CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 11, games
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 11, games

CONCORD – Results from Friday’s games involving high school basketball teams in Cabarrus County, starting with those listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

The Bulldogs slammed the Tigers 81-45.

The Jay M. Robinson student section has some fun.

BOYS

No. 1 Central Cabarrus 81, No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 46

No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 81, Mount Pleasant 45

No. 3 Cox Mill 76, South Iredell 41

The Boys Central Cabarrus Vikings defeated the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans 87-46 on Friday Night to complete an undefeated 24-0 regular season.

A look at some Central Cabarrus Vikings fans who made the trip to the Northwest Cabarrus gym to see their boys basketball team complete an undefeated regular season.

No. 4 Concord 77, Lake Norman Charter 66

No. 5 Cannon 63, Charlotte Country Day 62

West Cabarrus 69, Hickory Ridge 54

Carolina International 81, Mint Hill Queens Grant 72

West Cabarrus students letting you know its the fourth quarter. 

GIRLS

No. 1 Cannon 77, Charlotte Country Day 56

No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus 69, No. 6 Central Cabarrus 38

No. 3 Hickory Ridge 49, No. 5 West Cabarrus 34

No. 4 Cox Mill 45, South Iredell 31

Concord Academy 45, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 33

Mount Pleasant 54, Jay M. Robinson 49

Lake Norman Charter 73, Concord 16

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 54-49.

Jay M. Robinson cheerleaders strike the pose.
