C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Wrestler: Jay M. Robinson's Goodman punctuates a lifetime of wrestling with 100th win

To say the least, there was a whole lot of love for Goodman in the Jay M. Robinson gym that night.

The only thing Goodman didn’t enjoy? He didn’t get to wrestle.

“They didn’t send anybody out against me, so I won by forfeit,” Goodman explained. “A.L. Brown had a person (at 132 pounds), but Olympic didn’t. I wish I could have wrestled that night, but it was still a special night.”

When you’ve been wrestling since you were 3 and it’s how you’ve organized your life, all you want to do is take the mat. Not that wrestling is the only thing Goodman loves to do – he’s heavily involved in his youth group at Pitts Baptist Church, and he admits to spending his fair share of time playing Rainbow Six Siege on his PlayStation 5 – but it doesn’t occupy most of his time.

Now, he is looking for another major payoff: a state title.

COVID-19, however, has made things a little more difficult this year. For starters, the shortened schedule for the 2021 season means there won’t be an SPC tournament, so a three-peat is out of the question this year. Then, the regional and state tournaments will be single-elimination events, meaning if you lose once, you’re done.