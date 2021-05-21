C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Wrestler: Jay M. Robinson's Goodman punctuates a lifetime of wrestling with 100th win

CONCORD – The road began when he was just 3 years old.
Barely two years after he could walk, Connor Goodman was learning how to perfect takedowns and escapes, while the most advanced things many kids his age were doing was singing along with Dora the Explorer songs and running through water sprinklers.
But even then, as a mere toddler, Goodman knew he wanted to be a wrestler.
He got his first introduction to the sport with his dad, Rob, as a young member of the Team Cabarrus wrestling program before transitioning to the well-known Darkhorse Wrestling Club when he was in middle school.
“My dad helped me out with all the basics,” Goodman said of Rob, who wrestled at East Rowan High. “He’d help me get good workouts in and building me up, and then he sent me to club practices so I would get better. He was one of my coaches (with Team Cabarrus).”
These days, Goodman’s a junior at Jay M. Robinson High School and one of the top grapplers in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. He’s been a two-time league champion, and he qualified for the state tournament both years.
And last Thursday, he reached what’s regarded as elite status in high school wrestling when he won his 100th career match.
This is how Goodman had always hoped it would be.
“It felt pretty good,” said Goodman, who competes at 132 pounds. “In wrestling, you put a lot of work into practices, and the outcome is based on how much work you put into practices and everything. When you go out there and start winning, that’s a really good reward – hearing all the fans clapping and stuff.”
They indeed clapped for Goodman when he got his signature victory last week, but that’s not what drives him. It takes much more than a desire for applause to endure what Goodman and other young wrestlers endure to get to the top of their field.
It takes a love, a genuine passion, for the sport.
It starts with a rare kind of discipline.
No midnight snacking – ugh! Doing extra running by yourself when you aren’t even on the track or cross country teams. And having to miss out on some of the cool things teenagers are doing when there’s idle time, whether it’s going to the beach or an innocent stroll through the mall with the fellas – just hanging out.
“It takes a lot of sacrifice,” Goodman said. “Sometimes my friends will have plans, and I’m like, ‘I can’t go. I have practice.’
“I have to make a practice schedule throughout the week. Like, for me, I usually practice Mondays and Thursdays and Sundays at Darkhorse.”
It’s not that Goodman didn’t try other sports. He gave football a try his ninth-grade year, having a stint as a defensive back on the Bulldogs’ JV team. That’s the only season he played, and it didn’t give him as much joy as being on the wrestling mat.
“I wasn’t a big fan of it,” Goodman said. “Football wasn’t really my thing.”
So he traded in his helmet and shoulder pads for a wrestling singlet for good. That winter, Goodman showed how all those years of wrestling training – it had been more than a decade by then – had paid off.
His freshman year on the Jay M. Robinson wrestling team, he had instant success. He won the league title at 120 pounds and finished third in the region. Goodman carried that success into the state tournament, where he won his first match. To this day, he considers it his favorite win as a high school wrestler.
The second match in the state tournament, however, was a tough one. It was against a two-time state champion, and Goodman lost his next two matches at the Greensboro Coliseum. Still, for a freshman, it was an admirable showing.
It only made him hungrier for the next season.
Goodman trained hard that summer, still with Darkhorse. It was extra practices, extra lifting, extra sacrifice. But when his sophomore season rolled around, he was ready.
Goodman repeated as SPC champion, only this time at 126 pounds. He finished among the top four at regionals and earned a coveted spot in the Class 3A state tournament. However, it didn’t start the way he would have wanted.
His initial match in Greensboro that year was against another state champion, and again it resulted in defeat. But Goodman didn’t sulk. He went on to win his next two matches to reach what is considered “The Blood Round,” one step from the finals.
Unfortunately, Goodman lost that match by a point, but he still walked out of the arena with his head held high that day.
This season, he is back and better than ever.
Goodman has worked through his opponents in his newest weight class, 132 pounds, again making him one of the SPC’s best. And he put a pretty good exclamation point on it when he got his 100th win last week, bringing his career record to an impressive 100-24 with 70 pins.
Goodman accomplished the feat in a meet that also included A.L. Brown and Charlotte Olympic, and he was surrounded by support.
In addition to his parents, Rob and Ashley, and several Bulldog fans, the “Go Goodman Group” included his aunt, Christy Benson; his best friend, Mount Pleasant football standout Brennen Jones and his mother, Deanna Jones; church friends Mary Katherine Darnell and Ryan Saunders; former Jay M. Robinson wrestlers Josh and Leo Martinez; and Darkhorse coach Jim Gormley.
To say the least, there was a whole lot of love for Goodman in the Jay M. Robinson gym that night.
The only thing Goodman didn’t enjoy? He didn’t get to wrestle.
“They didn’t send anybody out against me, so I won by forfeit,” Goodman explained. “A.L. Brown had a person (at 132 pounds), but Olympic didn’t. I wish I could have wrestled that night, but it was still a special night.”
When you’ve been wrestling since you were 3 and it’s how you’ve organized your life, all you want to do is take the mat. Not that wrestling is the only thing Goodman loves to do – he’s heavily involved in his youth group at Pitts Baptist Church, and he admits to spending his fair share of time playing Rainbow Six Siege on his PlayStation 5 – but it doesn’t occupy most of his time.
Now, he is looking for another major payoff: a state title.
COVID-19, however, has made things a little more difficult this year. For starters, the shortened schedule for the 2021 season means there won’t be an SPC tournament, so a three-peat is out of the question this year. Then, the regional and state tournaments will be single-elimination events, meaning if you lose once, you’re done.
Regional and state championships have been won by wrestlers who lose their first match, but not this year.
With support from Jay M. Robinson head coach Gary Workman and Bulldogs assistant Zac Lupien, Goodman believes anything is possible.
“It being single elimination does put a lot of pressure on me,” Goodman said, “but I’ve just got to go out there on the mat and act like it’s a regular match – nothing different. Just go out there and wrestle. My mindset is to go out there and win it all. Just leave it all on the mat.”
And Goodman feels he is ready. This past year, while wrestling for Darkhorse, he trained harder than he ever has. And during a match in Myrtle Beach, S.C., he earned a 4-3 decision over a state qualifier from wrestling-crazy Michigan, which is a major accomplishment.
And then, of course, he has exercised the discipline that’s been a part of his life since he was a toddler.
“I wasn’t one the kids who, when COVID hit, ate everything in the house and gained weight,” Goodman said.” I kind of stayed small. I just practiced at Darkhorse and worked.”
The way only a true wrestler would.