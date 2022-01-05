Central intelligence: Creative coaching, smart players and tenacity have Vikings gaining attention

CONCORD – It’s easy for Jim Baker to see the irony of the path his basketball coaching career has followed.
Although he looks like he could be at least 10 years younger, the 65-year old head coach of the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is in a position held by a much younger person often pursuing a trajectory that Baker’s took many years ago.
When he accepted the Vikings job in 2017, Baker had never coached at the high school level and was coming off a college coaching career that had stretched 32 years, including 12 years between stops as an assistant at Division-I programs and a two-decades long run as the head coach at Division-II Catawba College in Salisbury.
Now in his fifth season at Central Cabarrus, Baker has the Vikings undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 Class 3A team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com. His team is young, dynamic and easy to coach, and has allowed him to adopt some new coaching philosophies that had evaded him when he was leading his successful collegiate program.
Led by 6-foot junior point guard Jaiden Thompson, the Vikings start five underclassmen – all guards – and overwhelm teams into submission with a frantic pressing defense that turns into easy fastbreak layups and an unselfish perimeter offense often generated by a drive-and-dish mentality.
After defeating East Rowan, 88-40, on Tuesday night, Central Cabarrus was 14-0 overall and its average margin of victory more than 30 points. The closest an opponent has been to beating the Vikings was last week’s 67-53 victory over Monroe Sun Valley in the finals of the Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic.
Central Cabarrus is undefeated four games into its defense of the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship it won last year and is a clear favorite to repeat. The Vikings have state championship aspirations, something players say they think about every game.
“We’re pretty good,” Baker subtly said recently. “We’re quick, we’re athletic. (The players) want to compete, they want to play, and they are super kids. They’re very smart.
“Most of them are STEM kids in (Central Cabarrus’) STEM program. The ones that are not, have good basketball IQs. They love each other. They hang out together. They go to each other’s houses. For me, at this point of my career, it’s a good blessing. and I’m lucky to be coaching like this.”
Baker says that friend Scott Brewer, Cabarrus County’s winningest high school basketball coach who won a state championship at Central Cabarrus in 2000, offered him a couple of pieces of advice that turned prophetic.
When Baker took the Central Cabarrus job, Brewer told him he’d be successful but that it would take three years to get there. Secondly, the longtime coach heeded that a program’s success is often procured by having talent spread out over grade levels.
Baker’s teams won four and six games, respectively, in his first two seasons and accelerated to 17 victories and a tie for second place in the SPC standings in Baker’s third season. Thompson and Gavin Bullock were freshmen that season, complementary role players off the bench.
“We had a pretty good team,” said Thompson who is averaging slightly more than 20 points per game this season. “We didn’t execute on offense or defense as well as we do now. We had a few issues with selfishness, but now everyone clicks well. We’re like family, we’re all tight. Now we play as a team.”
Many of this year’s players played on the same teams growing up, whether that was at recreational, travel, or middle school levels. Baker’s son, Jake, who is now a freshman on the Vikings team, became fast friends with twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniels, who were travel-team teammates but a year older.
The Danielses are often packaged together in name as “The Twins” but not just because of familial ties and similar looks. Though distinguished by their haircuts, Chase and Carson often contribute to the team in the same manner: a zeal for in-your-face defense, quick cuts to the basket, and an ease in gifting shots to teammates.
Those characteristics actually describe most, if not the entire Central Cabarrus roster. Thompson and The Twins are joined in the starting lineup by Bullock and fellow junior Adriel Miller, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer against A.L. Brown last season clinched the Vikings’ conference championship.
Some of the Vikings also play football, prompting Baker to sometimes say that he employs “six defensive backs and one offensive lineman.” The sixth defensive back is senior Jay-kwon “Boogie” Diaz-Cruz, who shares the same skill set as the five starters. The offensive lineman is senior Emerson Baker, who prides himself in his basketball sensitivities despite his size being easy to notice in team photos.
Central Cabarrus is not the first Cabarrus County team to thrive on the suffocating defense and fastbreak approaches. Though it may have the overall smallest lineup to do so.
In order to adapt, Baker had to break away from the traditional basketball lineup of two guards, two forwards and a center.
Defensively, the adjustments were minor but offensively Baker turned to a couple collegiate programs with whom he visited and noticed how one-handed passes, dribble-penetration leading to kick-outs to teammates, and jump passes sped up ball rotation and kept defenses confused and off-balance.
For those of a certain age, table-top basketball games of the 1970s and 80s (before video games) often featured a ping-pong ball or a marble landing in a hole in a facsimile cardboard basketball court and frantically being thrust out like popcorn by levers and springs. That’s what a Central Cabarrus basketball game often looks like.
The Vikings often jump on opponents early and very often do not let off the gas. Twice this year, Central Cabarrus has scored 39 points in the first quarter alone. Numerous games have ended in a running clock mandated by a 40-point Central Cabarrus lead.
Though the Vikings have played some worthy, non-conference competition in recent weeks, the rest of Central Cabarrus’ regular season schedule could produce some more yawners. Bullock, one of the team’s vocal leaders, says he takes it upon himself to not let his teammates get complacent with lopsided victories.
“We played a lot of close games against teams this past summer,” said Bullock. “I feel like even though we might not have been in that type of moment this season, we have been in that moment plenty of times.
“…I do wish we would play teams that would make the games more close. But I feel like as long as we lock in every game and treat every game like it’s the state championship and don’t slack on a team, I don’t think it will affect us as long as we play how we’re supposed to play every single game.”