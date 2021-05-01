C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Precocious Pridgen: Cannon track star is just a freshman but could become athlete for the ages

“He really comes to mind when I’m competing at track meets. I see my time drop, and I think, ‘He would really be proud that I’ve gotten this far and I’m still doing this to this day and it still means so much to me.’”

It actually means everything to her, which is why she does things that most ninth-graders don’t, starting with following a strict diet of vegetables and specific proteins while drinking loads of water to stay hydrated. She also spends her fair share of time in Cannon’s weight room, working with strength and conditioning coach Shawn Powell. On Saturdays, it’s common for Pridgen to make trips to the track to get in extra solo training.

And then there’s the real reason her mother enrolled her at Cannon, known for its academic rigor.

“Being an athlete, I’m also a student-athlete, so I have to make sure I get all my homework done, but I do make sure I go to bed at a decent time,” Pridgen said.

“I have to do those things and eat right and take care of my body to get where I want to be.”

Well … she eats right most of the time. Even all-star-caliber athletes have their weaknesses.

Asked if she has any guilty pleasures when it comes to food, Pridgen lowers her head and lets out a sigh.