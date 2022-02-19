CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday’s conference championship games

CONCORD – Here are the results of Friday’s conference championship games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
Greater Metro 4 Conference
BOYS
Lake Norman 57, West Cabarrus 53
GIRLS
Lake Norman 44, Hickory Ridge 39
South Piedmont 3A Conference
BOYS
Central Cabarrus 81, Concord 70
GIRLS
China Grove Carson 53, Northwest Cabarrus 48
Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference
BOYS
Jay M. Robinson 78, North Stanly 65
GIRLS
North Stanly 70, Albemarle 46
Metro 8 1A Conference
BOYS
Charlotte Corvian Community 91, Carolina International 60
GIRLS
Gastonia Piedmont Community 64, Charlotte Bradford Prep 47
