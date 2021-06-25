C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Doing it to the Max: Mount Pleasant’s White is doing big things after starting out small

MOUNT PLEASANT – For years, he was almost always the smallest kid in his class, but he never was the kid who lacked confidence.
Max White knew his day would come.
His stature didn’t matter, he kept telling himself, plus he knew he had two equalizers: He was fast as the dickens, and he could jump like nobody’s business.
Even all those Goliaths walking around in third grade wanted those things.
So as he grew up in Mount Pleasant, Little Max White still found a way to excel in sports, and his self-esteem came along for the ride.
He ran for touchdowns in the Lion’s Club football league, he blew past people on the soccer field. And when a ball was in the air in his youth basketball leagues, White’s powerful legs usually ensured that he got to it first.
Pretty soon, those things were what he was known for: being small but freakishly athletic. They were identifiers that followed White all the way to his junior year at Mount Pleasant High, where he shined in football and track & field.
Until one day, Little Max White wasn’t so little anymore.
He woke up and was as tall as, if not taller than, most of the other boys at school, plus he still had those equalizers.
Mount Pleasant, with its rich tradition of sports standouts, had another beast on its hands.
“He’s always been a good athlete, but he was small as a freshman,” said Mike Johns, the head coach for Mount Pleasant’s football and track & field teams. “Toward the end of his sophomore year, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh! He’s going to be a special track athlete!’”
That’s no small statement coming from a man who’s coached the Tigers’ track team for more than two decades and has sent many athletes to compete in the sport at the college level.
And Johns was dead-on.
Two weeks ago, White was the toast of the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference track meet, where he won four gold medals – out of the four events he entered – and earned the league’s Male Athlete of the Year honors.
After another strong showing at last week’s regional competition, White is now headed to Saturday’s 2A state meet at Greensboro’s N.C. A&T State University, where many more eyes can witness what the once-small kid from the small town can do.
Humble beginnings
White first got the sense that he wasn’t very big when he was just 4 1/2 years old, when he played football for the Tar Heels with the Lion’s Club.
“My first year of football, I played center,” White recalled. “I guess they thought I was too small to run the ball, so they put me on the offensive line.”
Ironic, don’t you think? Being such a teeny guy on the offensive line, where the biggest boys usually roam.
But the following year, when White was winning all the wind sprints in practices, he was promptly placed at running back.
He was still small, but it was hard for defenders to lay hands on such a fast-moving target. White scored touchdowns pretty much every game, and he had started to tap into one of his super powers.
“I didn’t really mind (being smaller) because I was fast and athletic, but I knew I was going to be tall,” White recalled this week. “I was just waiting for it to happen.”
It didn’t happen anytime soon, though.
As he moved through elementary school and into middle school, most of his classmates still towered over him. As a seventh-grade football player at Mount Pleasant Middle School, he couldn’t crack the starting lineup. But when track season rolled around in the spring, he saw his chance to soar – literally.
“All I did was jumping events, and I realized I was good at all of them,” White said. “It was just really fun. My eighth-grade year, I went undefeated in everything jumping.”
Super power No. 2 had manifested itself.
Can’t hold me down
The next year, though, high school arrived. Now, instead of most of his fellow eighth-graders, there was a school full of boys up to 18 years old – some of them with beards – staring down at him.
That year, even though White was tough and talented enough to participate in football, track and basketball for the Tigers, he stood just 5 feet, 6 inches and weighed 135 pounds.
Let’s just say no one was going to confuse the low-key White with his brother, Ray Little, who’d just graduated, was 6-2 and 240 pounds, and had been a bully along the Mount Pleasant football team’s offensive and defensive lines.
In fact, Height and athleticism run in White's bloodlines. His father, Michael White, a former football player and track athlete at Central Cabarrus -- is a 6-footer. And White's mother, Amy Robinson, played volleyball and basketball in high school and stands 5-9.
So, as White said, he knew it was a matter of time.
Still, in his 10th-grade year, White had only gotten a little bigger, but he was starting to show signs of things to come. At 5-7, 145, he had added the sprints to his track slate, and he made the Tigers’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. And as a high jumper and triple jumper, his progress was undeniable.
While his lack of height was visible, it certainly wasn’t a disadvantage. He wouldn’t let it be.
As White’s junior year at Mount Pleasant arrived, he began to notice a change. Suddenly, he needed bigger shoes, bigger pants. His shoulders began to broaden.
And the view?
Goodness, he could see the tops of some people’s heads now. It was … eye-opening.
In the span of a year, he’d grown 5 inches (to 6 feet) and added 30 pounds (up to a solidly built 175).
“I liked being taller than everybody now; I was always looking up to them, and now they’re looking up to me,” White said. “I was growing fast. Freshman year, I could barely eat two slices; by my junior year, I was eating a whole pizza by myself.”
Seeing things as a certified 6-footer gave White an entirely different view of the world. Even though he’d already decided to let the basketball life go after his ninth-grade year, his size helped him immensely in track and football,
“It gave me confidence for wide receiver because I was tall AND fast and athletic,” White said. “And in track, I felt like I had more power.”
It showed.
That winter, during indoor track season, White leaped a personal record of 6-4 in the high jump. He qualified for the indoor state meet, finishing sixth. He was starting to break through.
There was no telling how far – or how high – he could go.
“I was just waiting for outdoor (track),” White said. “But then COVID hit.”
After only a few meets, the 2020 outdoor track season was cancelled by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. All those hopes would be put on hold.
“I hated it at first because I knew I was going to have a good season,” White said, “but I said, ‘I’ve got to put it to the side and have a good season for football and then come back out here and have a good senior season for track.’”
Senior sensation
White and the Tigers did put together a memorable football season. They went undefeated during the regular season and won a playoff game.
As a starting wide receiver, White was the Tigers’ second-leading pass catcher, ranking only behind Bryce Parker, with 21 catches, 429 yards and four touchdowns.
“Two weeks in a row, he made MaxPrep’s top five catches,” Johns said. “He had a 90-yard screen pass for a touchdown, and then he had another 90-yarder. That really opened us up. Teams had to fear Max and Bryce both, and that really helped us establish ourselves as an offense.”
As fun as football season was for White, the thought of his senior track season really made his heart flutter.
By now, he had filled out to 6-2, 180 pounds. He FELT bigger, he FELT stronger. And he was ready to prove his mettle against the best track athletes in North Carolina.
But first he had to do it in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.
That wouldn’t be a problem.
White was virtually untouchable during the regular season, as both a sprinter and jumper, and he carried that over to the conference meet.
His first event that day was the high jump, and he won it easily by going 6-4.
“That kind of got my confidence up,” White said.
He carried that momentum to the 100-meter dash. It was a close race, but White won the event with a personal-record time of 11.03 seconds.
The triple jump was next, and there was a little extra drama involved.
After his first jump, White felt good about his effort and momentarily went to go share the news with Mount Pleasant assistant coach Rich Williams.
According to White, that caused some chaos.
“The triple jump (official) made me mad because he tried to scratch me because I went to go talk to my coach,” White recalled. “He thought I walked away. It just made me mad.”
When order was finally restored, White took his frustration out on the triple jump pit, executing the best jump of his life, 42 feet, 7.5 inches.
He had beaten his personal record by a whole 3 feet.
Finally, White entered his fourth event of the day, the 200 meters. It was the first time he’d ever run the 200 in a meet, but it didn’t matter much on this day. He won his heat by about 30 meters and took the title as a whole.
The dream season continued.
“I’m so proud of him,” Johns said. “He scored 40 points in the conference tournament. It was pretty impressive.
“He’s very explosive,” the Tigers coach continued. “But he’s put work into it the last two years. And he’s done a really good job of knowing what his abilities are. He has really good body awareness.”
Life’s a beach
White was all set to continue his dominance in the regional meet, but the only problem was it would come on the heels of Mount Pleasant’s graduation – and a senior trip to North Myrtle Beach.
That week, White said, he didn’t get in much practice before heading to the beach. And track, understandably, wasn’t at the forefront of his mind, what with all the sand, sun and fun and everything else at the disposal of a recent high school grad.
And sleep? What sleep?
“We left the beach at 4 a.m. and got to the meet at 9,” White said. “I was for sure tired. I needed energy. I didn’t eat a lot.”
In spite of those unique circumstances going into a meet, White still did well. He competed in three individual events – the high jump, the triple jump, and he joined Parker, Walker Medlin and Adam Abernathy in the 4x100. He earned gold medals in all three.
“It wasn’t a bad day, but I still believe I could’ve done better,” White said.
White still easily qualified for this weekend’s state meet, and he plans to be at his best.
“I’ve got a whole week to prepare now,” he said earlier in the week. “This week, I’ve just got to get out there and practice and stay in shape and come out there prepared. I know I’ll be at full strength.”
Closing act
White wants to make the final high school track & field meet of his life his best, a positive personal picture for what will soon be a college career.
This week, White signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in the sport at Montreat College. The school had been one of the first ones to show interest in his track career last year, when he qualified for the state indoor meet. When he began tearing things up this year, Montreat followed up and got their man.
There were a few schools that had interest in White as a football player, but by now he’d found his calling. Those equalizers – speed and jumping ability – had been with him since he was a little boy. And after lending them to other sports throughout his life, he’d decided he would finally use them exclusively as a track athlete.
How good can he be with track as his sole focus?
“I’m excited to get to Montreat and see how much more progress I can make,” White said. “I feel like I can be really good just focusing on one thing.”
And this weekend’s state track meet can be another chance to show people what’s to come.
“I’m really excited,” White said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this. I have a good shot at actually placing. After the nerves calm down and everything, I should be good to go. I think I can do well.”
No matter how small he was, Max White always dreamed big.