C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: COVID takes away crowd, but it can’t take away the spirit of this rivalry

Briggs was in control out there.

What the Wonders were doing didn’t come without some pushback from the Spiders, though.

Concord had a 14-7 lead early, but then A.L. Brown came roaring back, with five different Wonders scoring points in the first quarter to give them the lead.

In the second quarter, the Wonders were even better, using their tight defense to force Concord into six turnovers and 2-of-9 shooting from the field. And when the Spiders fouled, A.L. Brown made them by pay by going 9-for-9 from the free throw line. The Wonders went into the locker room with a 37-21 lead.

The Spiders?

Well, they had to huddle in a corner of Bullock Gym at halftime before taking the court a few minutes later – and a lot sooner than the Wonders – to warm up for the second half.

This, too, is a by-product of COVID-19: No strangers in opposing locker rooms, so as to prevent the spread of the virus.

Doesn’t seem right, not at the high school level, but it’s where we are with this virus, and teams all over the county are going through the same thing. Many teams aren’t even traveling to and from the games together.