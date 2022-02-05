 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 4, games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 4, games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Trojans defeated the Spiders 51-50 in overtime .

Concord fans erupt as the Spiders fight their way back into the game Friday night against Northwest Cabarrus. The Trojans defeated the Spiders 51-50 in overtime.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Results from games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County and the upcoming schedule:

The Boys Cox Mill Chargers defeated the Lake Norman Wildcats 63-58 on Friday Night.

The Cox Mill student section celebrates after a Lake Norman turnover.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Boys

Central Cabarrus 81, West Rowan 38

Cox Mill 64, Lake Norman 57

Jay M. Robinson 88, South Stanly 31

Northwest Cabarrus 51, Concord 50, OT

Cannon School 87, Matthews Covenant Day 71

Mooresville 69, West Cabarrus 59

North Stanly 82, Mount Pleasant 69

Concord Academy 63, Huntersville SouthLake Christian 49

Carolina International 81, Cabarrus Charter 67

A.L. Brown 65, South Iredell 60

Girls_Basketball (18).jpg

Some Mount Pleasant cheerleaders pose for the camera. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls

Northwest Cabarrus 65, Concord 31

Cannon School 75, Matthews Covenant Day 27

Mooresville 49, West Cabarrus 37

Lake Norman 57, Cox Mill 34

West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 51

North Stanly 59, Mount Pleasant 35

The Trojans defeated the Spiders 51-50 in overtime .

Young fan in attendance at Friday's Concord-Northwest Cabarrus basketball games.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

Mint Hill Queen’s Grant at Carolina International

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

South Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Carson at Concord

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

The Boys Cox Mill Chargers defeated the Lake Norman Wildcats 63-58 on Friday Night.

The Cox Mill student section celebrates the boys basketball team's victory over the Lake Norman Wildcats.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts