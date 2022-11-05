 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 4 games

Cox Mill defeated Lake Norman 45-33 in the first round of the State Playoffs.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Here are results from Friday’s first-round state playoff games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with how teams are listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

No. 1 Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 33

Matthews Butler 28, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 21

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 22, Wilkes Central 12

Asheville A.C. Reynolds 55, No. 4 (tie) A.L. Brown 14

No. 4 (tie) Northwest Cabarrus 17, Gastonia Ashbrook 3

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 45, No. 5 Cannon Cougars 14

No. 6 Mount Pleasant 28, Walkertown 13

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

(Including teams’ West Region ranking)

Class 4A

No. 11 Cox Mill at No. 6 Weddington

Class 3A

No. 12 Ledford at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus

Class 2A

No. 9 Jay M. Robinson at No. 8 Forest City Chase

No. 21 Mount Pleasant at No. 5 Maiden

