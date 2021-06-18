C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Killing them softly: Concord’s Clark is short on braggadocio and big on results

His only sustenance came when his parents, Anthony and Hannah, stopped at Hardee’s on the way to the meet and he got some French fries.

That’s not normally the breakfast of champions.

“I had thrown up the meet before, and I was scared that I I was going to do it again, so I didn’t eat much,” Clark explained. “I wasn’t feeling that great.”

You certainly couldn’t tell any of that from the way Clark performed, starting with his first event of the meet, the long jump.

Although his first three jumps of the day were nothing to write home to Hannah about (17 feet, 18 feet and then a scratch for going over the board), he had one last jump. At that time, he was nowhere near the leaders.

“I was kind of frustrated with myself because I knew I could do better,” Clark said, “so I just had to jump as far as I could. I wasn’t sure I was going to get it, honestly. I was like, ‘This is going to be a tough one.’ I was in my head a lot.”

Nonetheless, Black found the wherewithal to pull himself together and head down the runway for his final attempt. He was well clear of the board, took off for a clean jump, and threw his arms to make himself fly as far as he could.