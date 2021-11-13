C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Even in season-ending defeat, Bulldogs, coach find meaning in their season

“I talked about how to be champions, to be successful in life, first starts with the mindset,” Darius Robinson recalled. “I told them, ‘Once you have the right mindset, that will create the right habits, which will indeed invoke the successes, and you’ll be able to enjoy your life. Having the right mindset – speaking life into others, speaking life into yourself, having the belief in yourself that you CAN do things, that you CAN be more than what you used to be or what you see in yourself. It just takes a little bit of faith and belief in yourself for those things to transpire. And then everything else will follow.’”