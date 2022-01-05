Central intelligence: Creative coaching, smart players and tenacity have Vikings gaining attention

When Baker took the Central Cabarrus job, Brewer told him he’d be successful but that it would take three years to get there. Secondly, the longtime coach heeded that a program’s success is often procured by having talent spread out over grade levels.

Baker’s teams won four and six games, respectively, in his first two seasons and accelerated to 17 victories and a tie for second place in the SPC standings in Baker’s third season. Thompson and Gavin Bullock were freshmen that season, complementary role players off the bench.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had a pretty good team,” said Thompson who is averaging slightly more than 20 points per game this season. “We didn’t execute on offense or defense as well as we do now. We had a few issues with selfishness, but now everyone clicks well. We’re like family, we’re all tight. Now we play as a team.”

Many of this year’s players played on the same teams growing up, whether that was at recreational, travel, or middle school levels. Baker’s son, Jake, who is now a freshman on the Vikings team, became fast friends with twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniels, who were travel-team teammates but a year older.