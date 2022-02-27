C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding

It is the third state title in program history, and they have all come in the last eight years.

The Eagles last won it all in 2020, when they romped through the schedule with a school-record 35 victories, taking the championship that year without much drama when it blasted Fayetteville Christian by 20 points in the finals.

But that wasn’t the way for this edition of the Eagles.

They had almost an entirely new roster, and getting to know each other while playing a daunting schedule took a while. It just did.

But as bleak as things looked while the Eagles were in the midst of an ugly seven-game losing streak back in November and December, they looked extremely comfortable celebrating with the championship plaque as their fans who made the trip to Union County doted on them.

No hard feelings.

Just satisfaction.