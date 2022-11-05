CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 4 games

Here are results from Friday’s first-round state playoff games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with how teams are listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 33
Matthews Butler 28, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 21
No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 22, Wilkes Central 12
Asheville A.C. Reynolds 55, No. 4 (tie) A.L. Brown 14
No. 4 (tie) Northwest Cabarrus 17, Gastonia Ashbrook 3
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 45, No. 5 Cannon Cougars 14
No. 6 Mount Pleasant 28, Walkertown 13
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
(Including teams’ West Region ranking)
Class 4A
No. 11 Cox Mill at No. 6 Weddington
Class 3A
No. 12 Ledford at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus
Class 2A
No. 9 Jay M. Robinson at No. 8 Forest City Chase
No. 21 Mount Pleasant at No. 5 Maiden