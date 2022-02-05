CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 4, games

Results from games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County and the upcoming schedule:
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Boys
Central Cabarrus 81, West Rowan 38
Cox Mill 64, Lake Norman 57
Jay M. Robinson 88, South Stanly 31
Northwest Cabarrus 51, Concord 50, OT
Cannon School 87, Matthews Covenant Day 71
Mooresville 69, West Cabarrus 59
North Stanly 82, Mount Pleasant 69
Concord Academy 63, Huntersville SouthLake Christian 49
Carolina International 81, Cabarrus Charter 67
A.L. Brown 65, South Iredell 60
Girls
Northwest Cabarrus 65, Concord 31
Cannon School 75, Matthews Covenant Day 27
Mooresville 49, West Cabarrus 37
Lake Norman 57, Cox Mill 34
West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 51