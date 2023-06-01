HARRISBURG — Apparently, there’s no serious issue that conversation with a best friend over a Wendy’s Frosty can’t fix.

You can have your aromatherapy, your soft music, or your burning incense to put yourself at ease.

For Hickory Ridge softball players Kristyn Embler and Tori Kirkpatrick, it’s precious time at the Harrisburg Wendy’s, seated at a table with the fast-food restaurant’s most popular dessert in hand.

It’s there inside the Highway 49 store that the talented duo has its own mini version of “The View” going, analyzing a hectic day of classes or talking through just how rough that day’s practice was.

It’s therapy of sorts, boosted by the power of a frozen treat in a cup, but also emblematic of this: These Hickory Ridge softball players — all of them, actually — are there for each other.

They are close, a team full of BFFs, and their bond is unbreakable.

Whether it’s the whole squad gathering one day, or just Embler and Kirkpatrick Frosty-ing it up the next, they’re going to be there for each other so this team stays exactly what it vowed to be when the Bulls’ history-making 2003 season began — united.

“We just sit in the corner and talk,” Embler, a sophomore infielder/pitcher said of the Wendy’s trips.

“Sometimes there are tears, but that’s OK. To have support off the field when you’re going through a tough time is important.”

This, the moments like this when the lights on the scoreboard are dark, is why the Ragin’ Bulls are who they are: Greater Metro 4 Conference titlists, the No. 2-ranked team in all of North Carolina, the top squad in the 4A West Region, and West Region champions.

That means that starting Friday up at Duke Softball Stadium, Hickory Ridge will play for the opportunity to claim the school’s first team sports state championship.

The Ragin’ Bulls (26-2) will face Apex (20-7) in a best-of-3 series on the Durham campus. Game 1 is at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 is Saturday at 2 p.m. If a decisive Game 3 is necessary, it also will be played Saturday, under the lights at 8 p.m.

Coming through a program with a rich legacy, this year’s Bulls have managed to separate themselves, not only with their ability to go farther than any Hickory Ridge softball team ever has, but with how tight they are.

These girls and their two coaches — head man Justin Davies and assistant Kevin LaRousa — actually like each other. They crave spending time together, whether it’s Embler and Kirkpatrick doing their Wendy’s huddle, most of the team meeting at Sonic for a post-game snack, or each player and her family convening at another Harrisburg eatery, Bubba’s Bunkhouse, to celebrate a big win and sing karaoke.

As long as they’re together, it’s all good.

It’s something Davies noticed right away about this squad, even before the Bulls went on their tear through a daunting schedule that featured a nationally ranked team (Southwestern Randolph), some that could have been ranked, and others that were just plain good and gave Hickory Ridge everything it could handle.

“These girls are amazing how they get along,” said Davies, a former Minor League Baseball player in his fifth season. “I think one of the biggest differences in this team than any of the teams I’ve had in the past is, with everyone on this team, I don’t think there’s any animosity toward anyone else. They just get along. I don’t hear any gripes about anybody.

“There have always been those little things in the past where one player is more upset about another player because of work habit or effort or having an attitude or something like that, but this year I haven’t heard any of those complaints from anybody. Everybody’s on the same page, you can tell, because the girls are intermingling and you can’t really tell classes apart or girls that play travel ball and girls that don’t play travel ball. The entire makeup of the team is really, really special.”

It’s so special that when the Ragin’ Bulls part ways, it’s not out of the ordinary to hear a player say, “I love you” as she walks away.

“We say it a lot, because it’s true — we all love each other on the field, off the field,” Embler said emphatically. “We’re all here for each other. It is something we say as a goodbye type of thing.”

They got game

The uncommon bond has manifested itself on the field in a major way.

There’s no denying that being especially close has made a difference, but it helps that the Bulls also have some of the best players in the region, if not the state.

They’re a machine.

Senior pitcher Anna Dew already has a litany of accolades acquired from her previous years with the team, and after this season she’s likely to do an award tour throughout the conference, region and state.

Dew, who’s signed with Elon, is a masterful pitcher (a mind-numbing 240 strikeouts with an equally uncanny 0.34 ERA) but then has the nerve to be a .440 hitter with the power to go deep (five homers).

Another college signee, Radford University recruit Grace Bechtol, led the conference in batting average (.548 in the regular season) and is fast (17 stolen bases) and strong (five home runs).

Kirkpatrick, a junior catcher, is a force, too, batting .341 with two blasts of her own, all while helping Dew and the coaching staff strategize pitches during the game and register a team-high 255 putouts this season.

Junior Laura Herzig is a consistent presence in the lineup, hitting at a .333 clip with 21 runs scored.

Embler has been precocious from the start, being a full-time varsity starter since she stepped foot on campus as a ninth-grader, using her .326 batting average and four round-trippers to add more power to the lineup.

Don’t sleep on Embler as a pitcher, either, as she has an impressive ERA herself (1.00) and has fanned 51 batters in her 35 innings in the circle.

And there are many other dangerous players in the Hickory Ridge lineup, whether it’s Sierra Swanson, Katie Rhyne, Karcen Burnette or Emma Shumaker.

The offensive weaponry on the roster goes even deeper than that because so many other Bulls have stepped up in the clutch, like when junior Chloe Woodward hit a three-run, extra-inning to keep alive a winning streak that turned into 16 games.

And power?

Get this: Five different Hickory Ridge players, including senior Taylor Steele, have hit grand slams this season, and that doesn’t include the inside-the-park home run that Bechtol hit with the bases loaded.

Pick your poison with this team. Intentionally walk someone, and it’ll likely cost you with the Bulls batter waiting on deck.

But what matters most?

Seventeen names grace the roster, but one mindset permeates it.

“I think it’s our relationship off the field that really helps us play and have so much fun on the field,” Kirkpatrick said. “We get out there, it’s silly, it’s fun, even though we’re taking it seriously, and I think a lot of that has to do with the bond that we share when we step off the field and in other places.

“We’re all really good friends, and we like to hang out, even off the softball field. We’re not just softball friends. We text each other; we hang out with each other; we keep up with each other.”

A time to thrill

But it can’t always be fun and games with the Bulls when it’s game time.

Can it?

The Ragin’ Bulls have endured two losses this season, one to the state’s No. 1 team, Class 2A West Stanly, and the other to Mooresville a few weeks ago in the conference tournament finals, so there have been some rough times out there.

Still, animosity couldn’t rear its ugly head in the presence of the Bulls either time. Not this year.

“On the field, I turn around, and everybody’s always smiling at me, so I can’t ever be upset with anybody on this team,” Dew said with a smile.

And the large crowd of Hickory Ridge supporters at every game plays its part in keeping the mood right, too.

“We can be having a terrible game, things not going our way at all, and we just turn around and our parents are all smiles and all cheers, and screaming and laughing,” Kirkpatrick said. “They’re so supportive, always going full out for us. There are times we can’t hear ourselves cheer for each other on the field because they’re so loud. They always help us keep our energy up. It’s amazing to have such a strong and large support group around us when we can’t find it in ourselves to pick it up.”

But don’t get it twisted. When it’s time to lock in, the Bulls don’t have a problem with that.

It starts with Dew, one of the team’s two captains along with Bechtol. In the locker room, Dew takes on the role of an assistant coach of sorts, delivering a heartfelt pre-game talk to her teammates.

They listen. Intently.

Egos are checked at the door, and the Bulls get into attack mode.

“I try to get us nice and loose, and have us really talkative out there,” Dew explained. “But then right before the game, a few of our players do a walk around the field to calm down. In the team room, I reevaluate our goals for the game, basically just stating our path, focusing on every pitch and just working through the last out of the game.

“I think that just really calms everybody down because everybody’s listening to one person instead of everyone still talking at the same time. So whenever we transfer out onto the field, I think we’re all pretty into the game. From the first inning, we’re all ready to score those runs and make those plays.”

It’s cemented by the foundation laid by Davies, a Charlotte policeman, with he and LaRousa using a symbiotic relationship to get the best out of the girls.

Both men have a special connection with the players, so much so that the teenagers either call the two men by their first names or the monikers they’ve given them: “Juda” and “Kev.”

It’s similar to the way Tennessee women’s basketball players used to refer to late Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt simply as “Pat” but still treated her with reverence.

“We have such a good bond and relationship, and (Davies and LaRousa) care so much about the individual relationship with each of us (as people) as they do about us players,” Kirkpatrick explained. “It’s very laid-back, casual and fun. We see them as more than just coaches, so they’re OK with us calling them by their first names.”

Kirkpatrick smiled.

“We might put a ‘Coach’ in there sometimes,” she said.

But again, reverence prevails.

"A lot of it is just how Justin and Kevin work together," Kirkpatrick said. “They give so much energy and effort, and heart and soul into us every day, every practice into the field to everything off the field, like rooms and our uniforms. They want it to be the best experience we can have, and they work so hard to give it to us. You can see it: Their passion helps our passion; their energy helps our energy. So with them being 100%, that enables us to give 100% back to them.”

Soundtrack to success

The ambience at Hickory Ridge is blue collar but chill.

On Wednesday, two days before they were to play the first game of the championship series, an eclectic blend of music flows through the Ragin’ Bulls’ stadium.

The bleachers are empty, but the tunes of what some of the Hickory Ridge teenagers called “2010 throwbacks” — uh, tell me I’m old without telling me I'm old, will ya? — to rapper Drake and pop crooner Rhianna can be heard as the team works tirelessly to get ready.

The songs are courtesy of team deejay Kirkpatrick’s playlist that she made expressly for the team before the season.

When practices are tougher than expected, Embler and Kirkpatrick will often head to Wendy’s for a respite, and all is good. No topic, or Frosty, is out of bounds.

“It really depends on how practice goes,” Kirkpatrick said of the tenor of the meetings, “because sometimes practice can be so good, and sometimes it can be so rough. You want to go to a place that has nothing to do with softball and be able to just talk and have fun.

“We’ve gone there so much now, we know the workers, and they’re always so happy to see us when we walk in. So we always leave happy, no matter how practice went or how our school day went.”

And in case you were wondering, Embler eats all Frosty flavors, while Kirkpatrick’s go-to has long been vanilla.

Although …

“The strawberry Frosty is back for the summer, so I haven’t switched back since they’ve had it,” Kirkpatrick said. “It needs to be here year round because it’s the best one ever.”

Show me the lie.

Anyway, things get really fun when the whole team gets together and parties hearty, like it did after beating Northwest Guilford to advance to the Final Four.

The Hickory Ridge players and their families reserved nearly half the building in Bubba’s Bunkhouse, a newly opened restaurant on Main Street that prides itself on what it calls “Blue Collar Gourmet.”

That night, the karaoke machine was on full tilt, and the Bulls all just had a good time. Like they’ve done so many times this season, even through the rough practices and the two losses.

Pursuit of a championship

No wonder they’re ready for this weekend.

No matter the outcome, you can bet it will be colored with fun and camaraderie, too.

The Ragin’ Bulls are getting all kinds of support, from the booster club sponsoring a charter bus and the hotel stay in Durham to school theme days this week and a big send-off on Friday. The players will even make a tour through the Hickory Ridge hallways so students in each classroom can personally wish them well up close.

And two Harrisburg establishments, Bubba’s and Pub 49, will hold viewing parties to tune in live to the game action.

Yeah, this is big ’round these parts.

Davies has reminded the Bulls that a once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment awaits them this weekend, as they’ll be playing in front of a big crowd in a college stadium. Duke’s 6-year-old facility has a capacity of 500 with additional lawn space down the right field sideline for spectators.

But to help them keep things in perspective, the coach channeled his inner Gene Hackman from “Hoosiers” and reminded his players that this is not entirely new for them.

They’ve been in this exact situation every game this season. They just didn’t realize it.

“I told them,” Davies said as he sat in the Ragin’ Bulls’ stadium this week, “‘At the end of the day, when we step out on that field, softball is still softball. It’s the same thing that we’ve been doing the last 28 games. Get out on that field, and the bases are still 60 feet apart, the mound is still the same distance from home plate as it is here. It’s softball. You have to make the plays. You have to execute.’”

The only thing missing was the tape measure Hackman whipped out to make his point in the 1986 film.

But there’s no measuring the amount of pride this team has injected into this community nor the size of the smiles that will be on the Bulls’ faces when they take the field Friday.

Because they got there together and closer than ever.

“Obviously, when you’re winning, who isn’t going to have fun?” Dew said. “But even when we did lose this season, I was ready for the next game, ready for the next time we were going to experience a win.

“I feel at this point, no matter what, we’ve strengthened this bond for a lifetime. I’ll never forget this season or this team."

Or the many Harrisburg restaurants it left in its wake.