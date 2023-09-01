CONCORD – His first passion wasn’t football.

Far from it.

Long before he started sprinting for long touchdowns or, especially this year, throwing for deep plays, Concord High quarterback Keyon Phillips was flirting perilously close to qualifying for his mathlete card.

His first love, as he phrases it, was “robotics and engineering stuff.”

Phillips – now a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior leader for the undefeated Spiders (2-0) – said he was so into the technological aspect of things as an elementary-school student that he used to regularly enter local competitions for it.

That, he said, was his happy place.

“I used to always like developing things or watching things being made or how to program them,” Phillips told me this week. “I was always into solving things, like puzzles or putting something together that came out of a box.”

How fitting.

Because in so many ways, that describes exactly how Phillips plays football these days -- adeptly deciphering defenses designed specifically to stop him, defensive units that often times crowd the “box” to keep him contained in a small space so he can’t use his lightning speed and quickness to make something magical happen.

It’s usually a smart game plan by the opposing team.

Then, like onomatopoeia from an old “Batman” fight scene, BAM! POW!

Emerging from the gaggle of would-be tacklers is Phillips’ fast-blurring No. 3 jersey, streaking down the sidelines or up the middle of the field and into daylight.

Touchdown, Spiders.

And, well, in the game of football, a weird science project like Phillips – someone who runs, absorbs contact, passes, and is fast as the dickens – is like having the cheat code to “Madden.”

Phillips had always been a dangerous player, whether it was early in his career, when he was playing defensive back for the Spiders while his big brother, Keveus, was the star runner, or last season, when he took over the starting quarterback duties.

But through the first two weeks of this season, for as electric as he was previously, Phillips has shown that his game is at a whole ’nother level.

Entering the Cream of Cabarrus No. 5-ranked Spiders’ home game tonight against No. 1 Jay M. Robinson (2-0), Phillips has amassed 419 total yards and seven total touchdowns.

He’s on pace to surpass his numbers from last season, when he rushed for 1,062 yards -- a crazy amount for a quarterback--and earned a spot on All-South Piedmont 3A Conference team.

But what really stands out is his improvement as a passer.

Last year, he threw for 370 yards; he’s already at 245 with at least eight games left.

Last year, he finished with five passing touchdowns; he’s already got three, including two last week to lead the then-unranked Spiders over Mount Pleasant, which was No. 4 at the time.

He even plays defense, registering six tackles as a defensive back in Concord’s Week 1 win over Monroe Piedmont.

Now, Concord is 2-0 for the first time since 2014 and this week made its first appearance since 2021 in the Cream of Cabarrus Rankings.

Enthusiasm is high at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium. Really high. Fans are more excited than they’ve been in two years, and player morale is soaring.

“I think our future is really big,” Phillips said. “It’s just a matter of after every game just being into what we know we can do. In the offseason, we knew had the talent to come in conference and make a name for ourselves. We’re just going week-by-week, game-by-game.”

Spoken like a true leader, which Phillips prides himself on being, although his moves when he has the football in his hands can sometimes overshadow that.

“I think my strength is my leadership,” Phillips said. “Just my ability to get my teammates to buy in and believe what we can accomplish. I feel like if the team has a good leader, they can go anywhere they want to be.

“I like the fact that my teammates have confidence in me. I just really enjoy it. Even when things aren’t going so well, it’s always a learning experience and I like being that leader with it.”

Not that Phillips doesn’t realize he’s a special athlete.

He knows he has something extra, something that allows him to often make something out of nothing.

“I have a lot of confidence in my athletic ability,” he said. “Even when teams watch film, if the play’s not going the right way or breaks down, I feel like I can get us something positive or make a big play out of that.”

But over the past year, fans have grown accustomed to Phillips making his big plays using his feet. And he can still do that, as his four rushing touchdowns this season prove.

But in the offseason, even though the Spiders employ a run-based offense, Phillips knew he needed to improve his skills as a passer. He needed to become more complete, even more of a threat. For the betterment of the team and for himself as a college prospect.

Mission accomplished.

But he gives much of the credit to his village, starting with his teammates.

“One of my wide receivers, Bralen Crowder, over the summer, even with us having jobs, we found the time to just go to the field and work on ourselves,” Phillips said. “Working with Bralen and sophomore AJ Davis, getting mechanics and timing down, it helped me develop as a quarterback, as I run, just to help keep the offense open and keep the other teams true to what we can do.”

And then Phillips heaped praise on second-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd and his parents, Akeveus and Keyana Phillips.

“Coach Shepherd, he worked with me through the little things,” Phillips said. “Even after last year, with him being a first-year head coach (at Concord) and me being a first-year QB, he didn’t give up on me and kept working with me.

“And my parents, they’ve always found the time to get me to places so I could work on myself. I’m grateful for that.”

Phillips said his parents are part of the reason he doesn’t try to model his game after any college or pro standouts.

No need to waste time trying to be the next Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow.

Being Keyon Phillips will suffice.

“I was always told as a kid by my parents to just be myself,” Phillips said. “It’s really just about going out there every night and making a name for myself.”

He is doing that, even though he’s a self-described “late-bloomer” because he didn’t start playing football until seventh grade, years after moving from his native Gastonia.

Before that, there were too many robotics trophies to pursue, too much technology to develop.

“I’m still into that, but trying to balance football and school can be a little difficult at times,” Phillips said. “I really feel that at the skill I am now, as I progress, I can be all-state at it, if I’m being honest.”

And, well, how many mathletes -- as impressive as they are -- can top that?