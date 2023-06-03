CONCORD -- He is Larry and Gwen Smith’s boy, no doubt about that.

But he’s also a son of Cabarrus County, probably its favorite when it comes to current sports heroes.

No matter the school affiliation, no matter the skin color, no matter the religious belief, everybody loves Ish Smith, the affable basketball player with sprinter speed and the patience to slow down and have a conversation when you make eye contact.

For years, the Central Cabarrus graduate was the county’s only NBA player, and he wore Cabarrus on his chest with pride as he graced an NBA record 13 teams during his 13 years.

And now, at the ripe old basketball age of 34, he’s oh so close to the mountaintop: an NBA championship.

Smith is a reserve point guard for the Denver Nuggets, who hold a 1-0 lead over the Miami Heat in their best-of-7 series that’s being televised all over the world. Game 2 is tonight at 8 and will broadcast on ABC.

It seems people worldwide are happy for Smith, too, from Heat guard and former teammate Kyle Lowry to Smith’s many former NBA coaches to hoops fans all across social media.

But nowhere is the Ish Smith Meter more amped up than right here in his native Cabarrus County.

Smith might not be getting a lot of floor action in the NBA Finals, but there are so many people here watching and cheering for the Nuggets, simply because they want their favorite son to get a ring and join former Northwest Cabarrus star Corey Seager as a world champion.

Scott Brewer, Smith’s former coach at Central Cabarrus, said he has exchanged text messages with Smith more than normal as the Nuggets advanced have through the Western Conference playoffs, and the 6-foot guard excitement level is palpable.

And so is Brewer’s.

“How much more deserving can somebody be than Ish, somebody who sticks to it like that?” Brewer asked, who won state championships at Central Cabarrus and Concord, and also had success coaching at Mount Pleasant.

“I mean, this is his 13th season with 13 teams. And for somebody who keeps the faith and just keeps believing and endures – with all the cities and all the teams – to finally have a chance at the big prize, I’m so happy for him.

“I know it’s a dream come true for Ish.”

One of Smith’s two sisters, Hickory Ridge girls basketball assistant coach Serlethea Smith-Williams, knows exactly what it means to him. It seems like yesterday when the family would be huddled around the TV watching the NBA Finals in their living room.

The Smiths – which also includes brother Gerald and sister Lativia – are a basketball family. As they would watch the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, for whom Smith would work one day, win championships, Ish would be focused on the tube, dreaming of being in the Finals one day.

“But now, to actually be able to be a part of it and to actually have a dog in the fight, it’s unreal,” Smith-Williams said.

“It’s full circle, for sure. It’s something he’s been working hard for literally since he was 2 years old. For me, it’s just unbelievable.”

Part of why so much of Basketball America is rooting for Smith is because he represents Everyman. Although he was one of the greatest players to come through Wake Forest University, he went undrafted in 2010.

Then, he fought. He scrapped. He kept catching coaches’ eyes because of his work ethic, his defensive mindset and just how dadgum easy he was to get along with.

What team can’t use a guy like that?

Kyle Lowry pre finals press conference - isolated nuggets/Ish Smith answers.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LWTPjbOIos — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) May 31, 2023

“He’s fit in everywhere he’s ever been,” Brewer said. “It’s always been because he’s produced and he’s such a likeable guy. Everybody wants him on their team, from J.N. Fries pickup games all the way to now because he’s such a glue guy and a locker room guy and a good person, and that’s because he’s grounded in his faith in the Lord and his mission. He’s always stayed strong.”

Smith earned a roster spot with the Houston Rockets, where he teamed with Lowry that first year, and he’s been on his NBA odyssey ever since then, playing for (deep breath) the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers (twice), New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards (twice) and finally the Nuggets.

“I’ve never been disappointed IN him, but I’ve been disappointed FOR him many times,” Brewer said. “With all those teams, I couldn’t think of anybody in the history of the NBA who deserves it more.

Ish Smith still can’t believe he’s here. This is what he remembers as kid watching the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/UzwuV5m4tw — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) May 31, 2023

“To not get drafted and to really never spend any time in the G League, just a few weeks here and there, just says a lot. What an example for young people to keep the faith. He’s never been in trouble, he’s never been outside the lines. He’s just been a model for everybody.”

That’s what most people here say about Smith because, well, virtually everybody around knows him.

See, Smith has never been one of those “I made it” professional athletes. You know, one of those guys who rolls through town in his luxury vehicle and designer clothes and acts as if you’re fortunate to have his time for a few minutes.

Smith actually acts as if HE’S the lucky one when he encounters you, engaging you deliberately and sincerely, constantly flashing that smile of his.

If he ever chooses it, he’ll have a remarkable political career post-basketball.

“He’s Ish,” said Smith-Williams, who often refers to her brother by his given first name. “To me, Ishmael is just everybody’s neighbor. Last summer, he would come to my job, and he would sit and talk with people, and the kids that I work with love it. He’s touchable. People can definitely relate with him, and I just feel like the community should be proud of (his reaching the Finals).”

Oh, Cabarrus is proud. So proud.

And it’s not just the folks who have known him all his life.

At his alma mater, the kids from the 2023 state champion Central Cabarrus team have only gotten more inspired knowing Smith is playing for a world championship.

Brewer said that Smith made a personal connection with the players on the team and gave many of them his phone number.

“All those kids text back and forth with him,” Brewer said.

How many NBA players are doing that?

Professional sports heroes in Cabarrus County are nothing new, with several athletes at that level today. The list includes A.L. Brown’s Brandon Parker (football); Cannon School’s Austin Cindric (auto racing) and Harrison Burton (auto racing) Concord’s Nick Leverett (football) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (football); Jay M. Robinson’s Brody Koerner (baseball); Northwest Cabarrus grads Kyle and Corey Seager (baseball), Bradley Pinion (football) and Bubba Watson (auto racing).

All are loved.

And then there’s Smith, the guy whose mere image just seems to scream “Cabarrus” each time it’s shown on a national broadcast.

People here just feel like they’ve reached out and touched him at some point, whether it was participating in the basketball camp he and his family conducts here every summer or simply talking with him in the grocery store.

“It’s just a credit to the county, to his upbringing from his parents, to the schools he went to – First Assembly (now Concord Academy) when he was little, then J.N. Fries in middle school, then Central Cabarrus,” Brewer said. “The old saying goes, ‘It takes a village,’ and there’s certainly been a village of people that have been involved with him for many, many years.

“Everybody in the county had a connection with him, whether it was the rec league, his middle school, his church, his family, everybody should be proud of Ish. Because how many guys go through it that long without giving up, or messing up?”

Last summer, Smith was part of the deal that sent fellow Wizard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris.

It marked Smith’s seventh NBA trade.

Before he went to Colorado, Smith-Williams said she had a talk with her brother.

“When he had his choice of what teams to go to, he said, ‘You know what? I think I want a ring.’” Smith-Williams recalled. “Now, I just feel like it’s his time.”

Yes, after 13 years, this indeed seems to be the “Year of Ish.”

How’s this for a sign?

This summer, Smith will be inducted into the Wake Forest Athletics Hall of Fame. He’s just three wins from getting that coveted NBA title. And, most important to him, he’ll become a father.

They already know it’s a boy.

“I told him,” Smith-Williams said, ‘Ishmael, just imagine this year if you get everything you’ve only dreamed of: You go into the Hall of Fame, you get a ring, and you’re about to have a son. You’re about to get everything that you’ve ever wanted.'”

And Cabarrus will be celebrating right along with him.

No matter what his address is at the time.