C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: In Breon they trust: Cox Mill has ‘the right guy’ in faith-based football coach Holmes

CONCORD — Pastor Breon Holmes was holding service.

Decked out in his Sunday best, accented with a Cox Mill-teal-tinted tie, he traipsed across the stage in the school’s auditorium and spoke with passion.

He provided words of empowerment, gems of how to be better and why it was necessary. He spoke of faith, commitment and integrity. And although it was Monday night, folks clung to his every word as if it was Sunday morning.

As Holmes addressed his new congregation, an occasional “That’s right!” and “Tell it!” could be heard, and there were claps of support whenever he said something particularly poignant.

Which was often.

And in between it all, Holmes was able to work in some talk about the reason he was on that stage in the first place: football.

I tell you, it was one heck of an introduction for Cox Mill’s newest gridiron leader.

On Monday, Chargers athletics director Ty Johnson made the announcement that Holmes would succeed Shawn Baker, who led the team for three seasons before resigning last month and taking over at Class 4A big dog Cornelius Hough High.

Holmes arrives at Cox Mill after spending the last three seasons as associate head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Charlotte Ardrey Kell, a program that made a habit of competing for conference titles and making runs in the state playoffs.

Johnson expressed excitement as he introduced Holmes and spoke of his accomplishments. Not only had Holmes led one of the state’s most potent offenses (one that averaged 33 points per game last season), he’d been the Knights’ head wrestling coach, and his team carried a 3.2 GPA while molding state qualifiers.

“I know we’ve got the right guy,” Johnson said before he called Holmes to the stage.

And then we got to see just why Johnson felt that way.

Initially, the 32-year-old Holmes was stationary as he spoke at the podium, but he didn’t stay there for long. He took control of the crowd early, and before long, he was on the move with a microphone in his hand, speaking in a preacher-perfect cadence as he made his message abundantly clear to the players and parents gathered.

Cox Mill, despite its ascension under Baker when it set a program record of nine victories and won a playoff game last season, was about to aim for more.

And wins and losses, Holmes said, would only be part of the formula.

It indeed felt more like a sermon than a press conference.

Holmes wanted people to know he’s a man of faith, a man of values. And while he wasn’t going to force his religious convictions on anyone, he said, he certainly wasn’t going to hide them. But his football program most definitely would reflect his values.

That includes accountability and selflessness. Holmes used the acronym L.O.V.E. — Leaving Others Value Everyday, he said it meant — to get his point across.

“In everything we do, we want to make sure that we leave others value, that’s a part of it as well,” Holmes told me after his sermon, er, press conference. “Like with the parents, the kids should WANT to work hard to leave them value because they say they love them for the sacrifices that they’ve made.

“It’s the same thing with the coaches: We say we love our kids, but we’ve got to go the extra mile. We’ve got to take them home sometimes, we’ve got to pick them up sometimes, we’ve got to make sure they’ve got a tutor sometimes, we’ve got to take them to (colleges) and take them to camps. Those are things that we want them to be able to experience to see that they can go to the next level.”

To drive home his point, during his time on stage, Holmes presented a pyramid on a wide screen highlighted by 12 traits that would typify the program moving forward: discipline, commitment, character, prideful work ethic, communication, integrity, relationships, excitement, faith, confident, service and humility. At the top of pyramid sat the Cox Mill logo.

These traits weren’t optional, nor was having an overall team GPA of at least 3.0.

Cox Mill football, Holmes said, would be the standard in Cabarrus County.

It wasn’t arrogance by the newest coach in town; it was a commitment, if not a mantra.

“Being the standard means whenever people talk about Cabarrus County, the first place that they talk about is Cox Mill High School,” Holmes said. “That was starting to happen a little bit more, but I think we have still have a little ways to go to be president of the state of Cabarrus County, and that means not only on the football field but in the classroom as well. We want to set the standard of ‘this is what an overall football program looks like, this is what an overall student-athlete looks like.’

“But we’re going to have to compete,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of great schools in this county, a lot of great coaches, a lot of great educators.”

From the sanctuary to the sidelines

If Holmes sounded like a preacher Monday night, that’s because, well, he is.

In addition to his coaching duties, he’s also the co-pastor at Helps Ministries of Deliverance in his native Statesville. The church has been a part of his life for a long time, and he was an elder there for three years before he took on his new role about four months ago.

Holmes lives in Charlotte, and he’ll continue living there now that he’s the Cox Mill leader because his commute to work will be shorter than the trek toward the South Carolina border at Ardrey Kell. But every Sunday, he said, he’ll make the roughly 45-minute drive to Statesville and serve his church, just as he has for the past seven years.

His church family did the same for him Monday night.

Among the loudest in the group as Holmes spoke were the 12 to 15 people who made the trip from Statesville, all members of Helps Ministries Deliverance. Some were blood relatives, and others were simply church supporters who were there for their co-pastor.

They beamed with pride.

The church’s leader, Bishop Sandra W. Forney, could be spotted easily, sporting a striking, low-cut blonde hairdo. There was Holmes’ co-pastor, Dr. Tammy Fraley. And then there was Holmes’ mother, Elder Ravonna Imes, who also has a role in the church.

Holmes also had his wife, Terasha, on hand, along with their 4-year-old son, Cyrus, and 2-month-old daughter, Amaya, who slept peacefully in Holmes’ mother’s arms as the night wound down.

And for as proud as they were as they watched scores of Cox Mill players and parents build a long line to greet Holmes after the press conference, you could tell he was equally proud to represent his Helps Ministries Deliverance family.

These were the folks who’d already been with him through so much.

After Holmes graduated from Statesville High and matriculated to Fayetteville’s Methodist University, they’d watched him become a two-time all-conference offensive lineman who made the All-Academic Team on both those occasions.

They’d offered support after Holmes earned his degree and began the climb from part-time teacher’s assistant to full-time teacher’s assistant to full-time teacher, just as they had when he became an assistant coach right out of college.

They cheered just as loudly when he coached the defensive line at Statesville High and the JV squad at Huntersville Hopewell as they did when he won the 2019 private-school state title while working at Charlotte Providence Day coaching special teams and tight ends.

So you know good and well they weren’t going to miss Monday night, when he formally accepted his first job as a varsity head football coach and expanded his reach, which certainly were a part of Helps Ministries’ tentacles.

For those folks to be there, well …

“It means everything,” said Holmes, who was voted to the USA South All-Decade team at Methodist, “because this is why I’ve been able to take the jobs and excel in life: because of what those people have taught me. I’ve also worked with some great coaches and mentors, but my family’s been with me the whole step of the way. They’re going to continue to be with me on this journey, and, hopefully, I can continue to progress.”

We don’t know how many games the Chargers will win next year, but at the very least, Holmes won the introductory press conference to get fans on his side.

Envisioning success

Before Johnson and Holmes entered the auditorium, some young Cox Mill players cracked jokes and simply did what teenagers do. But when Holmes grabbed the mic and commanded their attention, they listened intently with nary a whisper.

The parents, not surprisingly, seemed to be in total agreement with Holmes’ takes on accountability and academics, and the new coach’s authenticity.

It was the very thing that captivated Johnson and Cox Mill Principal Andrew Crook when they interviewed Holmes after receiving more than 75 applications.

Johnson, who is in his first year as athletics director, shook his head and tried to find just the right words to describe Holmes after the press conference.

“He’s somebody who wants to make you be a better person as an adult, somebody who you know is going to make kids be better people and want to work harder,” Johnson said. “It was obvious as soon as we met him and started talking to him. He made me want to be a better leader. When you get somebody who’s going to inspire adults to be better, you know they’re going to inspire kids. That’s what we’ve got with Breon.

“We’ve got somebody who’s done it the right way,” Johnson added, “somebody who’s worked hard and been successful everywhere he’s been. … It’s just his energy, his enthusiasm, his organization and his humility. We know we’ve got the right guy because traits like that, leadership like that, affect winning.”

Crook, standing nearby, nodded in agreement.

For Holmes, though, this simply is who he is. All across social media Monday night, scores of people repeatedly wrote about what a good hire Cox Mill had made, what a good man Holmes is and how he’s a great leader who was finally getting his turn at the top.

Toward the end of his press conference, Holmes pulled a scene right out of a movie, instructing everyone in the auditorium to close their eyes as actor Matthew McConaughey did as the Mississippi defense attorney in 1996’s “A Time to Kill.”

Holmes addressed the players first.

“Envision yourself on the practice field, going all out,” he said. “Envision yourself in the game, making plays. Envision yourself. Now parents, I want you to envision your child. Envision looking at your child’s report card. Envision looking at your child’s acceptance letter to that college that they’ve been desiring to go to. Envision yourself in the community representing Cox Mill football at the games, whether it’s helping out with the chain crew or whether it’s shelving the concession stand. Envision it.

“Envision the scoreboard that’s going to be in our favor. Envision a win. Envision us having to travel to Raleigh, having to travel to Chapel Hill for that state championship game. Envision it.”

After a pause, Holmes said, “Now you can open your eyes. Everything that you envision can happen. It ain’t just about talking about it, it’s about us being about it. But we’re going to go out there and work, and it’s going to be hard work. This work is going to be harder than ever because, guess what, expectations are up here now,” he said, raising his hand high above his head.

“That’s where it’s at. And we’re not just going to keep it there; we’re going to elevate it. And when I say ‘we,’ that means everybody in this room.”

The auditorium remained silent as Holmes turned and walked back behind the podium.

Holmes didn’t whip out a handkerchief and wipe his sweaty brow, like a good preacher on a roll does on Sunday morning.

But by the end of the night, my guess is so many people believed in Holmes that they would’ve been willing to do it for him.