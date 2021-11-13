C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Even in season-ending defeat, Bulldogs, coach find meaning in their season

MONROE – Darius Robinson stood in front of his Jay M. Robinson football team in a subdued Union County locker room late Friday night, and he could see the hurt on each player’s eyes.
What’s more, he felt it.
The Bulldogs had seen their dream season come to a crashing halt, as they fell to Monroe by a staggering score of 60-29 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night, and the reality that it was all over was hard for the teenagers to accept.
Darius Robinson, in his second season at the Bulldogs’ helm, knew this, and instead of going over the big plays they had given up or some of the other mistakes they had made in defeat, he simply gave his players his heart one last time before requiring that they break down the postgame huddle the same way they have during the entire 2021 season.
The Bulldogs (10-2) gathered closely, embraced one another, and let out a simple word in unison: “Champs.”
“Our kids, they played their hearts out and left it all out on the field,” Darius Robinson told the Independent Tribune during a telephone interview. “They played their butts off for four quarters.”
On this night, it just wasn’t enough against a Monroe team (8-1) that has a legitimate chance to win the state crown.
It was a particularly rough night for the Jay M. Robinson defense, which has been one of the best in Cabarrus County all season, having posted four shutouts.
Nonetheless, in giving up the 60 points to the Redhawks, the Bulldogs allowed their highest total in a game since suffering a 62-35 loss to Northwest Cabarrus in 2019.
But this one hurt worse because it mean they would play no more.
A big reason for that was the passing of Monroe quarterback Khamani Robinson, who had seven touchdowns, most of them to star wideout Shaleak Knotts.
Knotts – who has committed to Maryland after turning down other major programs such as Georgia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Miami and Tennessee – simply couldn’t be stopped. The 6-foot-1 senior made acrobatic catches all night, even with Bulldogs draped over him.
“They had a talented wide receiver out there,” Robinson said of Knotts. “He played at an exceptional level. In my brief years of coaching, I haven’t seen someone take over the game the way he took over the game. Our guys were in good position a good bit of the times, and he just made some spectacular catches. “We got pressure on the quarterback sometimes, and he just threw it up in the vicinity that (Knotts) was going to be in, and he just came down with the football. That kid is the real deal.”
Added Robinson, “It wasn’t anything we weren’t prepared for; it just comes down to kids have those types of games, and you can’t do anything but tip your hat to that player and those coaches for a job well done.”
It also didn’t help that the Bulldogs got off to a sluggish start offensively, as the Redhawks’ scorching plays put Jay M. Robinson in a 25-0 hole midway through the second quarter.
Finally, the Bulldogs came to life when William Suttles Jr. raced for a 46-yard touchdown to make the score 25-7 with 5:35 left in the first half.
The Jay M. Robinson found a way to stop the Redhawks on their next offensive possession, limiting Khamani Robinson to a 7-yard scramble on fourth-and-8.
The Bulldogs took over on their own 27-yard line and began an eight-play drive that was culminated by quarterback Blue Monroe’s 6-yard power run for a touchdown. They ran the very same play for a two-point conversion, and the Bulldogs had some momentum and trailed 25-15 with 35 seconds to go in the half.
But the Redhawks didn’t need but 24 seconds to score again.
In just three plays, the Monroe team moved down the field, with Knotts making a dynamic catch in the corner of the end zone to put his team ahead, 32-15, going into halftime.
That didn’t douse the Bulldogs’ spirit, though, as they again pulled with 10 points early in the third quarter.
But again, the Redhawks answered with a score.
Jay M. Robinson put together another emphatic response of its own, with Blue Monroe turning a fourth-and-17 pass into a 30 –yard touchdown to Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs to make it 39-29 with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter.
After that, however, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with Knotts and Co., and they were saddled with their second loss of the season.
Darius Robinson said he noticed something different about his team in the game’s early stages that came back to haunt the Bulldogs as the Redhawks got rolling.
“I feel like we play better when we’re loose and the guys are just enjoying the moment, having fun,” the coach said, explaining the slow offensive start. “I felt like, at first, they were just too caught up in the moment and pressing too much. But once the guys relaxed and just played football, they started to execute and just started letting the plays come to them. We had been pressing too much at the beginning of the game, trying to force the game to us instead of letting the game come to us.
“Once we settled down, we were able to get it to a 10-point game, but we weren’t able to get a stop or get that score to knock it down to a one-possession ball game. Then (the Redhawks) scored a couple touchdowns to widen the margin.”
However, in his postgame talk with his players, the Bulldogs coach focused more on the productive season they had just two years after winning a single game.
But he also emphasized the future.
Not the football program’s future; his players’ future as men.
“I talked about how to be champions, to be successful in life, first starts with the mindset,” Darius Robinson recalled. “I told them, ‘Once you have the right mindset, that will create the right habits, which will indeed invoke the successes, and you’ll be able to enjoy your life. Having the right mindset – speaking life into others, speaking life into yourself, having the belief in yourself that you CAN do things, that you CAN be more than what you used to be or what you see in yourself. It just takes a little bit of faith and belief in yourself for those things to transpire. And then everything else will follow.’”
It was the kind of motivational nugget that the coach has dropped almost daily since he took over the program. His players had absorbed them, and it led to their being Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference champions this season after becoming a playoff team during the COVID-shortened campaign last spring.
Along the way, after their 2021 season of highs ended with the lowest of lows Friday night, it turns out the Jay M. Robinson players left a nugget for their passionate football coach to hold on to as well.