C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Former Spider Alexander bet on himself, and now he’s getting his moment with the Suns

"He's a fighter, man," Booker said of Alexander, according to the Arizona Republic. "Very talented. Big guard. Good size, too. He has all the attributes it takes. And a really good listener. He's coming around, he's asking questions. You can tell he's really tuned in practice, wants to be better."

Added Williams, "He's a worker. You would think a guy at that position has to be a worker, but you can tell that's who he is.”

By camp’s end, Alexander had signed a two-way contract with the Suns, meaning he’d get time with the big club, led by fellow North Carolinian Chris Paul, as well as a G League team, the Canton (Ohio) Charge.

But before we knew it, there Alexander was, sitting on the bench on the Suns’ opening night roster at the start of the season.

Two games later, he made his official NBA playing debut, getting 1 minute, 9 seconds of action in a pasting of the Sacramento Kings. The next night, Alexander played almost four minutes and finished with a rebound, an assist and a foul against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Life was good.

When Alexander did have to do his time in the G League, he made the most of it. Not only did the 6-foot-4 guard exhibit his defensive prowess, but he also showed he wasn’t a one-dimensional player.