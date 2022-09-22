C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With added size and strength, Cannon’s Green is reaching new heights

CONCORD – It was sometimes an ugly job, but Tyler Green had to do it.

He absolutely needed to – at least he felt that way.

Green, the standout junior quarterback for the Cannon Cougars, wanted to make the most of himself. He wanted to be successful and productive. He wanted to advance farther than his wildest dreams could take him.

So he took on the ugly job:

He ate … and ate … and ate … until he couldn’t eat any more.

To the tune of more than 5,000 calories a day.

Yeah, I know: Most of us wouldn’t consider that much of a punishment. But when you’re a fit athlete like Green, you’ve never weighed more than 170 pounds, and you’re one of the most productive quarterbacks in the state, consuming food at that rate is not exactly the breakfast, lunch and dinner (and snack) of champions.

Ah, but this was done with a purpose, and it wasn’t to create a new version of the “after” photo. This was done to add size, strength and muscle to a svelte, 6-foot-2 frame that Green hoped one day would be college-ready.

He has the talent to play quarterback at the next level. His head coach, Jamie Bolton, says it, and the many workouts Green has had in front of college scouts support that. Coaches from the Charlotte 49ers and James Madison have come to Cannon practices to see him throw, and Ivy League teams are all over him.

But one thing that had to change was his size. So, as the kids like to say, Green literally got his weight up.

“I was 170 pounds, and you don’t see many college quarterbacks 170 pounds,” Green said. “I sort of took the winter to put on 25-30 pounds. I wanted to get stronger and faster.”

But the worst part of his new winter “diet”?

The nightly 1,500-calorie shakes – and we’re not talking about the kind of shakes you can get at a fast-food drive-thru with a cherry and whipped cream on the top.

This shake right here made the job unbearable, Green said.

“It had peanut butter, double protein powder, banana, oats and olive oil,” he said of the shake concoction. “It sucked. It was terrible. But I had to do it so I wouldn’t lose too much weight overnight.

“Eating 5,000 calories a day is almost like a part-time job.”

But it paid off.

Not only did Green move up to what he now says is his current weight of “197 to 200,” the whole time he was gorging himself with Bojangles’ supremes and late-night ice cream, he was training throughout the day: lifting weights and doing multiple speed-training regimens.

So there would be no dad bod.

Green already was a prolific passer. Last season, while helping his team win the Division II private-school state championship, Green threw for 2,713 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Looking into those 2021 numbers a little closer, Green completed passes to 11 different receivers; six different players caught touchdowns. And every time Green completed a pass, a first down was a guarantee, as he averaged 15.0 yards per completion.

For his efforts, Green – who also ran for 160 yards and a touchdown – was named second-team all-state by the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

This year, Green appears to be even better. Through four games for the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cougars (2-2), Green has 919 yards and six touchdowns passing.

Green’s passing yardage ranks 34th in the state, although several players listed above him have played five games to his four. Among private-school quarterbacks, Green has the eighth-most passing yards.

But the biggest difference in Green this year might not be noticeable in statistics. Bolton said his quarterback’s added size and strength has taken his passing to another level, which is saying something when you’re someone already as accomplished as Green.

“For Tyler, his velocity and the distance on his throws are the No. 1 things,” Bolton said. “I think the ball jumps out of his hand a lot different than it has in the past. As a young kid, it’s hard to gain weight. But when guys like Tyler gain 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason, that’s a testament to how hard he’s worked and how much he wants to be the best player he can be.

“I think with that work ethic, he’s allowed himself to be in position to have some really great opportunities beyond Cannon.”

More than a quarterback

The thing is, Green’s opportunities aren’t limited to the football field.

Green grew up as a three-sport athlete, shining in football, baseball and basketball.

On the court, he was a reserve on one of the best AAU basketball teams around. Playing for CBC out of Charlotte, his coach was Paul Swartz, the father of current Cannon star Austin Swartz.

Austin Swartz is a 6-4 junior who has scholarship offers from at least 10 colleges, including Georgia and Virginia Tech.

“All five starters on my AAU basketball team are big-time players that Power 5 colleges have offered,” Green said. “I wasn’t the best player on the team, I wasn’t the most athletic. I always had to come in and fight for minutes, but it helped me do whatever it took to try to get on the floor and help my team win. It helped me as a competitor.”

Green, though, might be downplaying his basketball skills. After all, as a lanky freshman, he was good enough to make the varsity roster of Cannon School’s celebrated basketball team, which is no small accomplishment. That year, the Cougars won the 2020-21 state championship in basketball.

But Green reluctantly gave up the sport this past winter because it was causing him weight problems.

“It was hard to maintain weight playing basketball because (Cannon basketball) coach (Che) Roth likes to get up and down the floor, so there’s a lot of running,” Green said. “I thought the best thing for me was to take the winter off, train and focus on myself and get bigger, faster and stronger.”

In football, which he started when he was around 7 years old, Green showed early passing talent, and he was especially sharp mentally. As a leader for coach Nelson York’s Weddington Titans, Green wasn’t running your normal Pop Warner offense, where teams put the ball in the hands of its fastest kid, which is oftentimes the quarterback, and lets him run wild, kinda like Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did last week.

But the young Titans broke the mold, and Green relished being at the controls.

“We were running four- and five-wide stuff at a very young age,” Green recalled. “That’s rare to see 7- and 8-year-olds do that. Some high schools don’t even do that. Being able to do things like make some checks at the line helped me learn to process things at an early age and have a lot of responsibilities, which helps me now.”

But for as good as Green was at football, he was a prodigy of sorts in baseball. He just had a knack for the sport he started playing at 3 years old, no matter what position he was playing on the diamond. Many times, he played in an older age bracket.

He’s only progressed since then.

Green’s continued to play travel ball, and he’s been a star on the Cannon School baseball team. Last season, he led the Cougars in batting average (.347), on-base percentage (.492), slugging percentage (.428), hits (17), runs scored (13) and doubles (four).

The scouts are interested in Green playing college ball in that sport, too.

Green said he loves both football and baseball, and he just doesn’t know which he’s ready to pursue full time.

“I’m not really ready to make a decision yet,” he said. “It’s tough because during the fall, I love football, and during the spring, I love baseball. I know I’m going to have to make a decision at some point; I just don’t when I am.

“Over the past three years, I’ve played basically every position, but what I project as (for college) is corner outfield and first base. The biggest thing for me is I’m just a big left-handed bat.”

For those of you who’ve seen the Cannon Cougars football team play, you might notice that Green is a right-handed-throwing quarterback.

But he bats left?

Well, there’s an explanation for that, and it goes all the way back to Green’s Little League days. Maybe he wasn’t a big, thick kid then, but he was definitely strong. Unfortunately, two other youngsters had to learn about Green’s power in a rough way, with one taking a hard shot to the nose and the other to the shoulder after the ball came flying off his bat.

“I was actually hitting righty when I was younger, but I hurt two kids, so they wanted me to hit lefty,” said Green, who still seemed to feel badly about the episodes.

With the two young men fully recovered, Green’s career as a powerful left-handed batter took off.

“As you get older, there are a lot more righty pitchers than there are lefty, so the matchups for a (left-handed batter) tend to be better,” he said. “Once I started hitting lefty, I never came back. I tried being a switch hitter for a little bit, but that was way too hard, so I just went back to lefty.

“It’s been fun. My favorite player in baseball is Freddie Freeman. What he does from the left side is pretty incredible. I don’t model my game after him, but that’s definitely a player I watch hit.”

It was on the baseball field, not the gridiron, that Green first began to see the fruits of his labor from this past winter.

“When I really saw all that strength kick in was this summer during baseball,” he said. “I started hitting the ball a lot harder, started hitting the ball out of the park a lot more. I could see it was really paying off.”

But once his junior season of football with the Cougars came around, he was solely focused on that.

Still special

Green started the 2022 season looking better than he did during last week’s amazing season. He was one of the big reasons the Cougars opened with an impressive 42-26 victory over North Raleigh Christian. That night, Green was 20-of-27 passing for 425 yards and four touchdowns.

There was added velocity of the ball coming out of Green’s hand, yes. But for a technician like Green, it also was about the little things.

“The biggest strength for me as a quarterback is getting the ball out on time – getting it to my receivers where not only they can catch it but they can catch it and do something with it,” Green said. “Hitting them in stride. I have to get it to them and let my playmakers make plays.”

It’s the knowledge of the game’s intricacies that make Green so special as a player, Bolton said. And that, the coach said, has come with the work he has put in off the field, not just the tireless physical repetitions or midnight snacks.

“He studies the game,” Bolton said. “We monitor how much film (our players) watch on Hudl, and he’s always at the top of the list. He attends every one of our offensive staff meetings. He goes through the game plan with us, and he gives really good insight on what he likes against other players. The reason we want him to be a part of that process, from a game-planning standpoint, is because of the work that he puts in at home watching film.

“He’s really a studier of football. He knows the game so well. He watches college and NFL. It’s like his hobby, and he really loves it. I think that’s what separates Tyler from anybody else that I’ve been around.”

And when you couple that mental preparation with pure talent to zip the football on target while in pressure situations, it makes for a successful quarterback.

Green showed that rare ability last season when his team was making its championship run.

In the semifinals, the Cannon Cougars (formerly the Cabarrus Warriors) were facing Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, which had beaten them for the conference title during the regular season. And it looked as if Metrolina was about to do it again, leading the Cougars, 29-28, in the final minutes.

With 54 seconds left, facing fourth-and-forever from their own 45-yard line, the Cougars were down to what appeared to be their last breath.

Green was poised. He dropped back, stood tall in the pocket as Metrolina Christian players charged toward him, and hit teammate Xander Lamb down the left side of the field.

Fifty-five yards later, Lamb was in the end zone, and the Cougars were headed to the finals, where they defeated Harrells Christian for the state championship.

It was a play that was emblematic of just who Green is as a quarterback.

“Tyler is unlike any player I’ve ever been around in a sense that he is so in tune to the game of football,” Bolton said. “He intuits the field unlike any other player, let alone quarterback, I’ve ever been around. He has the ability to manage situations in high-stress moments that some kids would not do well in. I think Tyler has that ability to shut out the noise and just go make plays and be a consistent player, and I think that’s why he’s been so successful.

“Winning big games and making big plays in big situations, he’s going to put himself in a good position to possibly be the greatest quarterback that ever came through Cannon, and maybe one of the best to ever come through the NCISAA.”

Always pursuing greatness

But Green has other endearing quality, ones that should definitely play a part in taking him to the college level, no matter what sport he plays when he gets there: humility and self-awareness.

Yes, he said, that night at Metrolina Christian is one of his all-time favorite games for himself. But ranking right up there is a game in which he didn’t have eye-popping numbers and his team lost: the Cougars 41-10 defeat at Charlotte Providence Day, one of the best teams in North Carolina.

Against the Chargers that night, statistically, it ranks extremely low for Green, maybe the lowest numbers he’s put up in a high school game: 20-for-30 with 155 yards and no touchdowns.

But again, it was the little things that were the focus of Green’s attention against the mighty Chargers, who have at least five players who will compete at a high level in college. All night they harassed him. The going got tough, but he never became rattled.

“I would say the Providence Day game was probably one of my best games, just taking care of the ball and taking what the defense gave me and not trying to do too much,” Green said. “The game didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but I think we represented ourselves well. Bolton always says there are no good losses, but I think we’ll grow from this, be better by the end of the season.”

Green is even taking the Cougars’ two-game losing streak in stride. He isn’t used to such things on the football field; this is the program’s first losing streak since the 2019 season.

But the heady signal-caller is keeping it all in perspective and is confident that a turnaround is coming.

“It’s obviously not the start that we hoped for,” he said. “Over the past few years, we haven’t started off great; we’ve had some bad losses. But I think the thing with us is we’ve always responded when our backs are against the wall. We’ve always turned it around.

“We’ve also had some guys shuffling up front, and we’ve had some injuries in the receiving corps. I think we’ve had a new (offensive line) every day. If we get everybody back healthy, I don’t see why we can’t make a run at it and win out, and I think that’s what everybody in the locker room expects to do.”

Green was resolute – like a true team leader.

Green certainly has the offensive weaponry around him to help the Cougars make a run. He’s already built a rapport with junior receiver Colin Reese, who transferred from Cox Mill this season and had 187 yards and two touchdowns in the opening game against North Raleigh Christian.

But Green has maintained a strong connection with the rest of his receiving corps, on which he heaped praise.

“(Reese) is so fast and quick,” Green said. “But then the big thing is, after those first few games, they started trying to keep a safety over him, so I think who’s really stepped up big for us this year is David Wheeler. He’s a senior this year, and he’s had, really, four monster games. He’s always in the right spot. He’s long and lanky, and he’s sort of faster and quicker than everybody thinks he is. If they want to take away (Reese), it’s so hard to guard David one-on-one.

“And then Gavin Powell has probably got the best hands on the team, and you can always trust him to be in the right place at the right time. Nobody’s really got an answer to three really good receivers. And Max (Riley) getting back (from injury) as the fourth receiver is really good. And then Will (Jones) out of the backfield is really good catching the ball, and we all know how good of a running back he is. I think we can make a run.”

For the meantime, Green has abandoned his diet – no more extra helpings of Bojangles’ supremes, no more 1,000-calorie snack binges and definitely no more nasty nighttime shakes.

“Now, I’m sort of at my max, trying to maintain that weight,” he said. “I really like where I am. But it fluctuates. Walking around during the week, you’ll lose three or four pounds.”

Uh, speak for yourself, Tyler.

“I’m playing well,” he added, “but I think I’m still trying to get my feet underneath me being 200 pounds, and I think I can play better for my team.”