CCS Board of Education votes to start year under Gov. Cooper's Plan C

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 4-3 in favor of opening the school year under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C (fully remote learning) at a special meeting Monday.
Conditions apply to this decision. The BOE will perform a semi-monthly review of Superintendent Chris Lowder and Cabarrus Health Alliance’s recommendations based on a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases in the County.
The review will occur at the first work session meeting of each month and on the third Monday of each month.
Board Members Barry Shoemaker, Cindy Fertenbaugh, David Harrison and Carolyn Carpenter voted in favor of the decision while Rob Walter, Holly Grimsley and Laura Blackwell voted against it.
Superintendent recommends Plan C
There was only one item on the agenda for this special meeting and the members did not take discussion lightly eclipsing four and a half hours over a Zoom call to make a vote.
Superintendent Lowder recommended the district open under Plan C due to a variety of factors.
“At the end of the day the best standard practice includes looking at the number of cases, the percent of positives and hospitalizations,” Lowder said. “They’re all trending in the wrong direction.
“And so, based on the safety of all of the students, staff and our community, I am recommending to the Board of Education that we begin school on Plan C.”
Gov. Cooper gave districts the option of either going fully remote under Plan C or partially remote under Plan B at a press conference last week. Schools were not allowed to go back to school at 100 percent capacity under his plan.
Lowder’s decision to recommend this plan comes as Cabarrus County is one of only 37 counties in the state currently in what is called a “Red Zone” which means there are more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population. North Carolina itself is one of 18 states currently designated as a “Red Zone” as a whole.
As of Thursday’s meeting, Cabarrus County has seen 2,112 cases of COVID-19 with 576 of those cases being active. Thirty-eight residents have died while 40 are currently hospitalized.
Cases of COVID-19 have more than quadrupled in the County since Governor Cooper reopened the state in May. That puts the school district in a spot where they’re not comfortable sending students back to school and possibly putting staff members or family members of children at risk as a result.
“Really what you need to see is those data points we mentioned declining for two full incubation periods which is 14 days, that’s why the quarantine is 14 days,” Lowder said. “So if we have declines in those areas for 14 days then you can start looking at a start-up date and then hopefully they can continue to decline and then after 28 days you could say, ‘OK, now is the time to move into Plan B,’ not when we are spreading all over the community.
“Plan B ultimately is obviously the goal. There’s not an educator in the world that’s worth their salt that doesn’t think face-to-face instruction is the best, but we’ve got to have a situation that’s safe for everybody involved and clearly not in the middle of a situation that’s spreading the disease.”
Teacher Input
CCS presented the Board of Education with an option last week that would have had students on campus once a week with no classroom exceeding 50 percent capacity.
They wanted to get students back on campus, but Lowder’s recommendation and additional advisement from the Cabarrus Health Alliance may have been what it took to swing the decision to go to fully remote learning.
Input from 2019-20 Teacher of the Year Emily Wagnoner also gave a look into what many teachers may be feeling going into the year.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases in our community rapidly growing and far exceeding what they were in March you can’t blame teachers for wanting to understand why are we discussing returning to in-person instruction to some degree especially when we’re meeting to discuss this virtually?” She said in a prepared statement.
She continued: “I think it’s important to acknowledge that many teachers are feeling unsure and unsafe about going into the building even at a limited capacity. I fear that if we do not provide support and address those concerns, we will lose high-quality teachers to surrounding counties who are operating under Plan C.”
She added this fall’s remote learning will look much different than it did in the spring as teachers have had an entire summer to prepare for this scenario whereas they were thrust into the situation in March without much warning at all.
Board Comments
All of the information presented didn’t make the decision the Board of Education had to make any easier, but it did put a lot into perspective.
“I had a long speech and it’s all been blown out of the water by the reality of the medical professionals who are schooling us on what we’re messing with here, what we’re dealing with here,” Harrison said.
He continued: “These are dangerous times and we’re trying to come up with the best plan possible.”
Harrison also asked for a date to be put on the decision made Monday. He wanted to make sure the community is kept as updated as possible with every decision they make.
This is part of why the conditions were added to the final decision.
Timing aside, there were still several issues at hand with one having been discussed since the shutdown in March: is online learning a good enough option for students?
“At the end of the day, our job as a Board is to provide the best education we can for the kids of Cabarrus County and make sure that we are providing them with a quality education and right now we’re not,” Blackwell said. “As much as we would love to say this whole thing is going to work well, really, it’s not going to be the same as at least getting a day with your teacher to ask questions if you have questions about the things that you learned over the four days, it’s just not the same and I think that we all know that.”
Blackwell was in favor of Plan B based off of that. As Lowder said, every educator knows that being able to be in person with students is better than online learning, and Blackwell was hopeful they could make it work with that option.
She said, as the Governor has pointed out in recent weeks, that masks have been shown to help slow the spread of the virus as has social distancing. The district has a plan to provide both of those options.
Shoemaker though pointed out some of the flaws in the testing system which make it difficult to know who even has the virus in the first place and when they have it. That could present problems with having staff and students on campus.
“The testing process is so screwed up right now and so far behind that we’re literally three weeks from knowing whether we’re increasing even faster than we thought we were or whether we’re actually going down,” he said.
He went on to say that while masks have been required in the state for the better part of three weeks now, people still are not following the order in the County and the virus continues to spread. And with the incubation period being as long as it is, and additionally with as many individuals being asymptomatic as there are, it makes it very difficult to send students into classroom and run the risk of them not wearing masks properly or failing to social distance and then putting more people at risk.
“I am alarmed that we had this increase this summer,” Shoemaker said. “Obviously, members of Cabarrus County, members of this state didn’t take things very seriously and I think they put everyone at risk because they wouldn’t protect others from themselves.”
He said the concerns over online learning are warranted but the district has to make it work because he doesn’t see COVID-19 going away anytime soon.
Closing Thoughts
Board members went back and forth on this discussion for a while and they clearly had a tough time coming to a decision.
“My point of view, I go back to that a lot of kids have struggled with online learning so I think it’s important that we have at least some face time with our students,” Board Chair Rob Walter said. “It goes back to Dr. (Mandy) Cohen (Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services) who is the lead person here in North Carolina on this COVID issue — monitoring and seeing the numbers every day — she still says, ‘It’s important for kids for their health and emotional and social well-being that missing school could be harmful to children.’
“And she knows that if we’re sending kids back the numbers are going to go up, she’s got to know that, she watches that stuff and she still says she’ll send her kids to school, it’s that important. So that sticks with me.”
Motions were made both to go with Plan B and to go with Plan C with conditions and there was plenty of discussion on both.
One key point brought up is that CCS is the largest employer in the County. All in all with staff and students, they are responsible for more than 39,000 people every single day. That puts a lot on their shoulders.
“There’s a lot to navigate here,” Fertenbaugh said. “I worry about the potentially abused and neglected kids and teachers not seeing them. There’s a lot on my mind as everyone else said.
“But at the end if we want to help our overall community, we need to take the responsibility of those 39,000 people and make sure they are as safe as we can possibly control it, so for that reason at least in the near term, we need to do Option C.”
All of the Board Members repeatedly acknowledged throughout this meeting that no matter what decision they made someone was not going to be happy.
Ultimately though, opening under Plan C is the better option, according to Lowder, and that is how the Board voted.
“The logistics of Plan B are absolutely tremendous,” he said. “Just from a ‘how do you get people transported back and forth to school with only one seat in a bus and bus drivers, and temperature checks, and feeding kids in the classroom,’ the logistics of Plan B for every district in North Carolina will be a humongous undertaking. Not one that we can’t do, but it will be huge.
“We’ve already done Plan C and I think the bigger part of that, which we tried to present at the beginning is, if we open up under Plan B, we will spread COVID-19 more in the community than it’s been spread today, per the medical people.
“And so that is the reason that I would recommend strongly that we open under C.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!