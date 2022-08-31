C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Kannapolis native, an ex-Northwest star, keeps dream in sight from Middle East

Ameer Jackson had The Dream.

It’s the dream most kids in the United States have from the moment they dribble a basketball on a playground or see LeBron James smiling into the camera as he takes a long swig of a soft drink and walks gleefully into the sunset in his latest TV commercial.

Jackson, the former Northwest Cabarrus basketball standout, grew up in Kannapolis as one of those kids.

And in many ways, at age 28, he still is.

Right now, he’s just busy taking the necessary steps to make The Dream happen.

Lord knows there have been many steps on Jackson’s journey, starting with Northwest, a military academy, a private high school in Charlotte, a junior college, and stints at two four-year schools.

The latest step just happens to have him nearly 7,500 miles away from his family.

In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

But when it comes to his professional career, Jackson, of course, is used to being on an entirely different continent. First it was Romania. Then Qatar. Next, it was on to Iraq. Then the Dominican Republic for summer league – hooray for being on North American soil! But then, it was to Kosovo, and finally Libya this summer.

Jackson’s already has more tours overseas than most retired military personnel.

But he’s embraced every moment. He’s starred in every locale as a 6-foot-4 point guard with sick handles – if anyone’s wondering, that’s a good thing! – and the ability to dunk on you in a traffic jam. In addition to that, he plays with an energy and speed that makes it seem as if someone has pressed his inner fast-forward button and others are simply performing on regular, old “play” mode.

The difference is drastic.

And then when his long, flowing locs become parallel with the court as he zips by an opponent, it makes it seem as if he’s moving even faster.

If you ever get the chance to mention the name Ameer Jackson to someone who follows basketball in the Middle East, they will surely know who he is.

He’s just that big a deal over there.

And his new club in Abu Dhabi did everything it could to acquire his services, including giving him the best financial package of his career following a spectacular season in Libya, during which he led the league in scoring, something that typically doesn’t happen for a point guard at the professional level. Or most levels.

“The UAE called me in Libya and said come straight here and for the best money I ever received in the Middle East and me being a pro overseas,” Jackson shared with me via Facebook messenger shortly after leaving practice with his new club, Al Wahda, recently.

“I leave Libya and come straight here so, no home break. The Libya season ended June 28.”

And now, he’s back at it, with the new UAE season having tipped off today.

Jackson is ready, he’s feeling good. He’s gotten adapted to his new surroundings. In fact, he hasn’t had to do too much adapting at all because it has a familiar feel to him.

“(Abu Dhabi) kind of gives me the same vibe as Qatar, but a little better,” he said, “and more modern, like the U.S. kind of.”

And as far as the competition on the court?

Well, Abu Dhabi stands out in that way, too.

“The basketball here is very good,” Jackson said. “It’s definitely one of the best leagues in the Middle East, if not the best. But, yes, for sure (it’s the best league I’ve played in). The Qatar league wasn’t bad, but this for sure tops it all …

“There are a couple other guys who played in the NBA on other teams out here … It’s very competitive, and there are locals on each team that are very smart and know the game.”

And Jackson never lacks for confidence. He is running and jumping better than ever despite having torn his ACL in both knees, and he is hungry to prove himself in the UAE.

“I’m very confident,” he said. “I led the league in scoring (in Libya), and (that was) my second country I led in scoring. I helped my team get to the playoffs and achieve stuff they never did in 10 years, so that gives me a lot confidence coming into this season with my new club.

“I think me not coming home (to Kannapolis) for break shows I’m very confident in my game and will make big noise here as well.”

But none of his success overseas changes The Dream for Jackson: making a living playing basketball stateside.

Jackson is ready to pay his dues in the United States, just as he has globetrotting without being a Globetrotter all these years.

In fact, The Dream began to get legs this summer when his agency, Arete Sports out of Philadelphia, had helped devise a plan to get private workouts scheduled with NBA G League teams. But his season ran long in Libya, the UAE called, and now he’s still on foreign turf.

For Jackson, it’s only a dream deferred.

But, he admits, that it’s tough shining so far from home, where no one can watch his games on TV or, better yet, in person, like when he starred at Winston-Salem State University.

“Yeah, this is my fifth season (overseas) now, and honestly, I was coming home from Libya to do NBA G League stuff and get in there and make my name in the States and build from there,” Jackson said. “We were going to focus on about three or four teams and mainly focus on the Greensboro Swarm, just because I have a name in N.C. But Libya kept me an extra month after the season ended because they couldn’t afford to pay me my dues, so I feel like God was telling me it’s not time yet for the States.

“But I know it’s coming. And I believe after this season here and I do well, like I usually do, it will be time next season.”

Jackson, of course, is typing, but you can feel the conviction in every printed word. You know he is serious. And you know that he’s going to pursue American basketball with the same intensity he uses when he chases every loose ball when he’s on the court.

He wants it.

Badly.

In the meantime, he said, he is grateful for the journey. He is grateful for being able to fly from his Kannapolis nest and explore the world, get to know more about himself along the way, and become a really good basketball player.

A basketball player, who, at his core, he truly believes will becomes one of those rare kids who achieves The Dream.

“I’m blessed for (seeing the world while playing overseas), and I love every opportunity,” Jackson said. “But I just knew I was going to be in the States in the NBA, and it’s still going to happen.

“It’s just a process step by step.”