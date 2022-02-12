CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 11, games

A look at the rowdy Northwest Cabarrus student section.
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune
Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune
Bulldog saying his team made the sweep of the Tigers during Friday night high school basketball action at Jay M. Robinson High School in, Concord, North Carolina, The Bulldogs slammed the Tigers 81-45.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune
Carson Daniel (24) takes a contested layup in the paint over a defender in front of a packed Northwest Cabarrus gym.
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune
The Northwest Cabarrus student section holds a sign to honor Javier Matthews (11).
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune
The Northwest Cabarrus cheerleaders stand during the national anthem.
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune
Bulldog saying his team made the sweep of the Tigers during Friday night high school basketball action at Jay M. Robinson High School in, Concord, North Carolina, The Bulldogs slammed the Tigers 81-45.