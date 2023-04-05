SOMEWHERE BETWEEN ATLANTA AND CONCORD – The highs had been so high for the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team this season that you just knew that when – if – the Vikings finally lost a game, the fall would be agonizing.

You could just imagine the heartbreak, the jerky tears, the consoling that would be needed, especially for a group of teenage boys who are all about emotion and passion, the kind that propelled them to heights they couldn’t have imagined back when they first became a family as kids on elementary-school playgrounds.

Such a brutal reaction is often what we see when a team spends an entire year undefeated, breaks records along the way, yet somehow lets it all slip away in its final time on the court.

But those undersized boys from that old-but-proud school on Highway 49 again proved why they’re different.

After their 65-57 loss in The Throne national championship finals to Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School Saturday at Atlanta’s Morehouse College, these Vikings had the nerve to hold their heads high and forge smiles as they left Forbes Arena and headed back to North Carolina.

Sure, they were disappointed to lose for the first time in 36 games this season. Who wouldn’t be?

But make no mistake, they were not sad.

Even in defeat, they knew what they’d accomplish in Georgia last week: With a national audience watching, they defeated three of the best public-school teams in America, including one that had been regarded as the VERY best, Virginia’s John Marshall High.

Along the way, the Vikings – donning power-blue uniforms and playing as the N.C. Vikings because of sanctioning reasons – proved that they’re one of the best teams in the nation, too.

And as weird as it might sound, something like that is actually more valuable than a national championship.

So the bus ride back to Concord Saturday evening wasn’t somber. It wasn’t 12 distraught teenagers wallowing in self-pity. Instead, as the Vikings passed their coach’s cell phone back and forth to answer my questions as they cruised on Interstate 85, they simply expressed gratitude for their experience and took inventory of all they’d accomplished in one short week.

“I know there’s a saying that goes, ‘Heart over hype,’” said senior guard Jaiden Thompson, who had a team-high 16 points in the final. “We definitely proved that, for sure. I know it was my last high school game, but, honestly, I’m just proud of the guys because we weren’t even supposed to be here. So to make it this far, even to fall short, it doesn’t even matter.

“As a team, we played hard. We were the underdogs. But we proved that we can compete with anybody – in the world. That’s what we did.”

Best of the best?

I don’t know. Should we be surprised by what this group did?

I mean, we’re talking about a team that’d won 62 of its last 63 regular-season games over the past few years. A team that some considered overrated because of its lack of height and its conference affiliation yet had taken down some of the best public and private schools in North Carolina all year. One that carried the weight of a national ranking each night when the goal for the so-called big boys wanted to do was put the Vikings in their place.

And this was a team that punctuated it all with a 3A state championship last month.

Then the Vikings had the gall to enter this a national tournament and start knocking off squads that were considered much better. Dorman (S.C.) first, top-ranked John Marshall second, and then Chicago Simeon in the semifinals – all state champions that were more highly regarded.

And then they came within mere minutes of winning the whole dang thing while going against the No. 1-ranked player in the U.S., Columbus’ 6-foot-9 Cameron Boozer, one of the hotly recruited twin sons of former Duke star Carlos Boozer.

You want to know what all that says to me?

It says the 2022-23 Central Cabarrus Vikings are the best team to ever play in Cabarrus County.

Yeah, I said it.

I know there’ll be scores of people pulling muscles in their fingers trying to get to the nearest keyboard to tell me, someone who’s only worked in Cabarrus County eight years, why it’s another team.

I can agree that there have been teams with better players, the kind that went on to play at a high level or even the highest level after high school.

But for a team that played together, was disciplined and coachable, and just had a feel for how to play the game without ego, give me the Vikings – a team that, at least as of this writing, has nary a Division I college player.

Give me a team that has an Adriel Miller – a future college football player who’s undersized like his teammates but always wants to guard the biggest and baddest man wearing the other uniform.

Give me an Eli Ford – a silent assassin who simply comes off the bench and does his job: launching that sweet left-handed jumper of his and getting buckets.

The whole team is like a bunch of role players who come together for the greater good.

It’s pure basketball. It’s beautiful, especially the defense, almost as if it should be played with musical accompaniment.

But enough about the opinions of a crusty sports writer and any other folks outside the Central Cabarrus program. This is about these kids, these coaches. Their experience.

Profile rising

Amid all the greatness we got to witness from the Vikings on NBA TV and FOX TV last week was the phenomenal job done by the person coaching the team in Atlanta: Bronwyn Glover.

For reasons I still can’t grasp, Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker wasn’t allowed to lead the Vikings at the tournament. Apparently, it’s again because of sanctioning concerns, which is also why many coaches aren’t allowed to lead their teams in summer-league and fall games.

Still don’t get it.

Either way, Bronwyn Glover was handed the reigns, and she helped keep the Vikings winning streak alive until they finally ran out of fuel playing four back-to-back days and finishing things off against a towering, talented team that had won back-to-back 7A titles in Florida.

Anyone familiar with the Vikings knows they’re one of the most high-I.Q. teams around, with players who know when to change defensive and offensive schemes, and what lineup is working best, depending on the opponent and game situation.

But managing it all while being responsible for a group of teenage boys in an out-of-town setting and competing in one of the biggest high school tournaments in the country with national cameras detailing every move … well, that’s no small task.

(Parents, have you ever been on a trip with some of your own kids and tried controlling them? Yeah, THAT!)

But Glover did it with aplomb. In fact, she became a bit of a celebrity in her own right. One, because she was leading a team that had become one of the biggest stories at the tournament, and, two, because among all the coaches there, she was the only woman.

And she was a part of sending the men home right along with their boys. It was only coincidence that it happened during Women’s History Month.

Until last week, Glover was mostly known the county for being the mother of Vikings junior center D.J. Kent and another talented former Central Cabarrus athlete, Te’Veon Glover, now a college football player.

Not anymore.

As the Vikings continued to pull off upsets, more attention flew Glover’s way. Announcers lauded her, told her story of how she was a Hall of Fame player at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. Friends contacted her, letting her know they’d seen her on the air. Coworkers were wowed.

What Glover was doing was no surprise to the players. Glover, who’s also the wife of Central assistant coach Mike Glover, had coached the team in fall games before, and the Vikings continued their strong play then, too.

The players love and respect her. She understood them, respected them. And she loved each one of them like they were all her boys, except she was a mama with a wicked jump shot, too.

And after Saturday’s loss, she poured her heart out to them. She figuratively and literally wrapped her arms around them. She reminded them that she was one of their biggest champions and that they should never lose sight of all they’d accomplish.

“I told them I was very proud of them, that everybody in Cabarrus County was proud of them, and that they represented our city, county and the state of North Carolina very well,” Glover said. “I told them they didn’t have anything to hang their heads about. I told them I was glad to be a part of this journey with them.

“I told them that if (people) didn’t know it, they know it now: The Vikings put the world on notice.”

Eye-catchers

The Vikings definitely turned heads, even for people who weren’t at the tournament in Georgia.

While The Throne was taking place, so was the GEICO Nationals, a Florida event which features some of the nation’s best private-school teams.

One thing we know, even from the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, is that teams in the rankings – and especially those teams outside of them – pay close attention to the rankings. So you know that what Central Cabarrus, which was ranked 15th nationally entering The Throne, did in Atlanta got attention EVERYWHERE, particularly in Florida.

Maybe, just maybe, that little team in Concord WAS that good.

Asked his best experience in Georgia, Kent didn’t hesitate.

“Winning,” said Kent, who came off the bench to score seven points and grab four rebounds. “Just winning. People said we weren’t supposed to be there, that we were supposed to be a first-round exit, and we proved everybody wrong.

“We proved that we can play with anybody, for real, and that we need some respect on our name. It’s a big deal to go out there and do what we did.”

That was the sentiment of everyone on the bus Saturday. But there were other things, non-basketball things, that made the Vikings’ last trip together meaningful and gratifying.

Clearly, this was a team that bonded on the court. You could see that in instances when a Central player would throw a pass when no one was there – until a Viking suddenly appeared, caught the pass in stride and scored, drawing a collective “Ohhhhh!” from the crowd and broadcasters.

But then there were the little things that nobody saw, like the night/morning before the finals, when a pair of nameless Vikings decided to leap into the hotel swimming pool.

“We were honestly just here having fun, enjoying our last moments,” junior guard Chase Daniel, who had eight points Saturday, said. “We got in late (Friday night), and we had showered. Some of the players were downstairs talking around 12 o’clock, and it just trickled into the pool area, and two of them jumped in.”

He laughed.

“It’s just things like that that made it special,” he added. “We would just be in my room playing Fortnite and 2K. That whole time it was just smiles and laughs and hard work. It was just amazing.”

Chase Daniel, the twin brother of Central guard Carson Daniel (seven points, five assists), also saw his individual star rise during the trip as he went head-to-head with some of the best point guards in the country while averaging 18 points per game.

Chase and Carson, who both played well in Atlanta, have committed to Catawba College, but the Indians can probably expect a little more recruiting competition before Signing Day.

Chase said the Georgia experience, the wins and the loss, has raised the bar for the Vikings as they pursue another state title next season.

“Even though this loss was kind of out of season, the feeling is the same: it’s tough,” Chase Daniel said. “But the really tough part was realizing it was my last game with the seniors, and we had so many good memories.

“But it just reminds us that we’re on that level now and we have to maintain and play at that level every single game coming after this.”

After winning their 3A title as the state’s only unbeaten team (32-0), the Vikings ended the 2022-23 season as North Carolina’s sixth-ranked team, according to MaxPreps.com, and the third highest-ranked public-school team.

That’s remarkably surprising (crazy?) to me, considering that no other North Carolina squad – public or private -- was listed above the Vikings in that same organization’s national rankings.

But what they did with a national audience watching last week only convinced Central Cabarrus senior Gavin Bullock of what he already believed.

“I think we definitely proved we’re the best team in North Carolina,” said Bullock, a Lees-McRae signee who finished with eight points, two steals and two blocks. “I mean, we knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. We also proved we’re one of the top teams in the country. We lost in the national championship for public schools. You can’t get to that point and be a fraud. We had to have some kind of ability. We definitely don’t have the individual talent that some teams have. But as team, even if we played Columbus again, I would pick us against anyone in the country public-school wise.”

The Vikings made believers out of a whole lot of other people in Georgia, too, from fans, players from the other teams and event organizers.

“Everyone with the Throne organization was definitely shocked by what we had done, and we definitely made an impact on a lot of people there,” Bullock said. “Maybe we inspired people to know that you don’t have to be the biggest, the strongest or the most talented. That’s not what basketball’s always about.”

And with their minds and hearts content, the Vikings cruised back into Cabarrus County and the rest of their lives with the memory of a lifetime.