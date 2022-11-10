C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Trojans have used the power of self-belief to become one of county’s best stories

CONCORD – Arguably the best high school football story in Cabarrus County this fall is that of the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.

This bunch has had an incredible ride, even for a program that’s had its share of success in years past.

Check the resume:

● The Trojans (10-1) have won nine consecutive games, joining state-title contender Jay M. Robinson (also 10-1) as the only Cabarrus teams to have such a streak this season.

● They went undefeated in the South Piedmont 3A Conference and won their first outright title since 2018.

● They had their most conference wins (six) in 15 years.

● Last week, they defeated Gastonia Ashbrook in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs a year after failing to be playoff eligible.

● Their only loss has been to Cox Mill, a Class 4A team that spent the past few weeks as the Independent Tribune’s No. 1 team in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings. (We’re not publishing any more rankings until the last county team has been defeated, after which we’ll crown a champion and list our final rankings of the season.)

● And the Trojans are doing it all with what just might be, at least statistically, the best defense in program history. (More on that later.)

But what’s gotten Northwest Cabarrus sports fans so excited as the Trojans enter tonight’s second-round game with Thomasville Ledford is the fact that the Trojan football program is officially back after two years below the radar.

“It’s a great feeling,” junior quarterback Alex Walker said. “Everyone’s just happy. It’s nice to walk around the school and everyone’s congratulating us for the game that we played and everyone feels good. It gets people excited to come out to games, and it’s been a great thing for the school.”

It hasn’t exactly been a long time coming for Northwest and its fans, but it’s sure felt like it.

In the previous two seasons, the Trojans won five games – combined.

Taking a closer look, though, that was certainly understandable: Northwest lost a beloved and successful head coach, Brandon Gentry, along with several young and talented players after a stellar 2019 season when West Cabarrus High School opened.

In addition, some of the best offensive players in school history graduated, leaving even bigger holes to fill.

How could a program not lose some footing after that?

But in 2020, then-athletics director Jason Adams hired Eric Morman as head coach.

Morman, a one-time A.L. Brown assistant, left his job as head coach at Class 4A North Mecklenburg and immersed himself in the Northwest community. He made the remaining Trojans know they were needed, valued and, most important, loved.

Then he got busy with the football.

It didn’t start off pretty.

In a spring season that was already compromised because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trojans went just 1-6 in Morman’s initial campaign, including 1-5 in the SPC.

Last season, the Trojans made strides, finishing tied for third (3-3) in the conference standings, but ended with an overall record of 4-6 while missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Entering the 2022 season, Morman told me he felt he felt good about his team. But you never know how these things go. In the preseason, every team is optimistic and hope springs eternal.

The Trojans certainly had some skilled players returning in senior wide receiver Tevin Tucker (a James Madison commit) and Walker, who’d had time as the starter since his freshman year.

But you just never know until teams get on the field and do their thing.

And, well, things didn’t exactly start out glowingly for the Trojans in their first game of the season against 4A West Cabarrus, a young team that was ravaged by transfers and was expected to struggle.

In the first half, Northwest trailed the Wolverines, 13-0.

So much for an auspicious debut.

But then the things that’s helped the Trojans put together this special season began to manifest themselves: They shrugged off adversity, mentally went on to the next play, and the defense took over.

Final score: Trojans 33, Wolverines 13.

“It was just really great to see because nobody was down,” Walker said. “We just thought, ‘We’re not out of it.’ No one quit, everybody was kind of upbeat. It was just a next-play mentality.

“We’ve just worked hard to stay focused, even when something bad happens. We’ve just focused on keeping it going and tried to realize that we just have to keep fighting through.”

Sophomore linebacker Jackson Forrest put it another way.

“That first game, that’s when we knew we were going to have a special season,” Forrest said. “Our defense, we got some crucial stops, and our offense came out and scored a ton. We all had a really good energy about ourselves. We were all doing our jobs to help our team win that game.”

The Trojans did have their one hiccup the next week against the bigger Cox Mill Chargers, who took a 45-6 victory to win the Coddle Creek Cup from Northwest for the fourth consecutive time.

But after that, the Trojans’ schedule would feature teams of the same size or slightly smaller.

And it’s been pure euphoria since then.

What’s been the difference?

“It’s just a group of guys who bought into a ton of changes from over the offseason,” Morman explained. “We’ve had more of a focus on playing solid football and changing our style of football and how we want to play. We really tried to dedicate ourselves to playing good defense and running the football because, ultimately, it wins games if you can do that.”

And the Trojans can do that and more.

The best in school history?

We’ll start with the defense, which doesn’t necessarily boast any superstars – at least not yet – but is filled with good, strong players who are as nasty as they come on Friday nights.

Remember when I said it might be the best in school history?

Consider this: Including Cox Mill’s 45-point outburst, Northwest has allowed just 116 points (an average of 11.6 points per game) this season.

The last time the Trojans allowed fewer than 200 points in a single season was 2010, when they gave up 197. Other than that, the lowest total they’ve allowed since 2005 – the farthest back in team records I could research was 2004 – was 133.

The unit led by Morman and defensive coordinator Santana Loudermilk has been led by some monsters – don’t get offended, Northwest parents; in this case, that’s a good thing.

Forrest leads the team with 61 tackles, a whopping eight sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. And another sophomore, Dylan Gregory, is right there behind him with 59 tackles and two interceptions.

Other defensive players who’ve been standouts as underclassmen include junior defensive back James Milligan Jr. (37 tackles, one interception), junior free safety Donovan Thompson (30 tackles, two sacks) some more 10th-graders in end Le’Darrion Menter (36 tackles) and Eddie Conover (25 tackles and one sack).

And then there’s the senior leadership and upper-echelon play of lineman Khamani WhiteCarr, lineman Edward Washington, defensive back Camden Barringer, linebacker Isaiah Thompson and linebacker Tyler Ortschield.

With years of experience under their belts, it was not too surprising that the senior defenders have had such key roles. But the elder statesmen have been selfless and welcomed several underclassmen who came up from a JV team that won the conference last season, especially the 6-foot, 205-pound Forrest, who’s been a force at the all-important position of middle linebacker.

But the humble Forrest downplays his role.

“Our coach comes up with a very solid scheme every week,” Forrest explained. “It prepares us, and it makes us look really good. And our defensive line, they do a really good job for me, creating big gaps or filling in gaps. And our secondary, a lot the times they give me enough time to get back there and pressure the quarterback or sack the quarterback.”

Forrest – who leads the SPC in sacks, according to teams reporting their statistics to MaxPreps.com – has become a team leader, and has he’s drawn strength from his teammates.

“I’ve always been a confident player, so I knew coming up that I could make a difference on our team,” Forrest said. “But it’s not just me. The defensive line, all my teammates, they’ve helped me become such a better player. Like, when I’ve been lackadaisical, they’ve picked me up by saying things like, ‘Come on, Jackson! We need to get work in! We can’t be messing around right now!’

“So I’ve just been trying to make them better, just like they’ve been doing for me in the past.”

Balanced

But the Trojans – ranked 18th in the state among Class 3A teams, according to MaxPreps.com – haven’t just been a defensive-oriented team. They’re also dangerous offensively.

Walker, who leads the SPC in passing (2,040 yards and 16 touchdowns), has completed passes to 10 different receivers this season.

The dynamic Tucker, of course, is the leader with 45 catches for 641 yards and seven touchdowns, but the play of Jemari Nored (28 receptions for 491 yards), Cesidio Castricone (26 for 407) and Porter Branham (22 for 260) has been critical.

And junior running back RayJay “Runnin’” Waters isn’t just one of the SPC’s rushing leaders; he’s also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. And the powerful Nored has been the perfect complement to Waters as a ball carrier with Queen City Senior Bowl selection Jack Branham anchoring a physical offensive line to help clear the way.

The Trojan offense has had its point explosions, like when it put up 67 against South Rowan, 48 against Carson, and 42 against Central Cabarrus. But for the most part, the Trojans have limited mistakes and scored points when they needed to, with the poised Walker being a poised presence in the huddle.

That was the case in last week’s first-round game against Ashbrook, when the Trojans trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Again, the Northwest bunch went into no-adversity-will-faze-us mode.

First, Jackson Forrest’s brother, Henry Forrest, booted a 25-yard field goal to tie the game.

After Gregory recovered a fumble, Nored showed he had speed to go with his power by racing 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Trojans the lead.

Then, after Milligan intercepted a pass, Walker scored on a quarterback sneak.

On to Round 2.

“The first half, we kind of came out a little bit lethargic, I think,” Jackson Forrest said. “Our defense, we don’t usually let teams get big runs; any points on us just hurt us. We weren’t playing like we usually do, and our offense wasn’t (scoring), so it just felt like we were misfiring on a lot of things.

“Then, we went into the locker room, got a chat from our coaches, and came out with a different mentality. It was like, ‘Three-nothing doesn’t mean anything! We’re going to come out, and we’re going to whoop ’em! We’re going to do what we’re supposed to do!’”

The power of belief

Yes, this IS what these Trojans believe they are supposed to be doing right now. And it says a lot when a team can adopt such a mindset after consecutive years of struggling.

But that’s where coaching comes in. And Morman and his staff have done a helluva job with these kids when it comes to that.

Morman has always been a positive guy, from the moment I first interacted with him. He was undaunted taking over a program that had been so successful under the highly respected Gentry. He felt he could come to Northwest and make his own mark with this group of young players, who, to that point, weren’t even experienced enough to prove they could play at the varsity level, let alone win.

And look at them now.

For Morman, he said this past offseason was critical. Not so much in an X’s and O’s kind of way but in a mental sense.

One thing that impacted him was a book he read titled “It Takes What It Takes: How to Think Neutrally and Gain Control of Your Life” by Andy Staples and Trevor Moawad.

Some of football’s most recognized and successful coaches – such as the University of Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart – have subscribed to some of the book’s logic.

“It talks about taking negativity out of the equation,” Morman said of the book. “If you talk about something negative, it’s seven times likely to happen.

“A lot of those exercises from the book, we’ve done with the team. We’ve talked to our guys about them and implemented them throughout the program. We try not to think about negative things, and I think it’s definitely paid off for us.”

It paid off a great deal when the Trojans faced adversity in the first two games of the season – the 13-0 deficit in the early stages of Week 1 against West Cabarrus and the Week 2 loss to Cox Mill.

In each instance, they could’ve easily figured they weren’t ready to take the next step yet. But they wouldn’t let negativity slip in.

Not this year.

“It’s been part of the process of what we’ve been building here,” Walker said. “It’s coming together. Everyone’s doing their jobs, and it’s kind of clicked for everyone. We’ve been working together really well, we’ve picked each other up when we’ve been down, and we’ve done a really good job of staying focused and taking it one week at a time.”

“It’s a great feeling,” Walker added. “It just feels like the hard work we’ve been putting in the entire season is starting to pay off. It feels like we’ve earned it. But we’re not satisfied yet, and we want to keep working to go as far as we can.”

If that happens, there won’t be an argument about what the best story in Cabarrus County high school football is.