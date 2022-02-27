C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding

WINGATE – Of course it had to come down to overtime.
How could it not?
How could we expect this Concord Academy boys basketball team to win a state title if it wasn’t by the most difficult circumstances imaginable?
All season long, the Eagles had taken the arduous path, whether it was battling injuries to key players, playing one of the toughest schedules around, or even experiencing questioning from fans for losing more games (16) than they had in at least 17 years – as far back as MaxPrep.com’s records go for them.
All these Eagles KNEW was the path of most resistance, so it just seemed right that they would squander a 13-0 lead, watch gritty High Point Christian Academy come back and move in front, and scrap back and face four more minutes of mettle-testing with the title at stake.
And just as they had as this trying season wore on, the Eagles proved they had what it took and were able to lift their heads in victory.
Concord Academy rallied in regulation and left little doubt in the extra period, defeating High Point Christian, 70-66, Saturday at Wingate University’s Cuddy Arena to claim the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A crown.
It is the third state title in program history, and they have all come in the last eight years.
The Eagles last won it all in 2020, when they romped through the schedule with a school-record 35 victories, taking the championship that year without much drama when it blasted Fayetteville Christian by 20 points in the finals.
But that wasn’t the way for this edition of the Eagles.
They had almost an entirely new roster, and getting to know each other while playing a daunting schedule took a while. It just did.
But as bleak as things looked while the Eagles were in the midst of an ugly seven-game losing streak back in November and December, they looked extremely comfortable celebrating with the championship plaque as their fans who made the trip to Union County doted on them.
No hard feelings.
Just satisfaction.
“It’s a different title than the other ones; we’ve won a couple in the past,” said Concord Academy coach Frank Cantadore II, who also led the Eagles to the 2015 championship. “I was telling them, ‘What separates you guys is nobody expected us to be here.’ We started off the season real slow, we battled a lot of injuries. So we had a lot of losses, and I’m getting texts and emails, saying, ‘What’s up with you guys? You guys have lost six straight.’ So we really had to fight through a lot of adversity to get here. I think the other couple of times we won, you kind of almost expected us to win. I don’t think anyone expected these guys to win except them.
“Our whole thing this year was championships aren’t won in November; they’re won in February. I think our whole year, we were kind of preparing for this moment, and these guys came up big in it. It wasn’t our prettiest game defensively or offensively, but we just continued to battle back. We never gave up when we went down.”
At first, it didn’t look battling back would be required.
The Eagles opened the game by truly looking like the team that had won eight of its last nine entering the contest. They were efficient and fast-paced and forceful.
Senior forward Tucker Johnson started things off by grabbing a man-sized rebound off Noah Van Bibber’s missed jumper and going right back up in traffic with a how-ya-like-me-now putback for the bucket.
That ignited the 13-0 surge to start the game, as 6-foot-9 sophomore Kany Tchanda – the kid with the Kevin Garnett physique and Ja Morant locks – scored eight of those points by doing his own dominating of the paint.
Senior guard Jayden Munson added a little swagger to the mix when he drained a 3-pointer directly in front of the taunting High Point Christian student section and then twirled around and dead-eyed them to let them know he wasn’t fazed.
Then, the excitement might’ve gotten the best of the Eagles.
Tchanda swooped in for a rim-rattling slam dunk that kept the Concord Academy fans on their feet, but he put a little too much sauce on it when he slapped the backboard for emphasis on his descent.
Technical foul.
High Point’s Ethan Smith calmly sank both free throws, and the Cougars’ drought of 10 missed shots had ended.
And so had the Eagles’ chance at a blowout.
Although Concord Academy still led 17-6 after the first quarter, the Cougars opened the second period by going on a fierce 18-6 run that ended when Isaiah Sanders made a 3-pointer that gave High Point Christian a 24-23 edge.
Concord Academy’s DJ Cuttino later made a 3 that gave the Eagles a two-point lead at halftime, but the game would never be the same.
“Kany slapped the backboard,” Cantadore said. “He shouldn’t have done it, but it’s just one of things where he did it. He got caught up in the emotions. I felt that kind of killed momentum, so (the Cougars) started coming back.”
Actually, the Cougars played with a lead for most of the second half. They scored the first seven points of the third quarter and built an eight-point advantage minutes later.
The Eagles simply couldn’t make defensive stops, as Sanders worked his way inside for floaters or passed off for open shots and athletic left-handed junior Darius Kane flew in for scores.
Trailing 52-45 with fewer than four minutes left in the game, the Eagles made their monumental move.
It started when Magnus Swinger took a pass on the high post, dribbled closer, and then fed Tchanda, who easily scored on his opponent near the hoop with 3:52 remaining.
A short time later, after Cuttino and Van Bibber each missed 3-pointers, Swinger got the ball outside the arc and let it fly.
Bang.
Suddenly, the Eagles trailed 52-50 with 3:26 left, and it was an intense ball game again. In fact, Concord Academy looked in control; at least the momentum was swinging its way as High Point Christian coach Joseph Cooper called timeout.
The Eagles would finally even things up after Cuttino swished back-to-back 3-pointers, the last one coming dramatically with 47 seconds left in regulation, to make it 60-all.
High Point Christian had a chance to take the lead again, but Kane missed a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left. The Eagles grabbed the rebound, dribbled beyond halfcourt, and called timeout with 4.3 ticks left to set up the potential game-winning play.
However, they were unable to get a shot off.
And, of course, overtime ensued.
Weirdly, that’s when the Eagles seemed their most comfortable: When the situation was its most urgent, just like it had been before going on its late-season run when their record was just 8-15.
Concord Academy scored the first seven points of the extra period, with Van Bibber sinking a 3 to culminate the run. The Cougars made a few flailing attempts to get back in it, but Cuttino closed the door on that when he made a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left.
Game.
Championship.
Cuttino was the last Eagle to touch the ball as he took a pass from Van Bibber after a missed Cougars shot, took a hard dribble and threw the sphere toward the Cuddy Arena rafters.
Cuttino sprinted down the floot, did a celebratory jump with his teammates, and then he began to weep as he covered his face with his jersey and nearly went to his knees.
Others had their own emotional moments.
This was elation, relief and ecstasy, all wrapped up in a few precious seconds.
“I was just very excited, very happy that we did it,” explained Cuttino, the electric point guard who put up 24 points. “The game was very up and down. We had a tough season, but we came through. I was just happy that my guys get to experience this and I got to experience this. It was all the emotions running through me because we won that game and pulled it through.
“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. We had seven new guys. Gelling together took a little while, and we played a lot of tough teams at the beginning to prepare us for this moment.”
There were heroes all around.
Munson was a lockdown defender who didn’t mind going chest-to-chest with whichever Cougar was hot.
Tchanda (18 points) had Garnett-like game, showing aggressiveness in the paint and a deft touch from a distance.
Johnson kept sending Cougar shots back to them in the early going to establish a physical presence.
Swinger played his role to a T, coming off the bench to set textbook screens, find open teammates, and get gritty under the boards.
In the third quarter, Carson Cooke hadn’t been in the game 10 seconds when he unleashed a 3-pointer from the corner that was true to cut the deficit to four at one point.
And after going scoreless in the first half, Van Bibber scored seven of his eight points in the game’s final five minutes (regulation and overtime).
“It’s just kind of an urgency that you recognize when the fourth quarter starts,” Van Bibber said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, shoot! The game’s about to be over!’ So I just clicked it in. I knew I could shoot. I wasn’t hitting my shots in the first half, obviously, but I was just going to keep my confidence and keep shooting.
“There were a lot of ups and downs through the whole year. It started off rough, but all that really matters is the end. Our coach has been saying February is what we’ve been preparing for all year. I think that brought us closer off the court and kind of developed the morale for the team, an underdog mentality. That’s what won this game tonight.”
It was the perfect ending to an imperfect season, the final game just giving the Eagles enough to finish with a winning season (17-16).
It was a circuitous route, but they got their moment, their chance to dream about ring-fitting ceremonies, their opportunity to tell the doubters that they were trusting the process all along.
The seminal moment, perhaps appropriately, came when only the team was present, deep in the privacy of its locker room.
When Cantadore, a newly minted three-time championship coach, walked in to address his players after the game, they gave him a liquid serenade, showering him with cold water and a sports drink or two.
It never felt so good or meant so much.
“It was blood, sweat, tears in that water they were dropping on my head,” Cantadore said. “These guys have really fought. We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year. There’s been a lot of haters about the difference from this year and maybe a couple of years ago when we were a nationally ranked team. I told these guys, ‘Keep playing. All that matters is our last game.’