C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Crossing Jordan: Bulls senior switches positions, makes journey to an even brighter future

HARRISBURG — It’s game day, and Jordan Wilkes is almost ready for battle.

Things, thus far, have been normal.

He’s made his daily stop at the Harrisburg Chick-fil-A for breakfast — a biscuit or a Hash Brown Scramble are his go-to’s — before his three classes at Hickory Ridge High School. Then, shortly after Wilkes is done at 12:45 p.m., he heads home, showers, and squeezes in some homework time — that’s how you maintain a 4.1 GPA into your senior year — before directing his thoughts to the most satisfying part of his day: football.

But still, he is not quite ready to play.

That won’t happen until his mother, Sharri Wilkes, performs her game-day duties.

Before Wilkes leaves for the stadium, Sharri prays over her son. She gives him strength as she says her words, gently rubbing anointing oil on his forehead. She’s covering him. She’s making certain that he has armor that no shoulder pads or helmet can provide.

He’s in the ultimate hands now, no matter what happens on that field a few hours from now.

And with that, one of the fiercest linebackers in Cabarrus County is finally ready to do battle.

“I feel like it carries God out on the field with me; it definitely does,” Wilkes told me of the pre-game routine with his mother. “It helps me so much, and I just try to glorify Him and honor His name.”

One thing we do know: He usually plays well.

Wilkes is part of one of the most dogged linebacker corps around. Starring on the strong side, he is joined by Kyle Perry, Vincent Tuders, Luke Gilbertson and Alex Bailey. Because of collective speed and want-to, almost nothing gets past them, no matter which three of the foursome is in the game at the time.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Wilkes racked up 72 tackles and made the All-Greater Metro 4 Conference team. And with 17 takedowns — not to mention a rushing touchdown in a short-yardage situation — to his credit through three games in 2022, he’s on pace to have another banner season.

That, of course, should make even more than the dozen colleges that have already offered him scholarships salivate.

Not bad for a kid who’s only in the early stages of his second year as a linebacker.

Late bloomer?

Wilkes started out with dreams of becoming a Major League Baseball player.

His elementary-school days weren’t spent playing Pop Warner Football, like many of his Hickory Ridge peers. Instead, as big and strong as he was as a pre-teen, he was on the baseball diamond — spring, summer and fall. He showed talent, and he wanted to fulfill it at the highest level.

Football didn’t become a part of his life until middle school, which is a late start, by today’s standards. That might be an even bigger surprise, considering that his father, Jackie Wilkes Jr., played the sport in college as a linebacker at Johnson C. Smith University.

But Jackie Jr. wasn’t about to push his son to the gridiron. So when it finally happened organically, the family knew it was right.

The thing is, Wilkes didn’t dream of retracing his father’s footsteps as a heat-seeking linebacker. Instead, he wanted to be the main one trying to elude them.

He wanted to be a quarterback.

Wilkes had two favorites back then: the Clemson Tigers and Deshaun Watson. He loved Clemson because that’s where his mother went to school, plus he had a cousin, Darien Rencher, who played running back for the Tigers.

As for Watson, Wilkes loved the fact that he was a loose-hipped, strong-armed dual-threat who sparkled for his beloved Tigers on Saturday afternoons.

By the time he entered Hickory Ridge as a ninth-grader, Wilkes’ mind was made up, and he spent two JV seasons as a quarterback. And although he made strides as a signal-caller and showed the ability to lead the offense, even if he had to use his big body to run over people to get into the end zone, the Hickory Ridge coaching staff had a different idea of football success for him.

And it wasn’t becoming the next Deshaun Watson.

The refrain started coming from then-defensive coordinator Darren Shepherd (now the head coach at Concord) and continued with current Bulls defensive coordinator Tajir Wharton and defensive line coach Darrell Alexander.

“They all were pressing me, ‘Come play defense! Come play linebacker!’” Wilkes recalled. “I guess they all saw something in me at an early age that I couldn’t see in myself.”

So in his junior season, while making the already-tough transition from JV to varsity, Wilkes also made the move to the other side of the ball.

It was the circuitous route, but at long last, he was a linebacker.

“He really saw himself as a quarterback, and that’s what he played for the first two years,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “He probably didn’t want to make a change, but eventually he got to see that from the standpoint of helping the team out and for his personal goal of ‘I want to play college ball,’ the best position for him to play was linebacker.”

Wilkes was a natural. He already possessed athleticism and size, plus he was aggressive and smart.

“Once he said, ‘Coach, I want to do it,’ we were out there in the summer practicing, and we said, ‘Oh, he’s got it!’” Wilson said. “We told ourselves, ‘If he puts on the pads, and he’s doing the same things he’s doing now as a fast, physical type of kid, then he should be fine.’

“Once he understood the scope of just how to play, we all knew what was going to be in front of him, just because he was a physical kid, and that’s what we saw when he was at quarterback because he DID run people over when we would run him.”

Wilkes' 500-pound squat is a testament to that strength.

Still, emotionally, it was hard for Wilkes to let go of his quarterback dream, though. In his heart, he believed he could make it at that position, too. But as he learned more and more about linebackers, he began to embrace the defensive mentality.

“I just loved getting to play free, in open space,” Wilkes said. “You get to determine how a play goes by making or missing a tackle. I’ve been loving it ever since.”

The family business

Besides, linebacker was literally in Wilkes’ blood. In addition to his father excelling for the JCSU Golden Bulls, he had another football-playing cousin — Lawrence Timmons — who was an All-Pro at the position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An All-Pro linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

It don’t get more linebacker than that.

With such a family tree, you’d half-expect Wilkes to have used a football mouthpiece, not a pacifier, when he was a baby. But as Wilkes grew older and fell in love with sports, his father wanted him to choose his own way, to have fun.

However, when Wilkes finally found himself staring across the line at the quarterback and becoming a heat-seeking linebacker himself, there might’ve been no one happier than Jackie Wilkes Jr.

“My dad was a great linebacker,” Wilkes said. “But he never tried to push me. He let me do my own thing. He would throw it in from time to time, (jokingly) saying, ‘Defense wins championships,’ but I was stubborn about it, and he would just let it go.

“He was excited about it when I made the move. He just couldn’t wait to see where I was going with it, and now he’s into it. He gives me tips weekly about our opponent. He watches film himself, so he helps me out. I think it’s strengthened our bond over the past couple years.”

The recruit

Since Wilkes committed to his new position, he’s been tearing it up. And the rave reviews extend far beyond the Hickory Ridge sidelines.

Before he played his first varsity game, college coaches who came to Hickory Ridge for spring and summer workouts inquired about him.

“They would ask Coach Wilson, ‘Who’s that guy?’” Wilkes said.

In January of this year, Wilkes received his first scholarship offer, from the University of Rhode Island. Pretty soon, others followed. And currently, he also holds invitations to Army, Brown, Cornell, Fordham, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Pennsylvania, Richmond, Wofford and Yale.

You might notice that all the aforementioned schools require a strong academic background.

Wilkes has the goods there, too.

He studies hard between occasional binges of the “The Amazing World of Gum Ball” and exercises discipline in other aspects. That discipline was groomed at an early age by his village, which not only includes his mom and dad, but also two aunts who play no games when it comes to academics.

“My Aunt Chalawn Major, she’s my mom’s sister,” Wilkes explained. “She’s always there for me. She’s like a second mom to me. She gets on me about everything my mom gets on me about. And my Aunt Gigi (Gwendolyn James) is my mom’s aunt. She’s stayed on me, too. They’ve all been there.

“It’s really just having great parents and a support system behind me, each and every day, praying over me and making sure I’m staying on the right track.”

And he’ll have them with him, one way or the other, tonight when the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls take on one of the state’s top programs, Charlotte Chambers, at The Ridge tonight.

Chambers (2-1) is ranked third in the state by MaxPreps.com. Hickory Ridge (2-1) is listed as 29th. The Bulls, obviously, don’t believe there’s that type of chasm between the two teams, but they know they have to prove that on the field.

In two attempts last season, they failed to do so.

In Week 4 in 2021, the Cougars won by a touchdown in Charlotte. In the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs, Chambers came to Harrisburg. And after the Bulls built a second-quarter lead, the Cougars scored 35 unanswered points and pulled away for a 42-21 victory to end Hickory Ridge’s season.

Wilkes hasn’t forgotten the pain of those two defeats, but he still believes the Bulls are the better team, and he believes they will prove that tonight.

“This is our third time seeing them on the field in the past year,” he said, “so we kind of know what to expect from them on both sides of the ball. It’s just going to be a dogfight this week.”

Wilkes’ confidence is helped by the feeling that he played his best game ever against the Cougars, when they met in the second round of the playoffs last year.

“It was a home game and a good atmosphere in the stadium,” Wilkes recalled. “I was just playing with fire and enthusiasm. I remember on a punt, I ran down the field and hit the return man, and my teammate recovered the ball. That’s the most energetic play I’ve ever had.

“I feel like (our) team this year is great all around, very sound. Each and every position group is great. I feel like this is something that Hickory Ridge hasn’t seen yet, and be prepared for it.”

Wilkes will be ready for it.

It’s game day after all, and he’ll be in his comfort zone.

By the time you’ve read this, he’s probably already negotiated the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A and headed off to class. The trip back home awaits, perhaps followed by some studying, and then it’ll be time for his mother to pray for him, to cover him, as he prepares to go fight on the football field like he never has before.

Then, and only then, will he be ready for battle.