C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Doing it to the Max: Mount Pleasant’s White is doing big things after starting out small

MOUNT PLEASANT – For years, he was almost always the smallest kid in his class, but he never was the kid who lacked confidence.

Max White knew his day would come.

His stature didn’t matter, he kept telling himself, plus he knew he had two equalizers: He was fast as the dickens, and he could jump like nobody’s business.

Even all those Goliaths walking around in third grade wanted those things.

So as he grew up in Mount Pleasant, Little Max White still found a way to excel in sports, and his self-esteem came along for the ride.

He ran for touchdowns in the Lion’s Club football league, he blew past people on the soccer field. And when a ball was in the air in his youth basketball leagues, White’s powerful legs usually ensured that he got to it first.

Pretty soon, those things were what he was known for: being small but freakishly athletic. They were identifiers that followed White all the way to his junior year at Mount Pleasant High, where he shined in football and track & field.

Until one day, Little Max White wasn’t so little anymore.