.
This, too, is a by-product of COVID-19: No strangers in opposing locker rooms, so as to prevent the spread of the virus.
Doesn’t seem right, not at the high school level, but it’s where we are with this virus, and teams all over the county are going through the same thing. Many teams aren’t even traveling to and from the games together.
But the Spiders showed resiliency. Second-year Concord coach Barrett Krueger has boys who believe in what he’s preaching to them. And even when the Spiders fell behind by 23 points halfway through the third quarter, they clearly weren’t ready to give up.
Especially not against the Wonders.
Krueger subbed in five new Spiders, and they responded with action. Brayden Blue was impressive with the way he worked for rebounds and knocked down mid-range shots. Blue, Carson Cooke, James Smith, Joe Toe and L.J. Scott kept making plays, and they did cut into the lead.
The problem for Concord was that the Wonders were just as determined not to lose the lead, and they responded with huge plays of their own.
It seemed like the Wonders’ Teddy Russell wasn’t missing whenever he turned just outside the paint to shoot his high-arching jumper over outstretched Spiders. While junior point guard C.J. Wilson had just two points, his defense on the ball and his deft passing were impactful – and special. And Ja’Lan Chambers probably still has bruises from when he dove into the bleachers to save a loose ball.
The teams were giving everything they had, going blow-for-blow.
It was fun to watch, but the Spiders didn’t need to be going blow-for-blow with A.L. Brown at this point; they needed the
Wonders to buckle.
Instead, the Wonders were throwing haymakers of their own.
Spirit of a rivalry
This game was everything a rivalry should be.
Except there were no fans – at least not enough – there to see it. And while that’s not a tragedy, it … well, it just sucks.
“It’s totally different,” said Poplin, who actually used to play for and coach the Spiders. “And you know who I feel for the worst? It’s the kids because they don’t get to experience, not just this rivalry, but when the Cabarrus County schools play each other, it’s so much fun because the crowds are great.
The players get hurt because they don’t have their parents and classmates there to support them, to give grief to the opposing team, even.
One of the biggest storylines of this year’s A.L. Brown-Concord rivalry was that Poplin was back in town and on the Kannapolis sidelines. Even more, his top assistant is legendary Concord coach Scott Brewer.
Like, this is Disney stuff.
And only small crowds got to see this in person?
There should have been Concord fans there giving good-natured heckling to Poplin for how he looks in Kannapolis green now. There should be students screaming out “air ball!” and fans from both schools imploring their teams, either during the Spiders’ comeback charge or as the Wonders were dribbling out the closing seconds of sealing the victory.
Darn you, COVID!
(I wanna use different words, but I kinda like being employed.)
(Oh, yeah, and I don't want to set a bad example for the kids!)
It’s just sad how something we can’t even see coming or going can do such damage to a rivalry – or any sporting events taking place these days, for that matter.
“Last year, when we were here, there wasn’t an empty seat in the house,” Krueger said. “There were people around the sides. You didn’t even see the walls, really.
“Yeah, (with COVID), it’s lost its luster. It’s hard to really know as a visiting team when you’re coming into an opponent’s gym, but when it’s Concord-Kannapolis, you hear both crowds. And when you just don’t have that, it’s eerie.”
Sigh.
And yet, it could’ve been worse for all of us bemoaning the circumstances.
Really, they couldn’t be playing basketball at all. Ask all the spring sports athletes from last year if they’d have rather been playing in near-empty facilities or sitting at home missing their seasons, the way they were after the NCHSAA and the NCISAA suspended athletic play.
I know which one they’d choose.
Nothing else matters
Thursday’s Concord-A.L. Brown rivalry game was different, yes, but at least it was still basketball, one rival against another.
“Now, I’m glad they’re getting to play – we’ve figured out a way for them to get to play,” Poplin said. “But wearing these masks and nobody really in the stands, you don’t get that same emotional lift. But (our players have) got to figure out a way to adapt, and they’ve done a good job of it.”
They showed that Thursday night, playing their hearts out with a lot of empty bleachers watching. Both teams did.
The fact that they were essentially by themselves didn’t make the A.L. Brown players feel any worse about winning. And it didn’t make the Spiders feel any better about losing.
Krueger and his troops, obviously, were disappointed to drop another game, especially to A.L. Brown. They were tired, but the good news was that they’d gotten another chance to put a A.L. Brown-Concord rivalry game in the books.
And even if people only got to watch it on the Internet, you know it still means something.
“We’ve played six games in nine days,” an exasperated Krueger said. “It’s been a whirlwind, I tell you. We’re all a little mentally exhausted and probably physically exhausted from all this.
“But, hey, we’re playing basketball, and that’s what we want to do.”
And that’s what makes this situation that’s said, but falls well short of a tragedy, an all-out triumph.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 14 7 12 15 – 48
A.L. Brown 16 21 13 16 -- 66
CONCORD – Swinger 4, Rogers 3, Torrence 2, Johnakin Franklin 12, Scott 2, Toe 7, Smith 11, Blue 7
A.L. BROWN – Wilson 2, Scott 6, Black 2, Kheni Briggs 22, Teddy Russell 14, Chajon 8, Chambers 9, Wallace 3