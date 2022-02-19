 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday’s conference championship games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday’s conference championship games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Vikings squeaked by the Spiders 81-70.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Here are the results of Friday’s conference championship games involving teams from Cabarrus County:

Basketball (2).jpg

Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Greater Metro 4 Conference

BOYS

Lake Norman 57, West Cabarrus 53

The Vikings squeaked by the Spiders 81-70.

GIRLS

Lake Norman 44, Hickory Ridge 39

The Vikings squeaked by the Spiders 81-70.

South Piedmont 3A Conference

BOYS

Central Cabarrus 81, Concord 70

The Vikings squeaked by the Spiders 81-70.

GIRLS

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

China Grove Carson 53, Northwest Cabarrus 48

The Vikings squeaked by the Spiders 81-70.

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference

BOYS

Basketball (35).jpg

Jay M Robinson students cheering the boys to victory. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Jay M. Robinson 78, North Stanly 65

GIRLS

North Stanly 70, Albemarle 46

The Vikings squeaked by the Spiders 81-70.

 Metro 8 1A Conference

BOYS

Charlotte Corvian Community 91, Carolina International 60

Carson defeated Northwest 53-48.

Little man wants to play during Friday night high school SPC Championship basketball action at Concord High School in, Concord, North Carolina, Carson defeated Northwest 53-48.

GIRLS

Gastonia Piedmont Community 64, Charlotte Bradford Prep 47

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts